Sparks Police arrest man after pursuit ends in crash
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A pursuit in Sparks Monday night ended when the suspect crashed. Police say officers tried to stop a stolen Honda CRV near the Dotty’s on Oddie Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. The driver took off, hitting another vehicle at 9th Street and Silverada Boulevard. The Honda then hit a parked vehicle and rolled over.
Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RPD is trying to track down three men they say stole from the Apple store in south Reno. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday at the store at Summit Mall. Police say they went into the store and started grabbing as much merchandise as...
Police Respond to Overdose on Sawyer Way in Sparks
Multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to a possible fentanyl exposure incident on Sawyer Way in Sparks. Sparks Police have confirmed that three people were found unconscious, and were believed to have overdosed on fentanyl. The three individuals were transported to a local hospital and are doing ok now. Officials...
Authorities respond to overdose in Sparks, no mass casualty incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police and fire personnel responded to a three person overdose on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Sawyer Way on Nov. 26 just before 1:30 p.m. Sparks Police Department officials say all subjects were transported to...
Stockton Man Sentenced to Life For Murder of Reno Man in 2021
Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has announced that Ladonn Lee, age 30 from Stockton, California, has been sentenced to a prison term of life without the possibility of parole after having been found guilty of 1st Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon following a two-week jury trial in September.
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
Sparks Police seek man who broke into apartment
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 11:25 a.m. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect, wanted in connection with the apartment burglary. Original Story - Sparks Police are investigating a break-in at an apartment on the...
Reno Police Say Missing Woman Found
---- The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old woman. Her name is Sandra Hendrix. She is 5'4 and weighs 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Sandra was last seen on November 23, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. Police say she was at...
Injuries reported in crash involving truck near Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A crash that left a semitruck in an embankment shut down traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee Saturday morning, CHP Truckee said in a Facebook post. Authorities shut down traffic on eastbound I-80 at Hirschdale Road after the crash which happened on Floriston Way. Injuries...
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A collision involving a train near downtown Reno is under investigation. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning near Commercial Row and Sutro Street. Railroad Police, Reno Police, and the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded. A KOLO 8 News Now photographer saw what...
Investigation Underway After Person Hit, Killed by Train Near Downtown Reno
An investigation is underway after someone was hit and killed by a train early Thursday morning near downtown Reno. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving near East Commercial Row and Sutro Street. When police arrived on scene, they found the unidentified person dead. Nearby roads may be temporarily...
NDOT to Install Wrong-Way Driver Detection Systems
Carson City is set to become one of the first areas in the state to have wrong-way detection systems installed. The Nevada Department of Transportation currently places “wrong-way” signs on all freeway off ramps to notify drivers errantly entering in the wrong direction. In addition to existing signs, NDOT will install wrong-way driver detection systems on the following I-580 off ramps in Carson City:
Teen Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion on Her Own, Escapes With Only Minor Scratches
A brave Nevada teen is among the lucky few who have gone toe to toe with a mountain lion and walked away to tell about it. According to reports, the teen encountered the lion in a Reno, Nevada neighborhood earlier this month. And, with a bit of quick thinking and a whole lot of luck, she escaped with only a few minor scratches.
Tahoe Rescue Team Locates Missing 78-Year-Old Hiker Before ‘Freezing Temperatures’ Set In
Last week, Truckee-based Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team responded to a call regarding a missing hiker in Paige Meadow. Luckily, officials were able to locate the 78-year-old man before freezing temperatures set in across the region that night. The Placer County Sherriff’s office reached out to the nonprofit, all-volunteer...
Midtown Reno Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony This Thursday
The Annual MidTown Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony is back as not only a part of the ever-growing recurring monthly event known as First Thursdays in MidTown, but the kick-off to Let it Glow, Reno!. “MidTown is shining brighter than ever with a newly lit corridor lined with festive...
One killed after getting hit by train in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A person was killed after getting hit by a train in Reno early Thursday morning. The crash happened near E. Commercial Row and Sutro St. on Nov. 24 around 5:15 a.m. Authorities say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Caught on camera: Bear vs. inflatable Christmas decoration outside Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Poor Rudolph won't be able to play in any reindeer games after a bear had its way with some Christmas decor in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood. David Lester of Zephyr Cove woke up to find Rudolph on the ground unresponsive....
Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., a grassroots group of volunteers who call themselves Family Soup Mutual Aid hands out hot food, hygiene supplies, warm clothes, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan to the unhoused population at the Reno City Plaza. The post Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fallon (Fallon, NV)
Nevada State Police stated that the accident happened near Roberson Rd and US-50 at around 6:15 p.m. According to a State Police preliminary investigation, a Toyota Truck struck a pedestrian crossing US-50 in the second travel lane. It is unclear what caused the crash and if drugs or alcohol were...
