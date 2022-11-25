ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Macy’s Black Friday Coat and Boot Deals That May Be Gone Soon

By Bernadette Deron
We're about halfway through Black Friday, and with the sale extending well into the weekend, there's no time to waste! Naturally, we're seeing tons of great steals sell out fast — especially at popular spots like Macy's.

Two of the top items shoppers are scouring for are coats and boots for the winter season, and Macy's has some unbelievable deals that are taking centerstage right now. Interested? Of course you are. We plucked out some of our favorites you won't want to miss below!

Levi's Women's Hooded Anorak Puffer Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJQsy_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

Basic quilted jackets like this one are the gold standard for winter. They are always welcome in our wardrobes — especially at such an incredible markdown!

Was $240 On Sale: $96 You Save 60% See it!

Tahari Women's Faux-Leather-Trim Belted Wrap Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLRPl_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

This wrap coat has some old Hollywood glamour to it which we're absolutely loving. Can you believe this discount?

Was $380 On Sale: $152 You Save 60% See it!

BCBGeneration Women's Notch-Collar Teddy Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbVAg_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

Wearing this coat is basically like rocking your favorite blanket outside — who doesn't to feel that cozy all the time?

Was $230 On Sale: $92 You Save 60% See it!

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Belted Hooded Down Puffer Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QU0W2_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

The full length hem of this coat offers up some drama you wouldn't receive with a shorter style. Dare we say this puffer has a regal element to it? We think so — it's courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld, after all!

Was $340 On Sale: $150 You Save 56% See it!

Calvin Klein Women's Belted Wrap Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370QxO_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

This wrap coat sets itself apart because it has a bit of an edge to it thanks to the contrasting zipper details!

Was $400 On Sale: $160 You Save 60% See it!

Michael Michael Kors Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRf5v_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

The belt attached to this puffer gives you a gorgeous silhouette, and we love how it matches the fur trim on the hood to bring the look together.

Was $280 On Sale: $112 You Save 60% See it!

INC International Concepts Fawne Riding Leather Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWya9_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

Embrace your inner equestrian by wearing these stunning leather boots! Team them with everything from leggings to dresses, and instantly add some classic style to your ensemble.

Was $180 On Sale: $90 You Save 50% See it!

UGG Women's Classic Zip Short Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvwED_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

When it comes to winter shoe staples, UGGs are truly never going out of style. We adore them just as much as we did in the early 2000s. Need we way more?

Was $180 On Sale: $135 You Save 25% See it!

Guess Women's Hestia Lug Sole Chelsea Booties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf9gI_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

We know wearing these trendy chunky boots will make anyone feel unstoppable, plus the thicker sole is ideal for withstanding wet weather!

Was $99 On Sale: $50 You Save 49% See it!

Franco Sarto Stevie Mid Shaft Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6mtq_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

Step out and prepare to stomp in these super sleek and stylish boots! We love the square toe and the array of leather colors you can pick them up in.

Was $190 On Sale: $95 You Save 50% See it!

Sperry Women's Saltwater Duck Booties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Td4lE_0jNdVu3L00
Macy's

Many classic rain boots tend to be slightly uncomfortable, but that's where this pair differs. The rubber portion on the bottom keeps you dry, while the suede top half is flexible — and they're fleece-lined!

Was $120 On Sale: $60 You Save 50% See it!

Want more deals? Shop everything available during Macy's Black Friday sale here!

