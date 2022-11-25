Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate and support Last Night Wolfeboro Dec. 31
WOLFEBORO — Last Night Wolfeboro 2022 features a family-friendly celebration with outdoor ice skating, live performances, crafts, games and 6 p.m. fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay (weather permitting). Popular performances including music and magic, will be live or streamed on Wolfeboro Community Television (WCTV-channel 25) and YouTube. Sponsorships from businesses...
Michael B. Frye, 72
Michael Basil Frye, 72, of Moultonborough, left us on Nov. 4. Born April 23, 1950, to the late Clarence and Yvonne Frye of Moultonborough, Michael attended Moultonborough Central and then continued on to Kingswood High School. Michael spent a good part of his life as a logger and will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. Fishing and hunting were passions of his, and his knowledge and love for the forest and its wildlife were unmatched. Sandwich Notch and northern New Hampshire were special places for Michael as he spent many hours camping in the back woods.
Dorothy Frawley, 88
LACONIA — Dorothy Frawley, 88, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away on Nov. 24. Dorothy is survived by the love of her life, David Brown, whom she married in 2014 in a ceremony officiated by the captain onboard the cruise ship M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Beverly Beane, 71
CONCORD — Beverly Beane, 71, of Concord, passed away at her home on Nov. 26. Beverly was born on May 18, 1951, in Laconia, the daughter of Roger H. Beane and Marjorie (Ogilvie) Beane.
Donald N. Bossey Sr., 86
LACONIA — Donald N. Bossey Sr., 86, of New Hope Drive, passed away on Nov. 23, at his home surrounded by family. Born on Sept. 2, 1936, to the late Raymond and Lucy Horner Bossey, Don lived his early years in Lincoln.
Edward E. Kyle, 82
Edward Ellsworth Kyle, 82, of East Side Drive, Concord, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, at Havenwood Heritage Heights. Edward was born in Laconia, the older of two boys, to the late Edward A. and Margaret T. Kyle. Known by all as Ed, he and his brother Ken grew up with a deep love for New Hampshire and the outdoors. They spent their youth and countless times together as adults skiing, hiking, and enjoying the New Hampshire lakes.
Betty J. Welch, 90
Betty J. (Carr) Welch died at Forestview Manor in Meredith on Nov. 20, after a long illness. Born July 11, 1932, in Laconia, she was the daughter of George W. and Florence (Carroll) Carr. Betty grew up in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and the family moved to Winnisquam in 1939. She attended Tilton schools and graduated from Tilton-Northfield in 1950. As a young adult she helped out at her father’s store, Carr’s Market in Winnisquam.
Roger W. Poirrier, 91
LACONIA — Roger W. “Pete” William Poirrier, 91, a lifelong resident of Laconia, passed away on Nov. 19, at his home after a period of declining health with his wife of 46 years by his side. Pete was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Laconia, son to...
Janet M. Clifford, 59
After a courageous five-year battle with triple negative breast cancer, surrounded by family, Janet Maxwell Clifford passed on to her next journey Nov. 18. Jan was born Oct. 11, 1963, in Laconia. She attended the New Hampton School, where she made many lifelong friends. After some fun years waiting tables and bartending in the Lakes Region she went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration. After moving to Naples, Florida, she had a successful career as an administrative assistant and office manager. Jan enjoyed many hobbies including collecting rocks and gemstones, sharing kind thoughts with friends and a great love of family. But her greatest joy and her only regret was leaving her daughters too soon.
Janette C. Richardson
GILMANTON — Let me tell you a love story. Janette C. Stevens was born in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was the daughter of a dairy farmer named Lawrence Makepeace Stevens. Her mother, Dorothy Janette (Bentley) Stevens passed away when Janette was only 3 years old. Her dad remarried and Janette and her new stepmom did not get along. Janette ended up living with several great aunts and a family who wanted to adopt her. She spent her high school years in a little town in western Massachusetts on a small farm with her Aunt Pearl.
Alan Glassman: Previous incidents have no correlation to current intolerance
Any form of religious intolerance is unacceptable and violates the principles on which our country was founded. Like Ruth Larson, I am appalled by the recent antisemitic acts in Laconia and elsewhere.
Margaret D. Clark, 84
Margaret Doris Christine (James) Clark, 84, of Rochester, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on Nov. 22, in her home. Marge was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Bristol, England, to George and Martha James. She grew up with eight brothers and sisters and was the sole surviving daughter of George and Martha. Her brother, Michael James, still resides in Bristol, England.
Katherine F. Mulgrew, 83
GILFORD — Katherine "Kaye" Frances (Hauser) Mulgrew, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, with her loving family nearby. Kaye, the daughter of Daniel and Catherine (Maguire) Hauser, was born on July 2, 1939, in Boston, was raised in Newton, Massachusetts, and later in Amherst, where she had wonderful memories of riding horses and of her favorite teacher and soon-to-be brother-in-law, Harry.
Robert S. Dawes, 77
Robert “Bob” Stephen Dawes, 77, succumbed to complications from Parkinson’s disease on Nov. 10, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown. Bob was the eldest child born to the late Robert E. and Barbara F. Stevens Dawes in the Verdun borough of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. As a child Bob, his parents and brothers Phillip and Lorne immigrated to the United States. He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School, now Winnisquam Regional, and attended New England College in Henniker for two years before joining the workforce.
Richard Harlow, 94
Richard "Dick" “Turk” Harlow of Center Harbor, formerly of Melrose, Massachusetts, passed away on Nov. 20, at age 94. Born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Sept. 30, 1928, Dick was the son of the late Charles and Ellen Harlow. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Melrose High School and last living member of 1946 Melrose High state champion football team and member of the Melrose High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was then employed by John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance for 39 years before retiring in 1987.
