Jennifer Lopez Reveals ‘Dear Ben Pt. 2’ on ‘This Is Me Now’ About Ben Affleck 20 Years After Original

An ode to her husband! Jennifer Lopez revealed the song “Dear Ben Part 2” will be on her new album, This Is Me … Now , 20 years after the original track about Ben Affleck was released.

J. Lo, 53, announced that she is dropping a new album on Friday, November 25, which is the 20th anniversary of This Is Me … Then . Fans quickly flooded the comments over their excitement for track seven.

“‘Dear Ben Part 2’ I’m on the floor! You know exactly what we want,” one commenter wrote to which another added, “Can I please get a ‘Dear Ben’ video?” A separate excited follower said they were “going to cry” over track seven and many others commented the song’s name with crying emojis. “Best things come to those who wait. Sometimes it’s love, other times it’s an album, in this case it’s both,” one user gushed.

The lyrics to the Marry Me actress’ original “Dear Ben” song absolutely fawn over the “perfect” Argo actor, 50, and the strong love she had for him at the time. When the song was released, Ben and Jen were in a very high-profile relationship that ended in 2004 .

“You make my body feel/About a million different things/I think God made you for me/A mix of passionate fidelities/Baby you’re so complete,” the lyrics read. “I write this song to let you know/That you will always be/My lust, my love, my man, my child, my friend, and my king/I love you, you're perfect.”

It seems as though part two of the famed track will detail even more of Jen’s feelings for her now-husband, whom she rekindled her relationship with in April 2021 following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez .

Of course, there is evidence that there will be more songs about the Way Back actor all throughout her 13-track album. “Mad in Love” and “Greatest Love Story Never Told” seem to point to their relationship. “Midnight Trip to Vegas” appears to be a nod at the couple rushing off to Las Vegas with their kids on July 17 to get hitched at an Elvis Presley-themed wedding chapel .

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Jennifer wrote on her website, adding that they “barely made it” to the chapel before closing time. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

The pair later got married again during a bigger ceremony at Ben’s Georgia home on August 20. The Maid in Manhattan actress reflected on finding love with the director again after nearly two decades apart.

“I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the Marry Me actress told Vogue in an interview published on November 8. “People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”