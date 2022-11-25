ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up in the Rafters: Humbled in Portland

Portland was not kind to North Carolina’s mens basketball team as the Tar Heels lost their last two times out to Iowa State and Alabama, with the Tar Heels slipping to 18th in the latest AP Poll released Monday. The Up in the Rafters duo of 2017 National Champion Justin Jackson and Inside Carolina’s Taylor Vippolis provide their analysis from the weekend’s games.
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers

Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
Christian Izien declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Rutgers safety Christian Izien has played his final game as a Scarlet Knight. Tonight, the fifth-year senior announced his intentions via twitter. “In 2018, I gave my commitment to Rutgers University that I would be the best student athlete, teammate, and best version of myself,” Izien tweeted. “Being a member of the Scarlet Knights has helped me grow into the man I am today. I would like to thank Coach Chris Ash for helping me start my journey, as well as Coach Greg Schiano, for helping me complete my path. I’m forever grateful to my family, friends and teammates, particularly my mother, father and brother. Thank you for the unwavering support. Without each and every one of you, I would not be where I am today. The journey has been one for the history books! After careful consideration, I am excited to share that I have declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Mission complete #KeepChopping.”
The Tuesday Scoop: A variety of tidbits and news

The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features a host of info on some Rutgers football recruiting targets. Non-members can still get in on this feature. Sign up now for an annual VIP...
