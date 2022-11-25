Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
10 Best Commuter Cars - KBB Says Subaru Outback Is The 2nd Best Pick
What are the best cars for commuting this winter? Kelley Blue Book picks the 2023 Subaru Outback as the second-best model you can buy. See which model is number one. If you no longer can work remotely from home and have been called back to the office, which new vehicle is the best for commuting this winter? Kelley Blue Book (KBB) picked the best new models for those who have to commute to work and drive the kids to school.
torquenews.com
The New Subaru Impreza RS Hot Hatch That Could Have Been
Which is the best next-generation 2024 Subaru Impreza pick for you? The new Impreza RS will be a good pick for compact car customers. Check out how it could have been better. The all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza RS trim level is a good pick for compact car shoppers, but it could have been even better. The 2024 Impreza will be missing a key feature, taking the sporty feel out of the new RS model.
torquenews.com
The Wait Time For Your New Subaru Forester And Crosstrek Just Dropped
Subaru announced production of the 2023 Forester and 2023 Crosstrek is up significantly. See what it means for U.S. customers who are waiting or will buy a new model this month. Subaru Corporation announced today that production at its Gunma plant in Japan, where they manufacture the 2023 Subaru Forester...
torquenews.com
2023 Vs. Next-Generation - Read This Before You Buy The Subaru Crosstrek
Should you consider the next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek? Subaru says three things set it apart from the competition. Check out the new driving upgrades and see if it's worth the wait for the all-new small SUV. Should you wait for the next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek or buy the 2023 model?...
torquenews.com
2023 Subaru Reliability From Best To Worst - One Model Is Not Recommended By Consumer Reports
Which Subaru models are the most reliable? Check out the updated Consumers Reports' rankings and each model's new scores. There’s one model that CR does not recommend. Is the 2023 Subaru Forester, 2023 Outback, or 2023 Crosstrek the most reliable Subaru model? The latest study from Consumer Reports ranks each new 2023 Subaru model reliable score. See where Subaru ranks with other automakers.
torquenews.com
Six of the Top Ten Longest-Lasting Vehicles Are Toyotas
A new study shows just how long-lasting the Toyota brand’s models are in comparison to their peers. A new study released by iSeeCars shows that Toyota makes six of the top-ten-ranked vehicles for longevity. Among the top 20 vehicles, ten are Toyotas. Toyota has long made quality, reliability, and durability its main focus areas. What we found interesting is the wide range of different Toyota models that make the list.
torquenews.com
The Top 5 U.S. Plug-In Electric Vehicle Makers Might Surprise You, A Little
I’ve written up several predictions of which automotive brands will round out the top 5 plug-in electric sales spots (behind 1st place Tesla). Now that we are near the end of another year, we can pretty well see how those predictions turned out, but what does next year have in store for the U.S. plug-in electric vehicle market? Will the same 5 brands retain their lead spots next year too, or will we start to see some shifts?
torquenews.com
Study - Toyota Hybrids Offer Twice the Lifespan of Tesla Model S or Nissan Leaf EVs
A new study looking at the longevity of vehicles offers an interesting comparison between Toyota hybrids and battery-electric vehicles from Tesla and Nissan. Researchers from iSeeCars have recently concluded a study that was designed to rank vehicles by longest potential lifespan. One surprising fact from the study is that the Tesla Model S and Nissan Leaf battery-electric vehicles seem to have less than half the expected potential lifespan of many Toyota hybrid models.
torquenews.com
Top (Huge) Updates for 2023 Toyota Highlander
What’s new for 2023 Toyota Highlander? Big changes coming for the Limited trim. One of the biggest 2023 Toyota models to gain the public’s attention is Highlander. This is a year where Toyota Highlander received a whole host of updates, additions, and changes. Including the entire engine itself.
torquenews.com
2023 - The Most Incredible Year Tesla Will Ever Have
2023 is shaping up to be the most incredible year that Tesla will ever have and it's not even close. Here's why. 2023 - The Most Incredible Year Tesla Will Ever Have. 2023 is approaching and this is going to be the best year Tesla will ever have and it won't even be close. There will be the Tesla Roadster, Tesla Semi, and the Cybertruck as new products launched. The Model Y and Model 3 will continue to sell in large quantities. Tesla Bot will continue to make progress, and Tesla FSD will get to be much better than the average human driver.
torquenews.com
High Mileage Motor Oil Put to the Test. Is Your Car’s Engine Ready for Winter?
Does high mileage motor oil really make a difference compared to regular motor oil? Is it safe for your car’s engine? Will your 75,000 mile-plus car benefit from switching to a high mileage motor oil this winter? That and more when high mileage motor oils are put to the test using Mobil 1 and SuperTech oil brands.
torquenews.com
Ford Has Cold Weather Performance Advice For F-150 Lightning Owners
Now that the weather has turned markedly colder with snow on the ground in many places, it's time to visit a place many automakers won't want you to see, cold weather performance. No matter who makes the vehicles (Ford, Tesla, or Kia, for example), cold saps battery strength. It is estimated that you lose half the charge capability between 40 and 0 degrees Fahrenheit and it just goes down from there.
torquenews.com
Jeep Jazzes Up the 2023 Compass With a Turbocharged Engine
Jeep adds a turbocharger and more horsepower to the 2023 Jeep Compass. Jeep redesigned the Compass 4x4 in 2022, really upgrading the interior and beefing up the Trailhawk model to be a true competitor. The one thing the Compass was missing was a spunkier engine. New for 2023, Jeep is adding some zip to the Compass 4x4. The 2023 Jeep Compass now has an advanced 2.0-liter Turbocharged Engine for better horsepower, torque and performance.
torquenews.com
Chevy's Holiday Ad is all about Embracing the Future and Preserving the Past
At a time when the company can sell nearly every vehicle it builds, its ad features a 65 year old car and a brand new Blazer EV!. This holiday season, Chevrolet is brilliantly capturing the feelings that vehicles can represent in our lives. It is also showing how cars can link people together and form lifelong bonds. Chevy is using a stunning 1957 Nomad and a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV to illustrate the connection between neighbors.
torquenews.com
EV Myth Busted - Media Widely Covers Ford's Latest ICE Car Fire Recall
EV owners often feel as if EVs are picked on for the fires their cars suffer. Here’s more proof that the mainstream, local, and automotive media do, in fact, cover ICE vehicle fires. Among the multitude of modern myths that are bandied about in social media are many involving...
torquenews.com
Ford Recalls 500K Bronco Sports, Escapes Over Underhood Fire Problem
Ford has recalled more than 500,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs to repair a problem that could lead to underhood fires. Ford has recalled more than half-a-million 2020 to 2023 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs equipped with the 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines due to the potential for underhood fires. The automaker has recalled the SUVs due to the potential fuel injector problems. The injectors may crack, creating the possibility of underhood fires.
torquenews.com
Kia Wins The Most 2023 J.D. Power Residual Value Model Awards
Once again, Kia has managed to rake in the accolades from J.D. Power. Specifically, Kia has won 5 model awards for ALG Residual Value, which are <em>the automotive industry standard in recognizing vehicle models projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer’s suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership.</em>
Comments / 0