I have followed the letters about uncontrolled growth. Well, after 32 years of living in Marion County, I can say that the pro-growth people are going to continue to develop. I previously lived in Broward County for 20 years. In 1970, it was beautiful and laid back, and it was a pleasure to live there. Well, along came pro-growth programs and the money that would be generated. I could not wait to get out and moved up to Marion in 1990.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO