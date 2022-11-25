ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

secretmiami.com

Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami

‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
MIAMI, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Gleneagles Country Club

At Gleneagles Country Club, the environment is welcoming and the activities are endless. The private, residential country club community has 1,082 unique residences, including single-family homes and condominiums. Their recent accolades include being named as a 2022 Top Ranked Culinary Experience, a Top Ranked Fitness and Wellness Center, and a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
nftplazas.com

Christie’s Announces NFT Auction Ahead of Miami Art Week

Christie’s has announced a new NFT auction ahead of the Miami Art Week. The move comes in defiance of the current market uncertainty surrounding NFTs and the Crypto space. Only four months ago the famous auction house launched Christie’s 3.0 A fully on-chain NFT marketplace that saw the auction house embrace the benefits of Web3. Since then, Christie’s 3.0 has had a fantastic debut with the auction of works by the teenage NFT star Diana Sinclair. The new NFT marketplace saw 300 clients connect their crypto wallets to the platform, which saw Diana’s works fetch a combined price of 66.77 ETH.
MIAMI, FL
miamicurated.com

“Miraculous” Shoe and Handbag Restoration

Miracle Shoe Repair in Miami does indeed work miracles. Not just with repairing shoes for men and women, but designer handbags as well, and serious restoration more than worthy of luxury brands. I found them through the French owner of a hair salon in Coral Gables who wears nothing but Louboutin shoes and sports Hermes bags. You have to see below the before and after photos to believe it. Plus, their charges are fair considering the time they put in and quality of their work.
CORAL GABLES, FL
astaga.com

FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs

Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
MIAMI, FL
Honest Cooking

A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale

If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
westorlandonews.com

New International Drive Cannabis Dispensary Opens

Curaleaf Holdings, an international provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of two new Florida dispensaries near tourist locations, Orlando International Drive and Miami South Beach. Located at 6600 International Drive, east of Interstate 4 and near several resorts and entertainment attractions, Curaleaf Orlando International Drive is the Company’s...
ORLANDO, FL
travelexperta.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks

Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
purewow.com

Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season

The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard

Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living

Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

“Healthy West Kendall” gets a boost with Leadership Miami

The “Healthy West Kendall” initiative is about to get a boost! As part of Leadership Miami at The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), team “Miami’s 2morrow” has selected West Kendall Baptist Hospital as its community partner to execute a legacy project for the West Kendall community. Miami’s 2morrow, comprised of 10 emerging leaders from various organizations across Miami, will be building The Healthcare Heroes Garden at West Kendall Baptist as its legacy project. The team has worked since August 2022 to secure corporate sponsorships, independent monetary and in-kind donations, and hosted events to fund this health resource at the hospital. The Healthcare Heroes Garden will address a pending need for hospital staff, patients, and visitors— a shared, safe outdoor space for respite, meditation, and healing for all who work, receive care, or visit West Kendall Baptist Hospital. The COVID-19 pandemic has notably exacerbated the mental and emotional health of clinicians and healthcare staff whose work was already demanding. Patients and visitors, likewise, experience the effects of difficult moments of health issues or that of their loved ones. Miami’s 2morrow legacy project aims to make a lasting impact in one of the fastest growing communities in South Florida, while honoring the healthcare professionals who have selflessly given of themselves to ensure a healthier West Kendall.
MIAMI, FL
maritime-executive.com

CMA CGM Containership Sets Record as Miami’s Largest to Date

PortMiami, while best known as the cruise capital of the world, is also continuing to enhance its cargo operations. Last week, on November 17, the CMA CGM Osiris (156,000 dwt) became the largest containership to ever arrive in the port. According to Miami-Dade’s mayor, it is part of a trend that will continue to see larger vessels docking in the port after efforts to upgrade the facilities.
MIAMI, FL
nomadlawyer.org

South Beach : No Matter How Hard The Tide Hits, The sand will Soften Your Landing

South Beach Florida – Beaches, Nightlife and Art Deco Architecture. Located on the Atlantic Coast, the city of South Beach Florida is known for its beaches, nightlife and Art Deco architecture. While the beaches are certainly the most famous, there are also a number of other sites that draw visitors to the area. For instance, the Wolfsonian-FIU, which has a large collection of modern art, is located in South Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT TROUBLE: COMPUTER PROBLEMS ON BUSY TRAVEL DAY

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5 p.m. — The FLL situation is now under control. Spokeswoman Arlene Satchell just issued this statement: “All impacted areas resumed normal operations earlier this afternoon after an AM technology issue affected some airline check-in/gate counters and FLL flight information display screens. Thanks for your patience and understanding on […]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

