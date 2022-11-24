ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Do People Collect Things? The Role of Loneliness

Researchers found that anxious attachment, but not avoidant attachment, predicted excessive acquisition. In the absence of healthy relationships, people might collect things for comfort. Both anthropomorphism and distress intolerance explained the association between anxious attachment and excessive acquisition. Loneliness has become an epidemic. Currently, over half of Americans are lonely,...
Gillian Sisley

Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband

When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.
Tyla

People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side

People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
Abby Joseph

Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
StaceyNHerrera

Husband files for divorce because wife didn't agree with his "open phone" policy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the core tenets of marriage is trust. You trust your partner to be there for you and to have your back no matter what life throws at you. However, most couples quickly learn that this trust doesn’t come easily.
Tyler Mc.

Study States Psychopaths Are Highly Concentrated In Three Career Paths: CEO, Lawyer, or Media

Many people want to avoid being around psychopaths or people with mental illnesses that are associated with a lack of empathy or emotional intelligence. If you are one of those people who wish to avoid working around somebody who is a psychopath or a sociopath, then there are a bunch of different professions that it would probably be best for people to avoid. Inc.com has a news article that lists the professions that someone who lacks empathy is the most likely to join or have a career in. If you want to spend time away from people with conditions like antisocial personality disorder, narcissism, borderline personality disorder, or some other extreme lack of empathy, you should probably not take any of the three following careers according to a study done by a psychologist named Kevin Dutton:
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Abby Joseph

Couple Does Not Want to Take on the Responsibility of Raising Two Children Who Have Just Lost Both of Their Parents

While the notion of a family being an everlasting unit persists in many cultures, the reality is that even the most stable and close-knit relationships can fall into irreparable disrepair. This is often due to prolonged periods of unhappiness in the connection between family members. And when at least one member begins distancing themselves from others, it can be very detrimental to the family unit as a whole.
The Independent

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...

