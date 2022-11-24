Many people want to avoid being around psychopaths or people with mental illnesses that are associated with a lack of empathy or emotional intelligence. If you are one of those people who wish to avoid working around somebody who is a psychopath or a sociopath, then there are a bunch of different professions that it would probably be best for people to avoid. Inc.com has a news article that lists the professions that someone who lacks empathy is the most likely to join or have a career in. If you want to spend time away from people with conditions like antisocial personality disorder, narcissism, borderline personality disorder, or some other extreme lack of empathy, you should probably not take any of the three following careers according to a study done by a psychologist named Kevin Dutton:

28 DAYS AGO