ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Honduras under state of emergency over gang activity

By Orlando SIERRA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gJNp_0jNdFa4h00
Honduran special forces at the launch of a plan to battle extortion and organized crime in the country, which has declared a state of emergency /AFP

Police stepped up their presence on the streets of Honduras Friday after President Xiomara Castro declared a state of emergency to quash a rise in gang activity in the Central American nation.

The small country has long been plagued by poverty, gangs, and violence linked to drug trafficking. Gangs have recently been extorting ordinary citizens as they go about their business.

"To strengthen efforts to recover lawless areas in the neighborhoods, in villages, in departments, I declare a national state of emergency," said Castro on Thursday.

An AFP photographer reported a heavy presence of special forces and other officers in the capital on Friday.

Police spokesman Mario Fu told AFP that first arrests were made Friday, with four suspected gang members detained across the country.

The state of emergency comes just days after hundreds of bus and taxi drivers protested in the capital Tegucigalpa to demand the government take steps to stop gangs from extorting a "war tax" from them.

Castro, elected the country's first woman president in January, declared "war on extortion, just as we declared war on corruption, impunity, and drug trafficking."

She urged the police to recover public spaces "assaulted and controlled by organized crime and its gangs."

She asked police to identify hotspots where "the partial suspension of constitutional guarantees" would be necessary.

Police chief Gustavo Sanchez said he would dedicate more money and at least 20,000 officers to the efforts to stamp out gang activity.

Along with neighbors El Salvador and Guatemala, Honduras forms the so-called "triangle of death" plagued by the murderous gangs called "maras" that control drug trafficking and organized crime.

In 2020, there were 37.6 recorded homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

High poverty and unemployment, mixed with gang and drug violence, forces nearly 800 Hondurans to leave the country every day, mainly headed for the United States, where more than a million already live, most of them undocumented.

Comments / 295

Traveler7711
2d ago

I didn't know any bad guys were left in Central and South America. Thought Biden's open border let them all in the States so they can engender mayhem here.

Reply(25)
167
Mich C
2d ago

I do not care what goes on in Honduras BUT what I do care about is that Joe Biden is allowing these terrorist murders to walk across out border and endanger my country

Reply(25)
98
Miket
2d ago

Society must take out all criminals and gangsters and drug Lords from any nation. Philippines was very successful wiping out drug dealers and criminals across Philippines.

Reply(7)
39
Related
BBC

El Salvador: Prisoners sent to destroy graves of powerful MS-13 gang

Prisoners in El Salvador have been destroying gang members' graves in a government bid to weaken their power. Armed with sledgehammers and crowbars, inmates were sent to cemeteries in Santa Tecla to destroy the tombs of the town's powerful Mara Salvatrucha gang. Also known as MS-13, it's thought to be...
AFP

Honduras beefs up borders in crackdown on gangs

Honduras on Sunday sent more than 600 military police officers to its borders with El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua as part of a state of emergency declared against criminal gangs in the Central American nation, police told AFP. The small country has long been plagued by poverty, gangs and violence linked to drug trafficking. Along with neighbors El Salvador and Guatemala, Honduras forms the so-called "triangle of death" plagued by the murderous gangs called "maras" that control drug trafficking and organized crime.
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
CBS News

Gunmen attack police station, sparking deadly shootout in Mexico

Gunmen opened fire on a police station in the north-central state of Guanajuato Sunday, and several people were killed when police returned fire. Police in the city of Celaya said that several attackers had been killed, but did not give an exact number. The attack occurred in a town on the outskirts of the city.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy