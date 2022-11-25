ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Popculture

CBS Reveals Midseason TV Schedule for 'NCIS', 'Blue Bloods' and More Shows

Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
Collider

'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale

The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
TVLine

Ratings: American Music Awards Slip vs. 2021, Waltons Audience Wanes

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s presentation of the American Music Awards on Sunday night averaged just 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down sharply from last year’s early numbers (3.8 mil/1.0) to mark all-time lows. Read our recaps of big moments from Kelly Rowland (tempering boos for Chris Brown), Pink (paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton John) and Dove Cameron (remembering the Colorado Springs shooting victims), and review the list of winners. Elsewhere….. NBC | Sunday Night Football‘s Chiefs/Chargers match-up drew 13.7 mil and a 3.5, up 23 and 9 percent from last week’s prelim numbers for Chargers/49ers. THE...
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)

After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
RadarOnline

'He's Blaming Everyone But Himself': Chris Cuomo DEMANDS New Time Slot At NewsNation As Ratings Continue To Plummet

Chris Cuomo is reportedly demanding he receive a new time slot at NewsNation as his current program at 8 PM continues to suffer plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come less than one month after Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Cuomo, first premiered on October 3, the former CNN host is reportedly begging his bosses to give him the 9 PM time slot.According to the New York Post, Cuomo recently met with NewsNation’s president, Michael Corn, demanding he be given the 9 PM time slot that is currently held by Dan Abrams.“Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and...
Popculture

'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future

Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
TVLine

Ratings: S.W.A.T. and SmackDown Lead Friday, Lopez vs. Lopez Stabilizes

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ SWAT and Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods (of course) copped the night’s biggest audience. CBS | SWAT (with 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating) ticked up in the demo versus its last fresh episode, while Fire Country (5.3 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.4) were steady. FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. ABC | Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.4) added viewers but ticked down in the demo. NBC | The freshman sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.3) stabilized in Week 3, while Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.3) ticked up...
Mental_Floss

Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy

One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
tvinsider.com

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Could Feature More of the Addams Family

Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams takes center stage in Netflix‘s latest adaptation of Charles Addams’ classic cartoon strip, but a second season could see appearances from more members of the Addams Family. Wednesday, which premiered on the streamer on November 23, features brief appearances from Wednesday’s parents, Morticia...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS,’ ‘FBI’ Winter Premiere Dates Revealed

Once the TV season is through with its own holiday break, shows like NCIS and FBI are going to be back on the air this winter. That’s right. It will be time for the winter premiere season to hit the different television channels. Right now, though, let’s get a little review going about when these and other shows will come on back for new programs.
tvinsider.com

‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: What Leaves AJ Looking Less Than Confident? (VIDEO)

We’re so used to seeing Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) not only succeed every time he steps into an OR but also do so with a certain confidence. Well, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 28 episode of The Resident, he looks to be a bit out of his comfort zone.
thesource.com

Season 2 of ‘BMF’ Premieres Jan. 6, 2023, New Episodes Every Friday

The much-anticipated second season of BMF on STARZ will premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at midnight on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms as well as internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming service in the UK and Brazil. In the United States and Canada, it will make its linear debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

