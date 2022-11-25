Read full article on original website
lavacacountytoday.com
Gene’s Appliance Co. celebrates 50 years of hometown service
Five decades after opening up shop in Hallettsville, Gene’s Appliance Co. continues to provide appliances to local homes and businesses with a business model centered around their original motto: “We service what we sell.”. To commemorate 50 years of continuous operation in Lavaca County, Lucielle Drozd and the...
Drone footage over the Guadalupe River
Here’s drone video of the Guadalupe river taken Wednesday, November 23 by Don Brubaker’s youngest grandson, Luke Munoz. Victoria has had 4.4 inches of rain this month. Normal would be 2.4 inches. Last year Victoria had 1.1 inches of rain for the month of November. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
crossroadstoday.com
The work week kicks off with warmer temperatures but they will not last
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 46 degrees. Winds: E 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 5 am. Monday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 75/62 degrees. Winds: E 5 mph....
Enjoy the Cuero’s Christmas in the Park in a Party Bus
Cuero's Christmas in the Park kicked off this past week and here is a way to really take that experience to the next level! You can actually book a party bus for up to 25 people thanks to Z-Party Bus with their Cuero Christmas Light Special, click here to get more information. Don't wait to book, these slots will sell out quickly. Cuero's Christmas in the Park will run through New Year's Day. Park hours will be nightly from 6:00 PM through 10:00 PM.
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home
Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
Victoria Police searching for driver who ran from crash scene
Loma Vista & N. Laurent VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police are still searching for a man who ran from a crash scene Saturday around 9:30 p.m. The car crashed near the intersection of Loma Vista and N. Laurent in front of the Laurent West Shopping Center. Authorities said the suspect is in his late 20s to early 30s. Police...
Escapee has been located, taken into custody without incident
YOAKUM, Texas – On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Shiner Police Department reported an all-night search, with the help of other agencies, for Gilbert Dominguez, Jr., of Yoakum. Dominguez had escaped police custody while being detained. He was in possession of a stolen vehicle and cocaine. Gilbert Dominguez, Jr. After the all-night search, officials issued a warrant for the following charges:...
mycouriertribune.com
Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom
(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
thebuzzmagazines.com
In memory of John Hilgert
On Nov. 5, 2021, the Memorial community lost a beloved friend and family member. John Hilgert, a freshman at Memorial High School (MHS), tragically lost his life during the Astroworld concert. Only 14 years old, he was a gifted athlete who played many sports, and baseball was his favorite. MHS senior Logan Lee, and sophomores Blake Dardis, Ben Barnett, and Cole Armitage are leading the fundraising effort for a new scoreboard at the baseball field in memory of John. The John Hilgert Scoreboard will be 22 feet tall by 16 feet wide, with multimedia functionality, video, and sound. Members of the community can make a donation to help create a lasting memory in remembrance of John. To learn more and contribute to the scoreboard, please visit scoreboardforjohn.com.
Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks
We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.
Fatal vehicle crash leaves two dead, one in hospital
YOAKUM, Texas – On November 22, at 4:30 a.m. a two-vehicle crash between a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2021 1500 Dodge Ram truck left two dead and one in the hospital, 14.7 miles east of Yoakum. DPS trooper San Miguel confirms 18-year-old Joel Herrera Torres and 18-year-old Javier Rios Jr. were traveling on Highway 111 towards Yoakum when the...
