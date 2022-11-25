Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Related
Click10.com
Residents of Little Havana apartment building shocked to receive sudden eviction notice
MIAMI – Families living in a Little Havana apartment building say they’ve been given just weeks to move out of their homes. They say they’ve been told their building needs too much work, but the city has no record of any of that. Aside from the creaky...
secretmiami.com
Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami
‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
bocaratonobserver.com
Gleneagles Country Club
At Gleneagles Country Club, the environment is welcoming and the activities are endless. The private, residential country club community has 1,082 unique residences, including single-family homes and condominiums. Their recent accolades include being named as a 2022 Top Ranked Culinary Experience, a Top Ranked Fitness and Wellness Center, and a...
nftplazas.com
Christie’s Announces NFT Auction Ahead of Miami Art Week
Christie’s has announced a new NFT auction ahead of the Miami Art Week. The move comes in defiance of the current market uncertainty surrounding NFTs and the Crypto space. Only four months ago the famous auction house launched Christie’s 3.0 A fully on-chain NFT marketplace that saw the auction house embrace the benefits of Web3. Since then, Christie’s 3.0 has had a fantastic debut with the auction of works by the teenage NFT star Diana Sinclair. The new NFT marketplace saw 300 clients connect their crypto wallets to the platform, which saw Diana’s works fetch a combined price of 66.77 ETH.
miamicurated.com
“Miraculous” Shoe and Handbag Restoration
Miracle Shoe Repair in Miami does indeed work miracles. Not just with repairing shoes for men and women, but designer handbags as well, and serious restoration more than worthy of luxury brands. I found them through the French owner of a hair salon in Coral Gables who wears nothing but Louboutin shoes and sports Hermes bags. You have to see below the before and after photos to believe it. Plus, their charges are fair considering the time they put in and quality of their work.
floridarambler.com
Two new Florida Keys parks upgrade local swimming holes and add recreational features
Visitors are often surprised to learn that the Florida Keys have very few sandy beaches. The water, however, is great – clear and warm year around; full of fish and sea life for snorkelers. Now, Monroe County has opened two new Florida Keys parks that make that water accessible...
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
WSVN-TV
Black Friday shoppers hunt for bargains at South Florida malls; experts point out changes in spending habits
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Shoppers on the hunt for bargains swarmed malls and large retailers across South Florida on Black Friday. 7News cameras on Friday captured two women grabbing a large flat-screen that barely fit their shopping cart outside BrandsMart USA in Miami Gardens. “On Cyber Monday, I would...
Honest Cooking
A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale
If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
westorlandonews.com
New International Drive Cannabis Dispensary Opens
Curaleaf Holdings, an international provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of two new Florida dispensaries near tourist locations, Orlando International Drive and Miami South Beach. Located at 6600 International Drive, east of Interstate 4 and near several resorts and entertainment attractions, Curaleaf Orlando International Drive is the Company’s...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
purewow.com
Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season
The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living
Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
communitynewspapers.com
“Healthy West Kendall” gets a boost with Leadership Miami
The “Healthy West Kendall” initiative is about to get a boost! As part of Leadership Miami at The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), team “Miami’s 2morrow” has selected West Kendall Baptist Hospital as its community partner to execute a legacy project for the West Kendall community. Miami’s 2morrow, comprised of 10 emerging leaders from various organizations across Miami, will be building The Healthcare Heroes Garden at West Kendall Baptist as its legacy project. The team has worked since August 2022 to secure corporate sponsorships, independent monetary and in-kind donations, and hosted events to fund this health resource at the hospital. The Healthcare Heroes Garden will address a pending need for hospital staff, patients, and visitors— a shared, safe outdoor space for respite, meditation, and healing for all who work, receive care, or visit West Kendall Baptist Hospital. The COVID-19 pandemic has notably exacerbated the mental and emotional health of clinicians and healthcare staff whose work was already demanding. Patients and visitors, likewise, experience the effects of difficult moments of health issues or that of their loved ones. Miami’s 2morrow legacy project aims to make a lasting impact in one of the fastest growing communities in South Florida, while honoring the healthcare professionals who have selflessly given of themselves to ensure a healthier West Kendall.
maritime-executive.com
CMA CGM Containership Sets Record as Miami’s Largest to Date
PortMiami, while best known as the cruise capital of the world, is also continuing to enhance its cargo operations. Last week, on November 17, the CMA CGM Osiris (156,000 dwt) became the largest containership to ever arrive in the port. According to Miami-Dade’s mayor, it is part of a trend that will continue to see larger vessels docking in the port after efforts to upgrade the facilities.
nomadlawyer.org
South Beach : No Matter How Hard The Tide Hits, The sand will Soften Your Landing
South Beach Florida – Beaches, Nightlife and Art Deco Architecture. Located on the Atlantic Coast, the city of South Beach Florida is known for its beaches, nightlife and Art Deco architecture. While the beaches are certainly the most famous, there are also a number of other sites that draw visitors to the area. For instance, the Wolfsonian-FIU, which has a large collection of modern art, is located in South Beach.
FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT TROUBLE: COMPUTER PROBLEMS ON BUSY TRAVEL DAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5 p.m. — The FLL situation is now under control. Spokeswoman Arlene Satchell just issued this statement: “All impacted areas resumed normal operations earlier this afternoon after an AM technology issue affected some airline check-in/gate counters and FLL flight information display screens. Thanks for your patience and understanding on […]
Comments / 2