bitcoinist.com

Oryen Network raises over $1,000,000 to develop superior staking platform than Maker or Curve, while presale buyers already 2X

Staking has been a core function of blockchain technologies for two central purposes: security and yield. Layer one blockchains utilizing the Proof of Stake consensus mechanism rely on investors to stake the native assets to secure the network. Many DeFi protocols require staking to build a liquidity pool so the protocol can function. But there has been minimal technological advancement in the staking process until Oryen Network.
bitcoinist.com

Proof Of Reserves: Why Binance Is Launching A Website Dedicated To Transparency

Binance announced on Friday that it is establishing a new proof of reserves (PoR) website to prove that it holds client assets in full as a digital currency keeper. Binance has Bitcoin reserves to start. Currently, the company’s BTC reserve ratio is 101%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency has sufficient supply to cover all user balances.
bitcoinist.com

FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit

The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Phone Arena

This is how to create a secure password that will take a hacker up to 300 years to crack

If you're worried about security, you might come up with a password like ZXxA64RTEGHYRTZZX22!!! that might not be so easy for hackers to crack. But most people still prefer to come up with something simple. Recently password manager company NordPass (via SamMobile,Naver) revealed that "samsung" (lowercase 's' and all) was one of the most used passwords in at least 30 countries.
itsecuritywire.com

Microsoft Warns of a Cybercriminal Gang Distributing Royal Ransomware and Other Malware

Microsoft warns that a threat actor identified as DEV-0569, which is well-known for disseminating various malicious payloads, was recently seen updating its delivery techniques. For the dissemination of malware, DEV-0569 has relied on malicious ads (malvertising), blog comments, phoney forum pages, and phishing links. However, over the past few months,...
bitcoinist.com

Will The Next Meme Coin, Rocketize Token, Overpower The Market Competitors Like Ripple And Decentraland?

Crypto users are aware of the struggles the market has been facing for the last few years. In this era of crisis, many new cryptocurrencies are still yet to release. These currencies have the futuristic goal of providing facilities to their users. Rocketize Token (JATO) is a blend of comic, visual, and literary formats. Ripple (XRP) is a deflationary cryptocurrency. As its supply decreases, there are more chances for new tokens to emerge. Meanwhile, the price of Decentraland (MANA) has fallen in the last few years. Read this article to know more about the mentioned coins.
bitcoinist.com

What To Expect From Dogeliens Token, Internet Computer, And Bitcoin Cash Except For Capital Gains?

Cryptocurrency trading is commonly perceived and limited to capital gains only. However, many need to be aware of their potential, which makes them stand out from the trading of stocks. Projects like Dogeliens Token (DOGET), Internet Computer (ICP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are examples of cryptocurrencies that provide benefits not only in terms of capital gains but also make your life easier with the use of technology.
The Verge

The FCC just banned these Chinese cameras and telecom hardware from reaching the US

Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Hytera, and Dahua all sell telecommunications equipment and video surveillance technology into the United States, but many of their future security cams and radio hardware will no longer be welcome. The Federal Communications Commission has just announced it’ll no longer authorize some of their equipment — which is a big deal, because companies can’t legally import or sell anything with a radio in the US without that authorization.
bitcoinist.com

Watch Out for These Three Cryptos in 2023— Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and The Sandbox

The cryptocurrency market is growing quickly; it may become challenging to select the best cryptocurrency investment for the future due to the sheer number of projects. However, there’s a good side to this. Currently, less than 4% of the world’s population owns cryptocurrency. However, a few tokens have bright long-term prospects because of their quick institutional and consumer acceptance.
bitcoinist.com

Where To Buy, Sell And Trade Crypto Following FTX Disaster

The untimely, controversial and crypto-market damaging implosion of the FTX exchange platform left traders with a nagging dilemma – where to easily but securely buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies right now. Truth be told, there are more than 600 crypto exchange platforms across the world right now so finding...
bitcoinist.com

Chainlink Trends Green For The Week While Runfy Aims To Revoultionise The World Of Fitness

Cryptocurrencies are on a downward spiral as the year is coming to an end. Unfortunately, this time has been a reminder to all crypto fanatics of the fluctuating and volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, people are still optimistic about the future of decentralisation, offering users unrestricted access to their finances digitally. During the most recent bear market, several veteran blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and BNB all initially plummeted in price.
itechpost.com

Over 50 Million Passwords Were Stolen by Russian Cybercrime Groups in 2022, Researchers Say

Security researchers warn the public about the spread of info-stealing malware initiated by at least 34 Russian hacking groups. Group-IB, a group of Singaporean security experts, detected cybercrime gangs using off-the-shelf malware that targets unsuspecting users. Scammers Impersonate Reputed Companies To Steal Credentials. At least 34 distinct Russian-speaking hacking groups...
bitcoinist.com

FTX Token (FTT) Falls Victim To FTX Plague, Terra (LUNA) Faces Backlash

FTX Token (FTT) and Terra (LUNA) are some of the crypto coins that suffered the most. Due to the FTX platform’s $6 billion hacking attack, FTT prices declined rapidly. Meanwhile, LUNA’s CEO faces charges from the South Korean government. That’s why you should invest in coins with real...
makeuseof.com

Form-Grabbing Malware: A Silent Threat to Your Online Security

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Form-grabbing malware silently infects thousands of computers daily, often without the user noticing it. If you are not paying attention, this kind of malware can snatch your sensitive data and grant access to your computer to other malicious hackers, who can use it to spam you or steal more of your information.

