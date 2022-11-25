Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon 5-Star RB Quinton Martin on Winning WPIAL Title and Recruiting Process
PITTSBURGH — Five-star running back Quinton Martin’s three touchdowns lifted Belle Vernon to a 24-7 win over Avonworth on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-3A championship game at Acrisure Stadium. It’s the Leopards first WPIAL title since 1995. Martin was simply not going to let Belle Vernon...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce
After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season
All signs point to the Pinstripe Bowl for the Pitt Panthers.
State College
Bendapudi Recommends Reuniting Penn State’s Two Law Schools
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi is recommending that the university reunite its two separately accredited law schools into one. Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park would become Penn State Dickinson Law, with its primary location in Carlisle and led by current Dickinson Law Dean Danielle Conway.
Deer processing business in PA overwhelmed by extended hunting season
With an expanded hunting season in Pennsylvania - processors are strained by increased demand. The rush begins in September for Tim Giger and other processing shops with the start of archery season.
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
State College
Penn State Mobile Clinic Bringing Free Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters to State College
A new initiative from Penn State is aiming to help State College locals catch up on their seasonal vaccinations. Penn State’s LION Mobile Clinic will set up shop on Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 125 S. Fraser St. in downtown State College. The health care initiative on wheels will provide flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to community members at no cost.
State College
Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
wtae.com
Hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
DONORA, Pa. — A hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties Sunday. Nick Wilkes shared a video with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 of hail pelting the ground and cars near PennWest University, California. Nathan Utz in Perryopolis found dozens of small dents in his...
No injuries reported when school bus crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — No one was injured when a school bus and vehicle crashed this morning in Pittsburgh. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Penn and North Negley avenues in the East Liberty area. Students were on the bus and were checked out by medics....
State College
Rejecting Undated Mail Ballots Disproportionately Impacts Communities of Color in Pa., Data Shows
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Fayette County
A prize-winning ticket worth $150,000 for a Pennsylvania Lottery game was sold by a Fayette County store on Nov. 23. The Country Store in Markleysburg receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Big Holiday Blowout is a $10 Fast Play game that offers top prizes of $150,000. Players...
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
977rocks.com
Harbor Freight Coming To Cranberry
A familiar store will be moving into the Cranberry Township area soon. Harbor Freight announced they will be opening a location inside the Cranberry Square plaza. The store specializes in selling tools and other accessories. It’ll be the 57th store Harbor Freight has opened in Pennsylvania. Officials expect to hire...
explore venango
Mary Lou Heckathorn
Mary Lou Heckathorn, 65, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Oren & Betty Behringer Proper. Mary Lou was a graduate of Oil City High School. She had worked many years at...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Collier Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chick-fil-A is coming to Collier Township.The fast-food chain says the new location is set to open on Dec. 1 on Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.The Collier Township location joins more than 25 other Chick-fil-A establishments in the Pittsburgh region, the company says. The new chain will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Comments / 0