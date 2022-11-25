11 Macy’s Black Friday Coat and Boot Deals That May Be Gone Soon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We're about halfway through Black Friday, and with the sale extending well into the weekend, there's no time to waste! Naturally, we're seeing tons of great steals sell out fast — especially at popular spots like Macy's.

Two of the top items shoppers are scouring for are coats and boots for the winter season, and Macy's has some unbelievable deals that are taking centerstage right now. Interested? Of course you are. We plucked out some of our favorites you won't want to miss below!

Levi's Women's Hooded Anorak Puffer Coat

Basic quilted jackets like this one are the gold standard for winter. They are always welcome in our wardrobes — especially at such an incredible markdown!

Tahari Women's Faux-Leather-Trim Belted Wrap Coat

This wrap coat has some old Hollywood glamour to it which we're absolutely loving. Can you believe this discount?

BCBGeneration Women's Notch-Collar Teddy Coat

Wearing this coat is basically like rocking your favorite blanket outside — who doesn't to feel that cozy all the time?

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Belted Hooded Down Puffer Coat

The full length hem of this coat offers up some drama you wouldn't receive with a shorter style. Dare we say this puffer has a regal element to it? We think so — it's courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld, after all!

Calvin Klein Women's Belted Wrap Coat

This wrap coat sets itself apart because it has a bit of an edge to it thanks to the contrasting zipper details!

Michael Michael Kors Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat

The belt attached to this puffer gives you a gorgeous silhouette, and we love how it matches the fur trim on the hood to bring the look together.

INC International Concepts Fawne Riding Leather Boots

Embrace your inner equestrian by wearing these stunning leather boots! Team them with everything from leggings to dresses, and instantly add some classic style to your ensemble.

UGG Women's Classic Zip Short Boots

When it comes to winter shoe staples, UGGs are truly never going out of style. We adore them just as much as we did in the early 2000s. Need we way more?

Guess Women's Hestia Lug Sole Chelsea Booties

We know wearing these trendy chunky boots will make anyone feel unstoppable, plus the thicker sole is ideal for withstanding wet weather!

Franco Sarto Stevie Mid Shaft Boots

Step out and prepare to stomp in these super sleek and stylish boots! We love the square toe and the array of leather colors you can pick them up in.

Sperry Women's Saltwater Duck Booties

Many classic rain boots tend to be slightly uncomfortable, but that's where this pair differs. The rubber portion on the bottom keeps you dry, while the suede top half is flexible — and they're fleece-lined!

Want more deals? Shop everything available during Macy's Black Friday sale here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!