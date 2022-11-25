Read full article on original website
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Popculture
CBS Reveals Midseason TV Schedule for 'NCIS', 'Blue Bloods' and More Shows
Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
Collider
'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale
The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
Ratings: American Music Awards Slip vs. 2021, Waltons Audience Wanes
In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s presentation of the American Music Awards on Sunday night averaged just 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down sharply from last year’s early numbers (3.8 mil/1.0) to mark all-time lows. Read our recaps of big moments from Kelly Rowland (tempering boos for Chris Brown), Pink (paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton John) and Dove Cameron (remembering the Colorado Springs shooting victims), and review the list of winners. Elsewhere….. NBC | Sunday Night Football‘s Chiefs/Chargers match-up drew 13.7 mil and a 3.5, up 23 and 9 percent from last week’s prelim numbers for Chargers/49ers. THE...
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Derek Haas to Exit Series After 10 Years With Wolf Entertainment
Saying goodbye. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced he is exiting the NBC series and Wolf Entertainment after ten years. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” the […]
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity... The post ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie appeared first on Outsider.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
'He's Blaming Everyone But Himself': Chris Cuomo DEMANDS New Time Slot At NewsNation As Ratings Continue To Plummet
Chris Cuomo is reportedly demanding he receive a new time slot at NewsNation as his current program at 8 PM continues to suffer plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come less than one month after Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Cuomo, first premiered on October 3, the former CNN host is reportedly begging his bosses to give him the 9 PM time slot.According to the New York Post, Cuomo recently met with NewsNation’s president, Michael Corn, demanding he be given the 9 PM time slot that is currently held by Dan Abrams.“Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and...
Popculture
'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future
Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
Ratings: S.W.A.T. and SmackDown Lead Friday, Lopez vs. Lopez Stabilizes
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ SWAT and Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods (of course) copped the night’s biggest audience. CBS | SWAT (with 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating) ticked up in the demo versus its last fresh episode, while Fire Country (5.3 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.4) were steady. FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. ABC | Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.4) added viewers but ticked down in the demo. NBC | The freshman sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.3) stabilized in Week 3, while Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.3) ticked up...
tvinsider.com
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
tvinsider.com
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Could Feature More of the Addams Family
Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams takes center stage in Netflix‘s latest adaptation of Charles Addams’ classic cartoon strip, but a second season could see appearances from more members of the Addams Family. Wednesday, which premiered on the streamer on November 23, features brief appearances from Wednesday’s parents, Morticia...
‘NCIS,’ ‘FBI’ Winter Premiere Dates Revealed
Once the TV season is through with its own holiday break, shows like NCIS and FBI are going to be back on the air this winter. That’s right. It will be time for the winter premiere season to hit the different television channels. Right now, though, let’s get a little review going about when these and other shows will come on back for new programs.
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4: When, Where to View on Cable & Streaming
Need to know how to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 tonight? Our full breakdown has you covered ahead of the episode. The fourth episode of Yellowstone Season 5 is upon us, and it has one of the best titles of the series: “Horses in Heaven.” And it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss.
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: What Leaves AJ Looking Less Than Confident? (VIDEO)
We’re so used to seeing Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) not only succeed every time he steps into an OR but also do so with a certain confidence. Well, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 28 episode of The Resident, he looks to be a bit out of his comfort zone.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Showrunner Shares 'Wild' Detail Behind Eps Being Way Longer On Paramount+ Than CBS
Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner shared a surprising detail regarding the Paramount+ episodes being so much longer than CBS'.
tvinsider.com
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 4 Promo: Storms Hit as Owen Needs Dragons to Slay (VIDEO)
Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres), and the rest of the 128 are going to have their hands full when 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for its fourth season (premiering on a new night, Tuesday, January 17, at 8/7c). As the first promo reveals, a “Derecho” (a...
thesource.com
Season 2 of ‘BMF’ Premieres Jan. 6, 2023, New Episodes Every Friday
The much-anticipated second season of BMF on STARZ will premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at midnight on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms as well as internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming service in the UK and Brazil. In the United States and Canada, it will make its linear debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT.
