DURHAM – The seventh-seeded Duke men's soccer team, coming off a 3-1 victory over Denver last Sunday, takes on 10th-seeded FIU on Sunday afternoon in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils (12-1-4) and Panthers (14-4-1) meet for the third time in the postseason and the fourth time overall. First touch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium, with streaming available on ESPN+.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO