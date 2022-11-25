Read full article on original website
Here are the top Bellingham roads to avoid in ice, snow
If possible, staying home is always the safest option if you’re unsure how to drive in inclement weather.
roadtirement.com
Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights
The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
Damaging winds, snow expected in Whatcom lowlands as alerts are issued
Forecasts now put Bellingham and Whatcom on track for at least some accumulation.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
Wintry weather returns. Here’s when to expect lowland snow in Whatcom County
Icy chill likely to last awhile, according to latest forecasts.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Gear up, week-long wet snow expected Lynnwood to Arlington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—With colder air coming in from Canada dropping temperatures to a low of 26°F on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts wet snow for the week throughout Snohomish County. Resident should expect up to half an inch of wet snow, but with the mix of rain with the snow, it will most likely transition into rain throughout a given day.
Cold, wet and dark outside? Here’s a list of fun, indoor activities to do around Whatcom
The Bellingham Herald put together a list of fun, indoor activities to do around Whatcom County when getting outside is a bit more challenging.
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of the...
q13fox.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow will impact most of us Tuesday afternoon
SEATTLE - Talk about a chilly day! We were about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon making for a cold one. On top of that, we had isolated bursts of lowland snow across portions of the area. That'll be nothing compared to what's headed our way tomorrow (for some). Before we get into the good stuff, here is a recap of today's high:
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area
Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
KOMO News
Travelers stay prepared as weekend storm approaches Cascades
WASHINGTON — A lot of people are heading to the Apple Cup this weekend, but with a Winter Storm Watch issued from Saturday evening through Monday morning drivers have to prepare themselves. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce...
KIMA TV
Preparations underway to help homeless residents as temperatures drop
SEATTLE, Wash. — Organizations that help the homeless community in Seattle have been paying close attention to the falling temperatures. With colder weather expected next week, those with ‘We Heart Seattle,’ said they are looking to try and help people move indoors. “I’ve been going around and...
q13fox.com
Rain and gusty at times this weekend across Puget Sound, plus mountain snow.
Seattle - Happy Friday! Highs only hitting 46 at the airport today. Normal for this time of year is 50. Overnight we dry out and cool off to below average for most around the Sound. We expect temps to dip into the mid to upper 30s. Showers will return Saturday,...
22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Evergreen Printing & Graphics
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
KIMA TV
Entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila smashed in Thanksgiving night
Police are investigating after the entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall was smashed in late Thursday night. Police responded to the mall around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found the east entrance to the mall near the JCPenney had been smashed and wide open.
publicola.com
Unpaid Tickets from West Seattle Bridge Violations Add Up to Millions
A windfall from traffic tickets during the closure of the West Seattle Bridge could soon reach the Seattle Department of Transportation, as more than 74,000 citations from traffic cameras on the Spokane Street bridge, also known as the “lower” West Seattle Bridge, head to collections next year. When...
