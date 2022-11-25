Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
torquenews.com
Ford 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engines are Failing Says Ford Mechanic
Here’s a recent update from a Ford mechanic on just why Ford’s 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are failing car owners and shows what you need to look for when buying a used 4-cylinder Ford. EcoBoost Disappearing Coolant Problem. Are you considering buying a used Ford Escape or other model...
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Causes a Big Splash
General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
Rivian Ruined
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been close to death for some time. A massive loss last quarter and revenue that missed forecasts cannot offset what appears to be a good backlog of orders. Everything else aside, Rivian is too small to matter in an extremely crowded market.
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus
If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
teslarati.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E loses its Consumer Reports recommendation
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is arguably one of the most popular EVs outside Teslas in the United States today, but Consumer Reports does not seem to be too impressed with the all-electric crossover for now. As per the magazine’s recent Auto Reliability Survey, Consumer Reports no longer counts the Ford Mustang Mach-E as one of its recommended vehicles.
torquenews.com
10 Best Commuter Cars - KBB Says Subaru Outback Is The 2nd Best Pick
What are the best cars for commuting this winter? Kelley Blue Book picks the 2023 Subaru Outback as the second-best model you can buy. See which model is number one. If you no longer can work remotely from home and have been called back to the office, which new vehicle is the best for commuting this winter? Kelley Blue Book (KBB) picked the best new models for those who have to commute to work and drive the kids to school.
Here Are the EVs That Give You a Tax Credit
The Biden administration wants to promote the adoption of electric vehicles by extending the current Federal tax credits. Electric vehicles are still a luxury for the vast majority of consumers. Their price has increased further in recent months, due to continued disruptions in supply chains and soaring prices for raw...
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
torquenews.com
The Top 20 New SUVs That Will Go Over 200K Miles - Subaru Has Only One Model
Which automaker makes the longest-lasting cars? According to a new report from iSeeCars, they picked the top twenty new SUVs that will go over 200,000 miles. There's only one Subaru model that made the list. Check out the best SUVs here. Does Subaru make the longest-lasting cars? According to a...
Top Speed
Chip Shortages And Dealership Markups, Is There An End In Sight?
New vehicle demand is at record levels, and supplies are scarce due to the pandemic-induced shortages in microchips, the conflict in Ukraine, and rising gasoline prices. Dealers are marking up many of the newest cars that are either in very high demand or very low supply. The average price of a new car grew to around $48,000 in 2022. Patience may be a virtue, but chances are that even the most patient of car shoppers are fed up with empty dealer lots and stubbornly high prices, for both new and used vehicles.
