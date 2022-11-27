Valerie Bertinelli Swears By These ‘Game-Changing’ Rachael Ray Spatulas & They're Only $8 for Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s always something to add to your kitchen, to make it a Martha Stewart -level kitchen full of innovative gadgets. And thanks to Valerie Bertinelli, we just found our next, must-have kitchen tool that’ll make meals so much quicker to create!

Back in June 2020, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared a video with Shop Today that shows her go-to gadgets in the kitchen. They shared the video with the caption, “Valerie Bertinelli shares 5 gadgets everyone should have in their kitchen Have you become a quarantine cook? Check out Valerie Bertinelli’s top five kitchen essentials.”

Now, while we adore everything Bertinelli says is a must, we’re really intrigued by the one product in her selection: the Rachael Ray Kitchen Tools and Gadgets. And as luck would have it, they’re only $8 for Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Buy: Rachael Ray KitchenTools and Gadgets $7.99, originally $20.84

The Rachael Ray Kitchen Tools and Gadgets two-piece set is an innovative and versatile set that’s perfect for flipping an array of dishes, from delicate eggs to hearty fish. This must-have set comes with two Nylon turners, one that’s nearly 12 inches and another that’s nearly 10 inches long. Along with being compatible with nonstick cookware, these turners can take up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit with ease. While they come in an array of colors, we’re loving the red ones (especially since they’re on major sale for over 60 percent off!)

Now with over 14,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.7 stars, it’s safe to say Bertinelli isn’t the only one who adores this tool. One shopper said this tool is a “game-changer,” saying, “Light. Slim. Effective. Great angle. Slices the cooked veggies in the pan as well. I bought extra pairs for gifts.” Another added it’s so “easy to use,” saying, “I have purchased two or three sets of these spatulas and I very rarely use any other type. These are great in any kind of a pan, they clean easily and I love the two different sizes.”

