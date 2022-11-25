ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce

After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
State College

Bendapudi Recommends Reuniting Penn State’s Two Law Schools

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi is recommending that the university reunite its two separately accredited law schools into one. Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park would become Penn State Dickinson Law, with its primary location in Carlisle and led by current Dickinson Law Dean Danielle Conway.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Mobile Clinic Bringing Free Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters to State College

A new initiative from Penn State is aiming to help State College locals catch up on their seasonal vaccinations. Penn State’s LION Mobile Clinic will set up shop on Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 125 S. Fraser St. in downtown State College. The health care initiative on wheels will provide flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to community members at no cost.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw

Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Rejecting Undated Mail Ballots Disproportionately Impacts Communities of Color in Pa., Data Shows

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
977rocks.com

Harbor Freight Coming To Cranberry

A familiar store will be moving into the Cranberry Township area soon. Harbor Freight announced they will be opening a location inside the Cranberry Square plaza. The store specializes in selling tools and other accessories. It’ll be the 57th store Harbor Freight has opened in Pennsylvania. Officials expect to hire...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Mary Lou Heckathorn

Mary Lou Heckathorn, 65, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Oren & Betty Behringer Proper. Mary Lou was a graduate of Oil City High School. She had worked many years at...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Collier Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chick-fil-A is coming to Collier Township.The fast-food chain says the new location is set to open on Dec. 1 on Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.The Collier Township location joins more than 25 other Chick-fil-A establishments in the Pittsburgh region, the company says. The new chain will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, PA

Community Policy