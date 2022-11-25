Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Chornobaivka airbase, symbol of Russian defeat
From the start of the war, a military airfield and village just outside Kherson city achieved legendary status in Ukraine. Captured by Russian forces within days of Russia's full-scale invasion in February, Chornobaivka was then repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces. It became one of the most important battlefields of the...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia hits out as Pope labels minority ethnic soldiers 'cruel'
Russia has hit out at comments from the Pope that some minority groups of soldiers have behaved worse than others in the invasion of Ukraine. The "cruellest" troops are generally Chechens and Buryats, Pope Francis told a US magazine. He also labelled the Holodomor famine caused by the Kremlin in...
BBC
Port of Hull: Lorry driver jailed for £6m cocaine smuggling plot
A lorry driver who attempted to smuggle £6m of cocaine into the UK via the Port of Hull has been jailed for more than 15 years. Polish national Jaroslaw Kaminski, 52, had travelled from Rotterdam to Hull in May when Border Force officers scanned and searched his vehicle. Hull...
What Do Other Countries Do in Place of Social Security?
Tens of millions of Americans rely on Social Security, but the U.S. is by no means the only country that guarantees some level of income to its retired, disabled and survivor populations. According to...
BBC
Trudeau pledges support for First Nation rocked by stabbings
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has paid a visit to the indigenous community where 11 people were killed in a stabbing spree earlier this year. Mr Trudeau visited James Smith Cree Nation in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan three months after the September attacks. He paid his respects at the...
BBC
Parliament Hill Lido sees one hypothermia case a day
A lido has urged swimmers to spend less time in the water, after seeing at least one hypothermia case a day over the past week. Parliament Hill Lido in Hampstead, north London, issued the warning on its Facebook page after lifeguards noticed a rise in cases. Cold water swimming has...
BBC
Rishi Sunak: Golden era of UK-China relations is over
Rishi Sunak has said the so-called "golden era" of relations with China is over, as he vowed to "evolve" the UK's stance towards the country. In his first foreign policy speech, Mr Sunak said the closer economic ties of the previous decade had been "naïve". The prime minister said...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
