The Tried & True Hair Growth Serums Amazon Shoppers Swear By For Reversing Thinning Strands—Starting at $9

By Casey Clark
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you recall the last time you walked by someone with super long and luscious hair and you asked yourself: “How can I get my hair like that?” Well, that goal isn’t far out of reach, especially if you have the right products, or shall we say, hair growth serums.

And since Black Friday weekend is coming to a close, there’s no better time to get your hands on some of the top-rated hair growth serums than right now. Yes, you read that right. For a limited-time, you can score shopper-loved hair growth serums from brands like Viva Naturals, Rene Furterer, Mielle Organics , Life & Pursuits , and Luv Me Care all at unbeatable prices. If that sounds like it’s up your alley, then you’re going to want to keep reading to find the best deals on hair growth serums on Amazon.

Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum

Save 41 percent on this vegan hair growth serum from Lanmeri as you shop this Black Friday. With a key ingredient of mung bean, this paraben-free serum has been shown to stimulate the  anagen phase of the hair cycle for faster growth compared to other brands giving it a leg up on the competition. Additionally, the plant-based formula features phyto-actives that help produce a visibly thicker, fuller, and longer mane so you’ll not only see the results, but you’ll feel them as you style your hair each morning.



Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum $22.40 (Originally $38)

Buy Now

Essynaturals Advanced Hair Growth Oil

Made from castor oil, caffeine, rosemary oil and biotin, this blend works to stimulate hair growth and promote long healthy strands. It is paraben-free, cruelty-free, and sulfate-free so you can feel comfortable putting it on your scalp everyday. For Black Friday, you can save 30 percent on this oil bringing the price down to just $16 — you may even want to get two!



Essynaturals Advanced Hair Growth Oil $15.96 (Originally $22.95)

Buy Now

Viva Naturals Certified Organic Castor Oil

This USDA certified organic and natural castor oil from Viva Naturals has a plethora of uses from lengthening eyelashes and thickening eyebrows to promoting shiny hair and glowing skin. It’s not only hexane free, but also free from other harsh chemicals and solvents commonly found in other similar hair growth.

With a sticker price of $14.15, this top-rated castor oil is now 40 percent off on Amazon for Black Friday bringing the price tag down to just $8.56. (And it has over 22,000 five-star ratings, so you know it’s good.)



Viva Naturals Castor Oil $8.56 (Originally $14.15)

Buy Now

Life & Pursuits Ayurvedic Hair Growth Oil

You may have tried a scalp massager to help stimulate hair growth, but you’ll want to pair it with a top-rated hair growth serum to get the job done like this one from Life & Pursuits. Made from a blend of Bhringraj, amla, coconut, sesame, almond and castor oil, this serum provides nutrition to the root of the hair follicle which promotes faster and enhanced growth on all areas of the body. Additionally, it’ll help to prevent split ends and damaged strands since it provides extra nourishment to the hair.

Right now, this highly-rated hair growth oil is on sale for $10.39 for Black Friday on Amazon down from its standard price tag of $11.99.



Life & Pursuits Ayurvedic Hair Growth… $10.39 (Originally $11.99)

Buy Now

Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Growth Oil

Luv Me Care has one of the best Black Friday deals on hair growth serum that you won’t want to miss. Made with castor oil, biotin, and caffeine, this serum stimulates hair growth from the root to improve overall texture and volume. Not only will it help promote longer strands, but it will minimize unwanted frizz and damage from heat and other environmental factors.

If you shop right now, you’ll save 36 percent on this top-rated hair growth oil that shoppers say “a little goes a long way.”



Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Growth Oil $15.99 (Originally $24.99)

Buy Now

Rene Furterer TRIPHASIC Progressive Concentrated Serum

This serum is a triple threat designed to slow down hair loss, stimulate hair growth, and extend the life of hair. Inside you’ll find eight bottles of hair growth serum formulated with biotrinine, curbicia extract, pfaffia extract, orange, lavender, and ATP intensif all designed to support growth and purify the scalp for optimal results.

With a sticker price of $86, this hair growth serum is on sale right now for $60.20 — that’s nearly 30 percent off. Still not convinced? Reviewers say this is a “miracle in a bottle” and the “stuff really works.”



TRIPHASIC Progressive Concentrated Serum $60.20 (Originally $86)

Buy Now

