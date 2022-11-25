Read full article on original website
Related
nftevening.com
Jenkins The Valet Announces A Gamified NFT And We’re Excited!
BAYC steward Jenkins The Valet is debuting dynamic NFTs alongside the introduction of his upcoming podcast. The podcast aims to create a token-gated community experience. Additionally, it combines gamification with world-class storytelling/audio production, marking a new way to experience podcasts and storytelling. Read on to learn more about the upcoming gamified NFTs with this unique podcast!
nftevening.com
Woodies Entire NFT Collection Is Available As Decentraland Wearables
Web3 entertainment brand, Woodies’ NFT collection is now available as linked wearables in the Decentraland metaverse. As the 9,739 NFTs in the collection hits the metaverse, the brand takes the crown as the largest wearable NFT collection available within Decentraland. With this, Woodies holders can not only use their avatars within the vast Decentraland virtual world but can also enjoy added benefits.
nftevening.com
Holders Say Hypos NFT Is A Rug Pull Following Founder’s Silence
Allegedly, Hypos NFT is a rug pull, according to the expectant holders. The founder, jacidotsol, also known as “Solana_Goddess” is apparently responsible for the fund withdrawal. Some holders are shocked and appalled while others have defended her. Meanwhile, some other Solana ecosystem users found it to be unsurprising. But what the hell happened really?
Entrepreneurs are tapping freelancers amid the labor shortage. Here are 7 of the top trending searches on Fiverr where freelancers make between $25 and $10,000 per project.
Jennifer Shealey, a digital-marketing entrepreneur who promotes her services on Fiverr, specifically targets founders who need help.
nftevening.com
Manifold Royalties Become Unenforced On The Secondary Market
2 What does this mean for NFT artists and Creators?. Recently, NFT artists realized Manifold smart contracts are not enforcing royalties on secondary marketplaces. This unfortunate situation affects many artists right now, with those new to the game losing out the most. So what went wrong?. What happened to royalties...
65 Tweets That Made Me Bust A Gut In 2022 But Would've Confused The Hell Out Of Me In 2012
These tweets belong in a time capsule for 2022.
Comments / 0