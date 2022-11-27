ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

The Trendy New Single-Serve Wine Brand Moms Are Loving Is 30% Off for Cyber Monday

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gdDj_0jNdtDTA00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s only one way we’d like to relax after a long day of Black Friday shopping. Once you’ve brought your impressive haul of holiday finds home, it’s time to unwind with a glass of wine. And the brand that specializes in delectable, single-serve bottles is having a major sale right now. Cap off your Black Friday with an order to Wander + Ivy and take advantage of their marked-down prices.

Wander + Ivy has a treasure trove of fine wine selections that are ideal for moms who want to treat themselves after a long day — and during the holiday season, we know every day can feel like a marathon. This wine brand features crisp white wines, savory reds, and more. Plus, Wander + Ivy makes a fabulous hostess gift with their specialized gift boxes. If you love Wander + Ivy, you can also subscribe to the wine brand every mom is talking about. Right now, Wander + Ivy features a Black Friday deal for their subscription service — get 30 percent off your first order when you subscribe, and 20 percent off recurring orders. What a deal! Check out even more selections from Wander + Ivy below!

Red Wine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4R5s_0jNdtDTA00
Courtesy of Wander + Ivy
Wander + Ivy Red Wine $54.40 Buy now

If you’re in the mood for a decadent red wine, this is the one for you. Wander + Ivy’s red wine is made from organically grown Bobal and Merlot grapes and features a red fruit aroma and subtle toasted notes. This wine is medium-bodied, with a certain freshness ideal for a balanced palate.

White Wine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7cJB_0jNdtDTA00
Courtesy of Wander + Ivy

If white wine is more to your taste, then this crisp selection from Wander + Ivy will surely do the trick. This wine features floral and chamomile aromas with notes of dried chestnuts. It also has a taste likened to clover honey and honeysuckle blossom with a dry finish.

Rosé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FW1X_0jNdtDTA00
Courtesy of Wander + Ivy
Wander + Ivy Rosé $54.40 Buy now

If you’re not into red or white wine, there’s really only one way to go: Wander + Ivy’s Rosé. The 2020 Rosé comes all the way from France and is made with organic grapes. The taste is light and crisp, with just the smallest hint of raspberry and strawberry.

Gift Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CYfl_0jNdtDTA00
Courtesy of Wander + Ivy
Wander + Ivy Gift Box $54.40
Buy now

Can’t decided on what to get? Don’t worry, Wander + Ivy has you covered with this gift box set. Enjoy the selection of white wine and Rosé complete with Chardonnay, the house white wine, and the house Rosé. Treat yourself or a friend to this fabulous find!

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Their Lashes ‘Have Never Been Longer’ After Using This Mascara With Over 104,000 Reviews That’s Only $10 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No makeup look, natural or colorful, is complete without some gorgeous sky-high lashes. Let’s face it, most of us were sadly not blessed with natural falsies lashes. We have to fake it til we make it to the end of the day, and trust us when we say, we’ve tried so many mascaras. Yes, we want to lengthen. Yes, we want volume. But we don’t want to choose one or the other! Thanks to this cult-favorite mascara, we don’t have to...
SheKnows

Merit Just Launched Their First Holiday Set Ever With Cameron Diaz’s Favorite Lipstick & It's 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Beauty gift sets give you the best of both worlds. Not only can you stock up on a ton of products, but you can also save big. And with the holiday season in full swing, there are plenty of value deals that you’ll want to treat yourself to before they’re gone. Right now, the TikTok-loved brand Merit just dropped its first-ever holiday set. The La Féte Édition set contains a few of Merit’s bestsellers, like its brow gel, face serum,...
SheKnows

This Secret Flash Sale Has Dooney & Bourke, Izaac Mizrahi & Clean Mama at 60% Off — But Only for 8 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. And just like that, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over, but that doesn’t mean there are no more opportunities to save money this season. We love a good deal, and right now, QVC is still giving some of the best markdowns of the season. Every day at 4 pm, the retailer features flash deals where you can score great items and gifts for a fraction of the cost. QVC’s daily flash sale runs from November 29 until December 2,...
SheKnows

This Holiday Deal Saves You Over $75 on the Lash Serum That Helped Brooke Shields Grow Her Eyelashes Back

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re shopping for the beauty enthusiast in your life — and yes, that does include yourself — the holidays always bring limited-edition gift sets that come in the cutest packaging. Not only that, these gift sets will save you a ton of money on products you love or want to try. Take for instance, the holiday gift sets from Grande Cosmetics at Sephora. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably heard of their award-winning lash-enhancing serum, which is...
SheKnows

The Le Creuset Fry Pan Valerie Bertinelli Uses ‘Every Day’ Is On Sale on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In a recent Instagram video she made in collaboration with Shop TODAY, Valerie Bertinelli raved about all her favorite kitchen gadgets she thinks everyone should have in their cooking toolbox. And one of her favorite kitchen items ever is Le Creuset’s nonstick pan collection. And although they carry that highbrow Le Creuset name, these pans are currently discounted on Amazon so you can see what all the hype is about for a lot less. “These are the nonstick pans I use...
SheKnows

This Dad-to-Be's Nightly Drinking Habit Routinely Makes His Pregnant Wife Ill & Reddit Wants to Hurl a Whiskey Glass at Him

When a woman becomes pregnant, she has to give up a lot of things, both big and small: Raw sushi, an excess of caffeine, getting tattooed, relaxing in the hot tub, her boobs as she’s always known them, fresh squeezed juice, alcohol and recreational drugs, most kinds of exercise, soft cheese and lunch meat, sleeping on her back, most spa and beauty treatments, smoked seafood, not to mention her entire freaking body, which is warped to make space for a literal living being who enters the world by coming out of her vagina and becomes a bystander to all kinds...
SheKnows

After a Momentous First With Her 8-Year-Old, General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Lets Fans ‘See How Cute This Little Nugget Looks in Her Winter Outfit’

The ABC soap actress’ mini-me could be following in her mom’s footsteps. Who knew that General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) was a NASCAR fan?! The ABC soap actress not only let fans know that she “grew up watching and going to a lot of NASCAR races,” but she shared a special moment with her daughter Harper, as well as a close-up of the sweet “little nugget” she’s become.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

The Yak Chews That Dog Owners Call the ‘Best Treats on the Market’ Are 30% Off On Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. My dog has expensive taste. Those $4 bully sticks you can get at the pet store? He won’t touch them. But put a $50 elk antler or a $20 Himalayan yak chew in front of him and he’ll go to town. Because of his expensive taste, I don’t buy these fancy treats often so when I spot a good deal on them, I try to stock up. And now is the perfect time to do so because Chewmeter Yaky Himalayan...
SheKnows

Keep the Patio Parties Going All Winter Long With This Fire Pit That’s 50% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Just because the days and nights are getting colder doesn’t mean the outdoor fun has to stop! Fire pits are the perfect way to keep happy hours happy and warm on your patio or in your backyard well into fall and even winter. If you’re still looking to purchase one, here’s a deal you won’t want to miss: Outland Living fire pits are currently on sale on Amazon, which means you can continue to host indoor/outdoor parties all throughout the...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Best’ Conditioner for Thinning Hair & You Can Snag It as Low as $14

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Thinning hair can be caused by a variety of different issues like pregnancy, age, genetics, and stress. And those who deal with thinning hair and hair loss will often try anything to regain back some of that volume and strength. Luckily, doing so may be as easy as washing with the right shampoo. According to those who have tried it, the Rene Furterer Paris Triphasic shampoo and conditioner duo has saved their thinning hair and damaged scalp. You can snag...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Swear by This Product Instead of Botox — & It’s on Rare Sale for 31% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel, also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.” So not only does the Princess of Wales swear...
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Homemade Hot Chocolate Is Richer Than the Boxed Stuff & Nearly as Easy To Make

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing cozier than hunkering down on a chilly winter night with a good book and a mug of rich hot chocolate. And although some boxed brands of hot cocoa have definitely gotten it right, nothing beats hot chocolate made from scratch. Martha Stewart’s homemade hot chocolate recipe comes together in just 10 minutes and the deep, comforting flavor of the semisweet chocolate and whole milk may make you ditch your favorite boxed brand for good.
SheKnows

Dermstore Just Dropped Must-Have Holiday Gift Sets, Including Peter Thomas Roth, Olaplex, NuFACE & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re only a few days away from November, which is peak holiday shopping season. Beat the crowds and get a jump on your gifting with the help of Dermstore. The beauty retailer just released a ton of holiday gift sets that you can add to your cart right now. Everyone loves gift sets, because you get to try a sampling of your favorite brands and save a few bucks. Most of the Dermstore skincare, makeup and haircare sets we rounded...
SheKnows

The Contents of Jennifer Garner's Post-Vacation Mom Bag Will Have You Snorting With Laughter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in need of a good laugh today, Jennifer Garner has just the thing to make you giggle and snort. Hugging a quilted black tote bag to her chest in an Instagram video, the actress and entrepreneur explains, “This bag just got out of the car after a road trip with three kids — I have no idea what’s in here.” She begins unpacking the contents of her vacation purse, holding up a Rat-a-Tat Cat game, then a toy that a...
SheKnows

Tula’s Skin-Softening Holiday Sugar Scrubs Make the Perfect Stocking Stuffers & They’re $14 For One More Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Enjoyed all the great deals you scored on Black Friday? So did we! But if you’re like us and didn’t quite get enough, we’ve got an extended Cyber Monday deal you definitely don’t want to miss. If you’re not already in a festive mood, we’re about to get you there! Tula’s Cyber Week sale is still on and you can save 40% off select products, plus score free shipping with no minimum purchase. That’s a seriously good deal considering you...
SheKnows

These Trader Joe's Chocolate Ornaments Look Completely Real & They Make Hot Cocoa in Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re suckers for any food that’s disguised as a cute, seasonal item — and these totally realistic Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Ornaments, which are officially back in stores, take the cake. The cult-followed grocery store just brought back this chocolatey seasonal item that turns any steamed beverage — dairy or not — into a warm cup of hot cocoa goodness.  Instagram account TraderJoesObsessed shared that the hot cocoa ornaments, which upon first glance just look like a set of pretty, traditional Christmas...
SheKnows

This Super-Plush Pet Bed With Over 52,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Ultimate Snuggle Spot for Dogs & Cats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most pet parents would do anything to make sure their fur baby is as comfortable as possible (*cough cough* including letting them sleep with you in bed *cough cough*). But this faux fur calming bed is so cuddly and cozy, your pet may decide that their bed is actually way comfier than yours — and best of all, you can get it on sale right now.
SheKnows

Kerry Washington Never Goes To Bed Without Using This Under $10 Neutrogena Product

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kerry Washington ends her night with skincare just like everyone should. But there’s one thing she has to do before she falls asleep. The actress recently shared on Instagram that she never ever goes to bed without washing her face. And her go-to product? Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser. Apparently, shoppers can’t live without it either because it’s completely sold out on Amazon. Don’t worry, though, we’ve found an extra supply of this affordable cleanser for you to stock...
SheKnows

SheKnows

82K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy