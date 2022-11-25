ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roadtirement.com

Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights

The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Gear up, week-long wet snow expected Lynnwood to Arlington

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—With colder air coming in from Canada dropping temperatures to a low of 26°F on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts wet snow for the week throughout Snohomish County. Resident should expect up to half an inch of wet snow, but with the mix of rain with the snow, it will most likely transition into rain throughout a given day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow will impact most of us Tuesday afternoon

SEATTLE - Talk about a chilly day! We were about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon making for a cold one. On top of that, we had isolated bursts of lowland snow across portions of the area. That'll be nothing compared to what's headed our way tomorrow (for some). Before we get into the good stuff, here is a recap of today's high:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area

Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Travelers stay prepared as weekend storm approaches Cascades

WASHINGTON — A lot of people are heading to the Apple Cup this weekend, but with a Winter Storm Watch issued from Saturday evening through Monday morning drivers have to prepare themselves. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Preparations underway to help homeless residents as temperatures drop

SEATTLE, Wash. — Organizations that help the homeless community in Seattle have been paying close attention to the falling temperatures. With colder weather expected next week, those with ‘We Heart Seattle,’ said they are looking to try and help people move indoors. “I’ve been going around and...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Evergreen Printing & Graphics

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
publicola.com

Unpaid Tickets from West Seattle Bridge Violations Add Up to Millions

A windfall from traffic tickets during the closure of the West Seattle Bridge could soon reach the Seattle Department of Transportation, as more than 74,000 citations from traffic cameras on the Spokane Street bridge, also known as the “lower” West Seattle Bridge, head to collections next year. When...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy