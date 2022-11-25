2023 is shaping up to be the most incredible year that Tesla will ever have and it's not even close. Here's why. 2023 - The Most Incredible Year Tesla Will Ever Have. 2023 is approaching and this is going to be the best year Tesla will ever have and it won't even be close. There will be the Tesla Roadster, Tesla Semi, and the Cybertruck as new products launched. The Model Y and Model 3 will continue to sell in large quantities. Tesla Bot will continue to make progress, and Tesla FSD will get to be much better than the average human driver.

2 DAYS AGO