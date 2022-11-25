Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Hyperallergic
In Minneapolis, a Russian Museum With an Identity Crisis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Museum of Russian Art (TMORA) in Minneapolis took quick action. The following day, on its social media accounts, the museum posted a statement of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and three days later, an enormous display painted with the colors of the Ukrainian flag was installed outside its building.
AOL Corp
Non-binary Biden nuclear official charged with stealing woman's luggage at airport
Sam Brinton, a senior Energy Department (DOE) official, was charged with stealing a traveler's luggage in the Minneapolis airport in September, shortly before quietly taking a leave of absence. Brinton — who serves as the DOE's deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition — allegedly took a Vera...
swnewsmedia.com
With marijuana legislation expected, local communities focus on current regulations
For months, Allen Andersen, a candidate for Scott County Attorney, argued there shouldn’t be any more money spent prosecuting marijuana possession crimes. His bid for office was unsuccessful as he faced off against the incumbent Ron Hocevar, whose argument came down to the state Legislature should decide whether or not marijuana is fully legal.
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
mprnews.org
Twin Cities at forefront of guaranteed basic income experiment
When Sydney Hunter got a flier about St. Paul’s guaranteed basic income program, she thought it was just junk mail. $500 a month with no strings attached seemed too good to be true. But she verified it was real online, and was chosen to participate in the pilot program.
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
fox9.com
Sisters jumpstart investigation into disappearance of St. Paul man 53 years ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This year William "Bill" Campbell Underhill would have turned 74 years old. But his younger sister Mary hasn’t seen him since he was 20 years old, because the then-University of Minnesota student vanished on Mar. 13, 1969. "I think of him all the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
WOW! 60 Minutes Tonight Will Feature This Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary!
This is pretty darn cool! It appears Minnesota will be in focus, for a portion of CBS's 60 Minutes tonight. Anderson Cooper stopped by this Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary earlier this year for a segment that will focus in on the evolution of dogs from wolves. The sanctuary in focus is based in Stacy, Minnesota.
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek. Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday. On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove...
Neighborhood 'grinch' sends letter to Burnsville family over holiday lights
Burnsville resident Adam Duncan's holiday lights at his family's Itokah Valley townhome. Courtesy of Brandi Joy. Burnsville couple Adam Duncan and Brandi Joy assumed they'd received a holiday card in the mail Friday when a red envelope pasted with "happy holidays" stickers appeared in the mailbox. The anonymous letter sent...
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
kfgo.com
Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is facing charges after police say they found him waving a fake machine gun at cars in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Officers arrested the man late Wednesday night near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue after Police Chief Brian O’Hara saw him waving what appeared to be a machine gun and called for backup.
How MnDOT is preparing for Tuesday's snowstorm
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the incoming snow.MnDOT plows will soon be out to pre-treat the roads. They usually aim for 6-12 hours before a snow event, so for this incoming snow, the first crews will head out at midnight. Plows will hit trouble spots like bridges and overpasses that tend to get slick and freeze first.What they treat the roads with and when and where to plow relies heavily on science and technology. There are 200 MnDOT plows that cover just the metro area, with 400 drivers switching every 12 hours to...
Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday
The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Armed standoff ends in arrest Friday in Prior Lake
A man was arrested Friday evening following an hours-long armed standoff in Prior Lake. Police say the suspect assaulted an officer before the standoff began and tried to draw a hand gun before fleeing to a nearby home.
