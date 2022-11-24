Read full article on original website
Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 after wild second half
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday, as Ghana fended off a South Korea rally for a crucial 3-2 victory at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...
World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain
Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Croatia beats Canada, 4-1
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where Croatia beat Canada 4-1. Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle, and Morocco beat Belgium in a...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon rallies to tie Serbia 3-3
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with a match of the tournament contender, as Cameroon rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half with two goals in a three-minute span for a 3-3 draw with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
U.S. squad prepares for gamesmanship from Iran in do-or-die match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — In case you hadn't heard, there is a big game for the United States men's national team coming up Tuesday. A big game indeed, the biggest American men's soccer has had for at least eight years, the biggest it will have for another four. It's a game of simplicity — where a win is golden and nothing else against Iran will do (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
Word Cup Daily: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina's tournament hopes alive
Argentina avoided elimination on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium, while France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage with its second win of the tournament. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to watch for on Sunday.
World Cup Now: Is Ghana the most exciting team in the tournament?
Ghana was once again involved in a World Cup goal fest, but this time it came out on the winning end of it, beating South Korea 3-2 at Education City Stadium on Monday. Has Ghana been the most exciting team of the tournament so far?. Former United States men's national...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain, Germany battle to 1-1 tie
Sunday's day at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was a fun one, and it ended with a tense contest between Spain and Germany that ended in a 1-1 tie. Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle, while Morocco beat Belgium and Croatia beat Canada in a pair of Group F matches.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ecuador vs. Senegal, pick
Group A will feature a matchup between Ecuador and Senegal in both teams' third games in Qatar. Ecuador did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and will look to advance past the round of 16 for the first time. Ecuador advanced past the group stage once, doing so in 2006 and then losing to England in the round of 16.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands vs. Qatar, pick
In both teams' third games, Group A will feature a matchup between the Netherlands and the host country, Qatar. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10 times. However, despite its rich history, the Dutch actually failed to qualify in 2018. In 2014, they lost in the semifinals, and in 2010, they were runners-up to Spain.
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. Iran?
McIntyre: 4-3-3 Goalkeeper: Matt Turner. Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest. Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie. Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Jesus Ferreira, Tim Weah. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter seems intent to ride or die with his best lineup, fitness concerns be damned. He made just...
World Cup 2022 Highlights: Morocco upsets Belgium, 2-0
Sunday's 2022 FIFA World Cup action included a stunner, as Morocco pulled off an upset of Belgium, winning 2-0 at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The win puts Morocco in a good spot entering the final stage of group play, giving it four points in Group F. Belgium (1W-0T-1L, three points) saw its goal differential fall to minus-one.
Lionel Messi reportedly nearing historic agreement with Inter Miami
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is nearing an agreement to join David Beckham-backed MLS club Inter Miami CF on a deal that would make him the 35-year-old the highest-paid player in the American league's history, according a report from The Times on Sunday. Inter Miami's interest in...
Juventus board of directors and president Agnelli resign
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus' board of directors and president Andrea Agnelli resigned en masse on Monday. The stunning move follows a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus said 23...
