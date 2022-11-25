ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midmajormadness.com

VCU’s Jamir Watkins establishes himself as prominent contributor

When VCU’s season came to an end in March 2021 unceremoniously as the Rams had to withdraw from the NCAA Tournament due to COVID protocols, the program entered the offseason chomping at the bit to get back on the court. For most of the returning players, they had to wait just a couple of months to have another game.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14

MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
allamericanatlas.com

27 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia to Try Today

We all love going out for a meal. Some of us are ardent brunchers, on the hunt for the best bottomless meal this side of noon. For some, it’s all about dinner, whether that’s a quick bite from a local favorite or a multi-course tasting menu with a full wine flight!
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Teens charged after fight at Richmond high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two students at a Richmond high school are facing assault charges after a fight Monday morning. Richmond Police received a call about a fight at John Marshall High School just after 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a girl suffering from non-life-threatening lacerations. One girl...
RICHMOND, VA
sungazette.news

4 inducted into Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame

Four prominent Virginians were inducted Nov. 12 as members of the Class of 2022 of the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. The induction dinner and ceremony was conducted by the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society and hosted by Shannon Airport owner and president Luke Curtas on the Shannon Airport campus in Fredericksburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Lanes clear after crash on I-95 North in Hanover

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have cleared but traffic is still backed up in the area. HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in Interstate 95 near Ashland is causing significant backups in Hanover. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place at mile marker 93, just after the England Street/Patrick […]
HANOVER, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Debris on I-95 North no longer causing backups in Richmond

UPDATE: The scene has since been cleared and all lanes have been reopened, according to VDOT. RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A debris spill on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing significant backups. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the debris is at mile marker 77.3, between the Chamberlayne Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard […]
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Why is today called ‘Black Friday’?

The day after Thanksgiving -- or sometimes, mere hours after the Thursday night meal is over -- thousands of Americans head to their favorite mall or online retailer to scoop up the best deals on Black Friday. But do you know how the Friday after Thanksgiving got the name "Black Friday" in the first place? It turns out there are actually a few explanations for the name.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy