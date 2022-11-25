Read full article on original website
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy BradleyNikPetersburg, VA
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Augusta Free Press
VCU takes first lead with 2:02 to go, holds on to top Kennesaw State, 64-61
VCU got 24 points from Jayden Nunn, including a big three that propelled a game-closing 14-4 run, in a 64-61 comeback win over Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Rams (4-2) trailed by seven with 5:17 left when a Nunn three cut the margin to 57-53. VCU would take its first...
midmajormadness.com
VCU’s Jamir Watkins establishes himself as prominent contributor
When VCU’s season came to an end in March 2021 unceremoniously as the Rams had to withdraw from the NCAA Tournament due to COVID protocols, the program entered the offseason chomping at the bit to get back on the court. For most of the returning players, they had to wait just a couple of months to have another game.
Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14
MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
WSLS
Memorial service for Devin Chandler, victim of UVA shooting, to be held this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A mourning community, family, and friends will be gathering this weekend to remember Devin Chandler, a UVA student-athlete who lost his life in the tragedy at UVA. Chandler, 20 years old, was shot and killed during the shooting on UVA grounds on Sunday, Nov. 13, as...
Richmond tradition proves 'it's not all about the violence'
A beloved and long-standing tradition continued in the form of a parade for the second year Saturday.
allamericanatlas.com
27 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia to Try Today
We all love going out for a meal. Some of us are ardent brunchers, on the hunt for the best bottomless meal this side of noon. For some, it’s all about dinner, whether that’s a quick bite from a local favorite or a multi-course tasting menu with a full wine flight!
The Park at RVA 'an indoor wonderland' opens in Richmond
The $8 million facility, spanning 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive, is slated to open Wednesday.
Debris spill closes I-95 lanes in Richmond
Traffic on Interstate 95 north in Richmond, Virginia was backed up about five miles at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022.
NBC12
Demolition for gas station underway in south Richmond despite neighborhood opposition
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Construction fencing is going up around the location of a new Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Hathaway Road. Demolition of the vacant building in south Richmond is set to start this week. “Our informal slogan is ‘not a done deal’...
Police: Missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday in Ashland
Aldo Arnaldo Hernandez-Ortega was last seen at his home in Ashland at 8 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
NBC12
Teens charged after fight at Richmond high school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two students at a Richmond high school are facing assault charges after a fight Monday morning. Richmond Police received a call about a fight at John Marshall High School just after 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a girl suffering from non-life-threatening lacerations. One girl...
sungazette.news
4 inducted into Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame
Four prominent Virginians were inducted Nov. 12 as members of the Class of 2022 of the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. The induction dinner and ceremony was conducted by the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society and hosted by Shannon Airport owner and president Luke Curtas on the Shannon Airport campus in Fredericksburg.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
WJLA
Youngkin's plans for tax cuts may hit a hurdle as state budget battle brews in Richmond
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In mid-December, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to introduce budget amendments which are expected to include tax relief. After the midterm election, Gov. Youngkin told 7News his goals for the upcoming General Assembly session, which begins in January. “I think we've had an extremely...
Lanes clear after crash on I-95 North in Hanover
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have cleared but traffic is still backed up in the area. HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in Interstate 95 near Ashland is causing significant backups in Hanover. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place at mile marker 93, just after the England Street/Patrick […]
Debris on I-95 North no longer causing backups in Richmond
UPDATE: The scene has since been cleared and all lanes have been reopened, according to VDOT. RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A debris spill on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing significant backups. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the debris is at mile marker 77.3, between the Chamberlayne Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard […]
Why is today called ‘Black Friday’?
The day after Thanksgiving -- or sometimes, mere hours after the Thursday night meal is over -- thousands of Americans head to their favorite mall or online retailer to scoop up the best deals on Black Friday. But do you know how the Friday after Thanksgiving got the name "Black Friday" in the first place? It turns out there are actually a few explanations for the name.
Driver in custody after leading Chesterfield Police on chase into Colonial Heights
Two individuals are in custody after leading Chesterfield Police in a chase across the county and two cities, ending in a crash in Colonial Heights.
Governor Youngkin: "Hearts Completely Broken….Again"
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
