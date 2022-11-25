Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Johnson, Keefe Named to All-ACC Team
DURHAM – Gracie Johnson and Kerry Keefe were named to the 2022 All-ACC Team, as announced by the league Monday. Johnson earned the nod on the first team while Keefe was selected to the All-Freshman team. Both Johnson and Keefe are first-time honorees as Keefe is the 27th Blue...
Filipowski Named ACC Rookie of the Week For Third Consecutive Week
DURHAM – Freshman Kyle Filipowski has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive week. Filipowski is the only Duke player to score in double figures in every game this season and is just the third Blue Devil since the 2014-15 season to win the award in three consecutive weeks (Paolo Banchero, Jahil Okafor).
Taylor Leads Duke to 54-41 Victory Over Oregon State
PORTLAND, Ore. – Behind a season-high 18 points from senior Celeste Taylor, the Duke women's basketball team bounced back from Friday's setback and posted a 54-41 win over Oregon State Sunday night in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy. Classmate Elizabeth Balogun, junior Kennedy Brown and graduate...
Taylor's Goal Moves Seventh-Seeded Duke Into National Quarterfinals
DURHAM – A Scotty Taylor goal in the 42nd minute propelled seventh-seeded Duke past FIU in a third-round match of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon. The 1-0 victory moved the Blue Devils into the national quarterfinals for the first time since 2006. HOW IT HAPPENED. Antino Lopez opened...
No. 8 Duke, No. 24 Purdue Clash in PK Legacy Championship
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue will battle Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy at the Moda Center in Portland. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas are on the call for ESPN, while David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the radio as part of the Blue Devils Sports Network from Learfield.
Men's Soccer NCAA Match Versus FIU Moved to 3 P.M.
DURHAM – Due to inclement weather, the third-round NCAA men's soccer match between Duke and FIU has been moved to 3 p.m., at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils (12-1-4) and Panthers (14-4-1) meet for the third time in the postseason and the fourth time overall. Streaming is also available on ESPN+.
Blue Devils Primed for Sunday Matchup Against Oregon State
The Blue Devils look to bounce back from their first setback of the season when they take on Oregon State in the third-place game of the PK Legacy on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will be on the...
Leonard, Joiner Tabbed ACC Players of the Week
DURHAM – Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard and graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner both earned ACC Player of the Week honors following Duke's 34-31 victory over Wake Forest. Leonard was selected the ACC's Quarterback of the Week, while Joiner garnered Co-Defensive Back of the Week nods. Leonard, a Fairhope,...
Blue Devils Welcome Panthers For NCAA Tournament Third Round Matchup
DURHAM – The seventh-seeded Duke men's soccer team, coming off a 3-1 victory over Denver last Sunday, takes on 10th-seeded FIU on Sunday afternoon in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils (12-1-4) and Panthers (14-4-1) meet for the third time in the postseason and the fourth time overall. First touch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium, with streaming available on ESPN+.
Leonard Throws Duke Past Wake, 34-31
DURHAM – Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard found redshirt freshman Sahmir Hagans in the front corner of the end zone for the game-winning score to help propel Duke to a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday night at Brooks Fields at Wallace Wade Stadium. With the win, the Blue...
Varsity Club Giving Day Kicks Off Tuesday
DURHAM – The fifth-annual Varsity Club Giving Day kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 29 with the 27-hour competition running from 9 a.m., on Nov. 29 through noon on Nov. 30. For 27 hours, in support of our 27 varsity programs including Cheerleading and Marching Band, we challenge you to show support for your sport's Varsity Club fund.
