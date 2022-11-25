Read full article on original website
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
Sami Zayn Discusses Bringing Out Another Side Of Roman Reigns’ Character
To promote tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event, The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn commented on how he’s able to help bring out another side of Roman Reigns on WWE television, how other performers like to add to that layer as well, and more. You can check out...
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents
During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
The Main Event Of Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Pay-Per-View Event Is?
According to a report from Pwinsider, the main event of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event will be the Men’s WarGames match. The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens facing off against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos).
William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff
During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
Colt Cabana Discusses Staying Quiet About CM Punk Rumors, Working On His Mental Health
Colt Cabana recently took to his “Art of Wrestling podcast” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Cabana discussed staying quiet about his current relationship with CM Punk, having shots taken at him on Twitter, and not discussing the matter with fans. You can check out...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Royal Rumble Main Event
On Saturday night, WWE presented Survivor Series, its final main roster premium live event of 2022, with the Men’s WarGames match serving as the main attraction. The Bloodline beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the match. According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, WWE is...
Titus O’Neil Discusses His Time Traveling With WWE, What He’s Learned
During a recent appearance on the “Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast, Titus O’Neil commented on his time traveling the world with WWE in his role as Global Ambassador for the company. The former Prime Time Players member says he’s having a blast in his current role....
Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match
In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal
Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
What Is William Regal’s Current AEW Contract Status? New Details
Many fans who watched the show-opening segment of last week’s AEW Dynamite featuring William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson thought the segment was a way to write Regal off of AEW television. A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio sheds a little more light on things and suggests this might not be the case.
Mike Chioda Reflects On Working With Mike Tyson At WrestleMania XIV
Wrestling fans of a certain vintage will recall Mike Tyson’s involvement at WrestleMania XIV. Tabbed as the special outside enforcer for the main event featuring WWE Champion Shawn Michaels and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Tyson would count the pinfall in the title fight. He would then turn on Michaels and lay him out with a right hand before siding with the Texas Rattlesnake.
Saraya Discusses The IWC ‘Making Up Stories,’ More
AEW wrestler Saraya was a recent guest on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast to discuss her return to the ring at Full Gear 2022. The podcast, which was recorded prior to the pay-per-view event, featured the former Paige discussing the IWC “inventing news and making assumptions,’ getting cleared to return, and more.
Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Have Red Gear At WWE Survivor Series
Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeated the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the WarGames main event at last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series. Speaking on Not Sam Wrestling, WWE gear designer Sarath Ton revealed the real reason why Reigns didn’t wear red like...
Road Dogg Recalls The Time Lio Rush Got Pranked Backstage
Brian “Road Dogg” James recently took to his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast to discuss his time working with Lio Rush in WWE, in addition to a rib several of the boys in the back played on the former hype man for Bobby Lashley.
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Call Off Friendship On WWE RAW
The Bloodline made an appearance on Monday night’s episode of RAW, opening up the show with a promo segment. Kevin Owens interrupted a group hug by The Bloodline, eventually challenging Jey Uso to a matchup in the main event of the show. Owens and Sami Zayn had a back-and-forth...
The Bloodline Win The Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline came out on top during the men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. During the main event of Survivor Series 2022, the faction was able to pick up a victory over The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. While Reigns originally doubted Zayn’s loyalty following his...
WWE Survivor Series Results: Rollins vs. Theory vs. Lashley
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was booked at this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Rollins and Lashley took out Theory right out of the gate. Theory tossed Seth into the barricade. Lashley...
