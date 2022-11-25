Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Old Homosassa feeling the Christmas spirit
Need good Claus to get in the Christmas spirit? There will be plenty on hand in Old Homosassa beginning this weekend. Don some festive attire, grab a paddleboard or kayak and join in on the inaugural Santa Paddle planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, off the beach at Crump’s Landing. Meet at 1:30 p.m. to be ready for a 2 p.m. launch.
ocala-news.com
Kirby Family Farm hosting annual Christmas Train event through December 26
The Christmas Train is returning to Kirby Family Farm for its 11th annual installment on select nights through Monday, December 26. The festive event will feature a train ride through thousands of Christmas lights on one of the farm’s old-fashioned locomotives. Along with train rides, the event will include a Christmas magic show, antique Ferris wheel, carousel, a ‘manger babies’ petting area, a tractor ride, additional amusement rides, and a visit from Santa and his friends.
alachuachronicle.com
Report concludes that UF College of Medicine indoctrinates students in social justice activism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Do No Harm, a group that works to “protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology,” has released a report concluding that the University of Florida College of Medicine (UFCOM) is “indoctrinating its medical school graduates in divisive philosophies and other forms of social justice activism.”
ocala-news.com
Glowing Evening Sky Above Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This glowing sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community created a colorful evening sky. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Even Scrooges can enjoy these Citrus County holiday events coming up
If you’re still not in the festive holiday spirit, Citrus County has plenty to offer in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas. Even if you’ve been “Scrooged,” there’s enough Christmas-themed events to pull you out of those “bah-humbugs.”. Whether its tree lightings,...
leesburg-news.com
Well-known Leesburg personality honored for his community service
Bob Peters is the 2022 recipient of the Community Service Award presented by the Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The award was presented on Nov. 19 in the Community Room of the Marianne Beck Memorial Library, Howey-In-the-Hills. Bob Peters is...
hernandosun.com
Matthew Project holiday gift drive for students in need, in its 12th year
Much like Santa Claus, Monte Patterson of Brooksville has made a list, and he’s checking it twice–determined to provide a happy and joyous Christmas for Hernando County children in need. Patterson is the creator and administrator of the Matthew Project, which since 2010 has provided Christmas gifts for...
WCJB
First ever Autumn Harvest Festival and Market held in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Downtown Market held its first Autumn Festival and Market Sunday. More than 50 vendors brought crafts and goods to sell to customers in the area. Goods for sale ranged from jewelry to plants to pottery. Bounce houses were provided for kids by Central Florida...
Citrus County Chronicle
Growing up in the oldest remaining house In Citrus County
What was it like growing up in the late 1930s and ’40s in what is now considered to be the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County?. That house, the Historic Duval-Metz House, will be open for touring during Floral City Heritage Days, Friday. Dec. 2, from 5-8:30 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-7 p.m. After the tour, take a memory home.
villages-news.com
Girl Scouts fear huge housing development will threaten their safety at Camp Wildwood
About two dozen Girl Scouts descended on the Wildwood City Commission Monday night to oppose a 374-home development next to Camp Wildwood, a 600-acre wilderness retreat. Mary Pat King, CEO of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, said the 104-acre Highfield at Twisted Oaks development threatens the safety of girls and the wilderness environment.
Villages Daily Sun
Olde Towne Christmas Market to bring European holiday touch to Leesburg
The City of Leesburg is bringing a re-created version of Christmas markets from around the world to downtown Leesburg for two Saturdays. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 3, the Leesburg Olde World Christmas Market, located near Leesburg Towne Square, will offer items similar to those found in countries such as Germany, France and Austria.
Villages Daily Sun
Festival gets holidays off to a shining start
It may not have been cold, but with a little magic, cloudy skies seemed to provide a bit of snowfall on Brownwood Paddock Square during the Tree Lighting Festival held Saturday night. The artificial flakes came from a nearby snow machine, helping to enhance the fun of the event sponsored by The Villages Entertainment. It’s also when Santa and Mrs. Claus officially powered up the first of three Christmas trees in The Villages. White lights illuminated the tall tree decorated with gold bows, and red and gold stars and globe ornaments.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville announces new director of Parks and Recreation
BROOKSVILLE — On Nov. 3, David L. Howard Jr. joined the city’s team as its new Parks & Recreation director. He comes with years of experience with Florida municipal government from both Panama City and Lynn Haven. He has worked in leadership positions in various departments including Sports and Athletics, Parks and Recreation, and Underground Utilities while holding the titles of supervisor, director, and assistant superintendent.
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
villages-news.com
Founding member of Guess Who and BTO coming to The Sharon
Randy Bachman, a founding member of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, is coming to perform at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Bachman will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in a show to support Leesburg Center for the Arts. Bachman’s Greatest Stories Ever Told is a guided...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on ‘uncontrolled growth’ in Ocala/Marion County
I have followed the letters about uncontrolled growth. Well, after 32 years of living in Marion County, I can say that the pro-growth people are going to continue to develop. I previously lived in Broward County for 20 years. In 1970, it was beautiful and laid back, and it was a pleasure to live there. Well, along came pro-growth programs and the money that would be generated. I could not wait to get out and moved up to Marion in 1990.
villages-news.com
Moyer Recreation Center and family pool will be closed
The Moyer Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Wednesday, Nov. 30. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Moyer Recreation Center at (352) 674-8440.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset At Horse Facility In NW Ocala
Enjoy this beautiful sunset over this horse facility in NW Ocala. It’s truly a slice of heaven! Thanks to Maria Shahi for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: November 25 - 27, 2022
The weekend is here! Do you have any plans? Whether you are looking for a Christmas festival, shopping, or entertainment, here are some options for what to do here in Lake County, Florida.
