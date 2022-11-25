Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Is Not The Problem – FTX Is – R. Kiyosaki Says, Following Crypto Exchange’s Collapse
Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry in general are still coping with the pain brought about by the demise of the crypto trading platform FTX. Despite this, Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling Rich Dad, Poor Dad, remains optimistic about the long-term viability of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Kiyosaki pointed out that...
Microsoft says hackers attacking energy grids using decades-old software
Microsoft said Boa servers discontinued nearly two decades ago have vulnerabilities that allow hackers to access critical information.
Oryen Network raises over $1,000,000 to develop superior staking platform than Maker or Curve, while presale buyers already 2X
Staking has been a core function of blockchain technologies for two central purposes: security and yield. Layer one blockchains utilizing the Proof of Stake consensus mechanism rely on investors to stake the native assets to secure the network. Many DeFi protocols require staking to build a liquidity pool so the protocol can function. But there has been minimal technological advancement in the staking process until Oryen Network.
Proof Of Reserves: Why Binance Is Launching A Website Dedicated To Transparency
Binance announced on Friday that it is establishing a new proof of reserves (PoR) website to prove that it holds client assets in full as a digital currency keeper. Binance has Bitcoin reserves to start. Currently, the company’s BTC reserve ratio is 101%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency has sufficient supply to cover all user balances.
FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit
The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
This is how to create a secure password that will take a hacker up to 300 years to crack
If you're worried about security, you might come up with a password like ZXxA64RTEGHYRTZZX22!!! that might not be so easy for hackers to crack. But most people still prefer to come up with something simple. Recently password manager company NordPass (via SamMobile,Naver) revealed that "samsung" (lowercase 's' and all) was one of the most used passwords in at least 30 countries.
Microsoft Warns of a Cybercriminal Gang Distributing Royal Ransomware and Other Malware
Microsoft warns that a threat actor identified as DEV-0569, which is well-known for disseminating various malicious payloads, was recently seen updating its delivery techniques. For the dissemination of malware, DEV-0569 has relied on malicious ads (malvertising), blog comments, phoney forum pages, and phishing links. However, over the past few months,...
Will The Next Meme Coin, Rocketize Token, Overpower The Market Competitors Like Ripple And Decentraland?
Crypto users are aware of the struggles the market has been facing for the last few years. In this era of crisis, many new cryptocurrencies are still yet to release. These currencies have the futuristic goal of providing facilities to their users. Rocketize Token (JATO) is a blend of comic, visual, and literary formats. Ripple (XRP) is a deflationary cryptocurrency. As its supply decreases, there are more chances for new tokens to emerge. Meanwhile, the price of Decentraland (MANA) has fallen in the last few years. Read this article to know more about the mentioned coins.
What To Expect From Dogeliens Token, Internet Computer, And Bitcoin Cash Except For Capital Gains?
Cryptocurrency trading is commonly perceived and limited to capital gains only. However, many need to be aware of their potential, which makes them stand out from the trading of stocks. Projects like Dogeliens Token (DOGET), Internet Computer (ICP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are examples of cryptocurrencies that provide benefits not only in terms of capital gains but also make your life easier with the use of technology.
The FCC just banned these Chinese cameras and telecom hardware from reaching the US
Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Hytera, and Dahua all sell telecommunications equipment and video surveillance technology into the United States, but many of their future security cams and radio hardware will no longer be welcome. The Federal Communications Commission has just announced it’ll no longer authorize some of their equipment — which is a big deal, because companies can’t legally import or sell anything with a radio in the US without that authorization.
Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than metaverse
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.
Watch Out for These Three Cryptos in 2023— Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and The Sandbox
The cryptocurrency market is growing quickly; it may become challenging to select the best cryptocurrency investment for the future due to the sheer number of projects. However, there’s a good side to this. Currently, less than 4% of the world’s population owns cryptocurrency. However, a few tokens have bright long-term prospects because of their quick institutional and consumer acceptance.
Where To Buy, Sell And Trade Crypto Following FTX Disaster
The untimely, controversial and crypto-market damaging implosion of the FTX exchange platform left traders with a nagging dilemma – where to easily but securely buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies right now. Truth be told, there are more than 600 crypto exchange platforms across the world right now so finding...
Chainlink Trends Green For The Week While Runfy Aims To Revoultionise The World Of Fitness
Cryptocurrencies are on a downward spiral as the year is coming to an end. Unfortunately, this time has been a reminder to all crypto fanatics of the fluctuating and volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, people are still optimistic about the future of decentralisation, offering users unrestricted access to their finances digitally. During the most recent bear market, several veteran blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and BNB all initially plummeted in price.
Xi Jinping Faces Protests, Doge Tops 10 Cents, Elon Musk's 'Alternative Phone' And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Developments in COVID-19-hit China and activity in the cryptocurrency space provided some life to the otherwise light activity during the long weekend due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here’s a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend:. 1. Doge Spikes: Dogecoin DOGE/USD extended the...
Over 50 Million Passwords Were Stolen by Russian Cybercrime Groups in 2022, Researchers Say
Security researchers warn the public about the spread of info-stealing malware initiated by at least 34 Russian hacking groups. Group-IB, a group of Singaporean security experts, detected cybercrime gangs using off-the-shelf malware that targets unsuspecting users. Scammers Impersonate Reputed Companies To Steal Credentials. At least 34 distinct Russian-speaking hacking groups...
FTX Token (FTT) Falls Victim To FTX Plague, Terra (LUNA) Faces Backlash
FTX Token (FTT) and Terra (LUNA) are some of the crypto coins that suffered the most. Due to the FTX platform’s $6 billion hacking attack, FTT prices declined rapidly. Meanwhile, LUNA’s CEO faces charges from the South Korean government. That’s why you should invest in coins with real...
Form-Grabbing Malware: A Silent Threat to Your Online Security
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Form-grabbing malware silently infects thousands of computers daily, often without the user noticing it. If you are not paying attention, this kind of malware can snatch your sensitive data and grant access to your computer to other malicious hackers, who can use it to spam you or steal more of your information.
