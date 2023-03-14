Riley Keough Gets Her Natural-Looking Glow Thanks to This ‘Genius’ Product She Takes Everywhere She Goes

Even as a shopping writer (and former beauty writer), I get overwhelmed when shopping for makeup products. Finding formulas that work well with your skin and make applying makeup a breeze is no easy task. Of course, you should definitely take your time scouring the market for a foundation that matches your skin tone or mascara that leaves your leashes volumized, but another product you have to be picky with? Blush. That’s where Ilia’s Multi-Stick comes in to help. A few weeks ago, I snagged one for my makeup collection, and it’s quickly become a favorite in my rotation.

The Multi-Stick has a creamy texture that melts into the skin as soon as you apply it. It has buildable coverage that you can blend for a seamless finish. The shades are so pigmented all you need is a few dabs across your cheeks, and you have an instant, natural flush. The best part? You can use the stick on your lips and eyes, too!

Now, we’re not the only ones who love it, because so does Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough !

She said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video: “I always want to just look as natural as I possibly can. I don’t like looking like I have makeup on.”

She popped out this stick blush, adding, “The next thing I’m going to use is this cream blush stick by Ilia. It’s very tiny and cute and I take it with me everywhere. I use the shade called All of Me . I’m just going to take it and put it all over my cheeks. And sometimes I’ll go up onto my nose.”

(And along with Keough, stars like Sarah Hyland, Olivia Wilde , Megan Fox, Brooke Shields, Camila Mendes, Brooke Shields, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Pamela Anderson adore the brand!)

Shoppers also love that they can use the Multi-Stick in multiple ways. “Totally blushing,” one wrote before adding, “my first blush purchase ever. Seriously, first ever. I am in love. The fact that I can use this as a cheek and lip combo is a major bonus.”

“I’m a big fan of cream blush , and this one didn’t disappoint,” another reviewer said. “It’s so pretty, easy to apply, and I love the buildable color. It also doubles as a matte softening lip sheer or balm . Easy pop in your purse for a quick touch-up on the go or pick me up in the middle of the day. This product doesn’t add gloss or shine. Hopefully, this review helps someone out! I’ll definitely be buying more in other colors!”

A final shopper wrote that the Multi-Stick adds an “effortless natural glow.” They also said, “The Ilia Multi-Stick is so effortless to use for a subtle, juicy glow. You can dab it on your face and lips and use a brush to blend it out on your cheeks, and it just melts into your skin.”

And another shopper added: “Loving this shade “at last”, nice buildable color, perfect on my lips. Great for traveling and simplifying my makeup routine for lips and cheeks. These things are genius !”

