Web3 entertainment brand, Woodies’ NFT collection is now available as linked wearables in the Decentraland metaverse. As the 9,739 NFTs in the collection hits the metaverse, the brand takes the crown as the largest wearable NFT collection available within Decentraland. With this, Woodies holders can not only use their avatars within the vast Decentraland virtual world but can also enjoy added benefits.

6 HOURS AGO