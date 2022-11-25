ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Secondhand Sunday: A new trend a local antique shop hopes stays around

MILWAUKEE — We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Secondhand Sunday?. Secondhand Sunday is a new trend that falls on the holiday weekend where local businesses are hoping more customers come out to shop and support their stores. Good Land...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2022 West Bend Christmas Parade winners announced

West Bend, WI – A fabulous night for a Christmas Parade as West Bend kicked off the season with a 1-hour holiday special down Main Street. The 2022 live parade broadcast was sponsored by Boss Realty, Midwest Accounting, Shooting Star Travels, A Conversation Piece, West Bend Vacuum, Gary’s Place, Collett Systems, Candyman on Main, West Bend Elevator, Sal’s Pizzeria, Cedar Lake Sales and Service, Bits ‘n Pieces Floral.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:. Garbage and Recycling Collection. The winter collection season begins Dec. 5. All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving

DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
DELAVAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Striving to make her final birthday special

PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs

MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Inflation affecting Christmas tree prices

MILWAUKEE — This holiday weekend, many people headed to their local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees for the season. However, people shopping at Tree Men and A Lady near 6th Street and Layton Avenue in Milwaukee will notice a bit of a price increase. "The cost...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend days. Sunday, not so much...

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)..Spend as much time outside as you can on Saturday because Sunday won't be nice. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Gorgeous! STRING THOSE HOLIDAY LIGHTS if you haven't already. Sunday, we're dealing with a storm system coming in from the south and northwest. Look for scattered showers to break out, especially in the morning into the afternoon. It could mix with some wet snowflakes, especially away from the Milwaukee metro.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Light rain and snow arrives Tuesday evening

The long holiday weekend is over and it ended with some light steady rain on Sunday. That rain was heaviest in Washington and Ozaukee Counties where locations picked up around a quarter inch of rain but the rest of southeast Wisconsin saw less. After a sunny and dry Monday we...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes

WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
WAUKESHA, WI

