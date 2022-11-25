ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Hyperallergic

In Minneapolis, a Russian Museum With an Identity Crisis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Museum of Russian Art (TMORA) in Minneapolis took quick action. The following day, on its social media accounts, the museum posted a statement of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and three days later, an enormous display painted with the colors of the Ukrainian flag was installed outside its building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating

(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
KEYC

kfgo.com

Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is facing charges after police say they found him waving a fake machine gun at cars in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Officers arrested the man late Wednesday night near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue after Police Chief Brian O’Hara saw him waving what appeared to be a machine gun and called for backup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How MnDOT is preparing for Tuesday's snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the incoming snow.MnDOT plows will soon be out to pre-treat the roads. They usually aim for 6-12 hours before a snow event, so for this incoming snow, the first crews will head out at midnight. Plows will hit trouble spots like bridges and overpasses that tend to get slick and freeze first.What they treat the roads with and when and where to plow relies heavily on science and technology. There are 200 MnDOT plows that cover just the metro area, with 400 drivers switching every 12 hours to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

