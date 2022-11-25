ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
NBC Washington

How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a day Friday is setting up to be. Thanksgiving leftovers, Black Friday and World Cup action – all in a 24-hour span. It’s also an important moment...
The Independent

World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar

An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky England...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi’s World Cup goal

Magical. Mercurial. Magnanimous. Messi. In a FIFA World Cup grudge match between Mexico, Argentina broke the deadlock through the prodigious left foot of Lionel Messi. Having lost their opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1, this game was a must-win for Argentina. But, with all the hype, pressure, and expectations, the little wizard produced a moment of World Cup magic that may be the difference in Argentina’s World Cup run.
NME

Sports Team release charity football shirt in protest of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sports Team have released a charity England football shirt in protest of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The 2022 World Cup kicked off last weekend but has been plagued by criticisms of corruption, while Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alledged deaths of thousands of migrant workers has also caused backlash.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Iran’s goalscoring heroics

For 98 minutes, it was 0-0 between Iran and Wales and we were prepared for the fifth scoreless draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But in the final minutes, Iran stepped up and took the lead thanks to a late goal by Roozbeh Cheshmi. Cheshmi only entered the match in the 78th minute but Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Iran’s goalscoring heroics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CNN

Qatar hosts World Cup Soccer

Qatar hosting this year's World Cup has brought world attention to its discriminatory practices and human rights abuses."If Qatar doesn't want these things brought up," says Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins, "don't host a world event."
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: Best International Feature Predictions [UPDATED: November 28]

Predicting the eventual five Oscar nominees for Best International Feature is made difficult by the three-step process that began after the October 3 deadline for countries to submit entries. To be part of the selection process for this category, which was called Best Foreign Language Film before 2020, requires a great deal of dedication. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best International Feature predictions.) In the days following the deadline for submissions, the academy determines each film’s eligibility. Then the several hundred academy members who serve on the International Feature screening committee are divided into groups and required to...
The Independent

Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team

The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their “culture."Both the federation and Queiroz on Sunday called for Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s technical study group, while the Iranian federation said it demands an apology from the former Germany and United States national team coach. The federation asked FIFA for “immediate clarification” on the matter.Klinsmann, who coached the United States from 2011-16 and led Germany to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup,...

