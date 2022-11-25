Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Secondhand Sunday: A new trend a local antique shop hopes stays around
MILWAUKEE — We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Secondhand Sunday?. Secondhand Sunday is a new trend that falls on the holiday weekend where local businesses are hoping more customers come out to shop and support their stores. Good Land...
West Bend Christmas Parade emphasizes safety at 70th annual event
Organizers at West Bend's 70th annual parade say a lot of changes were made to promote safety in light of devastation at parade events in both Waukesha and Highland Park, Illinois the past year.
Support small businesses at Brookfield's Holiday Craft & Gift Expo this weekend
With Black Friday nearing its end, shoppers are already turning their attention to small business Saturday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2022 West Bend Christmas Parade winners announced
West Bend, WI – A fabulous night for a Christmas Parade as West Bend kicked off the season with a 1-hour holiday special down Main Street. The 2022 live parade broadcast was sponsored by Boss Realty, Midwest Accounting, Shooting Star Travels, A Conversation Piece, West Bend Vacuum, Gary’s Place, Collett Systems, Candyman on Main, West Bend Elevator, Sal’s Pizzeria, Cedar Lake Sales and Service, Bits ‘n Pieces Floral.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:. Garbage and Recycling Collection. The winter collection season begins Dec. 5. All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Yum Yum Fish And Chicken; new carry-out and delivery only restaurant
There’s a new fish and chicken joint in Milwaukee that’s serving up daily specials that are making guests come back for seconds. Brian Kramp is helping the team at Yum Yum Fish And Chicken prep one of their fan favorite dishes.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
WISN
'People think we're crazy': First in line outside Lakefront Brewery set to wait 13+ hours
MILWAUKEE — The Black Friday Eve line, or lack thereof, outside the Best Buy in Greenfield painted a much different picture than the same store in 2019, where a line wrapped around the building. It was a similar story at a Target in West Allis Thursday evening. Stanchions were...
Greater Milwaukee Today
BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs
MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
WISN
Inflation affecting Christmas tree prices
MILWAUKEE — This holiday weekend, many people headed to their local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees for the season. However, people shopping at Tree Men and A Lady near 6th Street and Layton Avenue in Milwaukee will notice a bit of a price increase. "The cost...
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
CBS 58
Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend days. Sunday, not so much...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)..Spend as much time outside as you can on Saturday because Sunday won't be nice. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Gorgeous! STRING THOSE HOLIDAY LIGHTS if you haven't already. Sunday, we're dealing with a storm system coming in from the south and northwest. Look for scattered showers to break out, especially in the morning into the afternoon. It could mix with some wet snowflakes, especially away from the Milwaukee metro.
CBS 58
Light rain and snow arrives Tuesday evening
The long holiday weekend is over and it ended with some light steady rain on Sunday. That rain was heaviest in Washington and Ozaukee Counties where locations picked up around a quarter inch of rain but the rest of southeast Wisconsin saw less. After a sunny and dry Monday we...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | The 70th annual West Bend Christmas Parade steps off Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
West Bend, Wi – The 70th annual West Bend Christmas Parade steps off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. This year’s theme is A Family Christmas. Below is a rebroadcast of the parade from 2021. A crisp night with temps in the 30’s as neighbors gathered along...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
