Rutgers safety Christian Izien has played his final game as a Scarlet Knight. Tonight, the fifth-year senior announced his intentions via twitter. “In 2018, I gave my commitment to Rutgers University that I would be the best student athlete, teammate, and best version of myself,” Izien tweeted. “Being a member of the Scarlet Knights has helped me grow into the man I am today. I would like to thank Coach Chris Ash for helping me start my journey, as well as Coach Greg Schiano, for helping me complete my path. I’m forever grateful to my family, friends and teammates, particularly my mother, father and brother. Thank you for the unwavering support. Without each and every one of you, I would not be where I am today. The journey has been one for the history books! After careful consideration, I am excited to share that I have declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Mission complete #KeepChopping.”

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO