ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Best Tools to Gift the Dedicated DIYer

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

Along with all the merriment the holidays bring , there's usually some downtime to finish those lingering projects, start up new ones, or just spend some quality hours of stress-free tinkering in the garage. And just like kids will (hopefully) continue playing with new gifts well into the New Year, the best new tools to gift the handyman in your life won't just light up their eyes on Christmas morning, but set 2023 off on the right foot.

To crush that list of projects this winter, which should hopefully free up some weekends for adventure in the spring, you need the right set of tools—not necessarily the biggest ones. The best holiday gifts for tool lovers come in all forms and price ranges—from a simple multi-tool they’ll carry daily to a storage solution that’ll streamline their organization. Not sure what to get? Start with this handy list.

2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Best Tools to Gift for the Dedicated DIYer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3HFo_0jNcxfYv00
Courtesy Image

1. Leatherman Skeletool

A multi-tool that's all things to every user is typically too heavy to carry around everywhere. But that’s what the Leatherman Skeletool gets right: seven tools packed into a 5-oz body that folds up to 4 inches long. Fold-out essentials like a 2.5-inch-long blade, pliers, and a bit holder to drive Phillips and slotted screws can help in the car, on your bike, or when opening the mail.

[$75; leatherman.com ]

Get it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XqBI_0jNcxfYv00
Courtesy Image

2. Ego Power+ Auger-Propelled Snow Blower

The pair of 56-volt batteries inside the Ego Power+ Auger-Propelled Snow Blower are gutsy enough to launch powder 45 feet while clearing a driveway big enough to hold 16 cars and 8 inches of snow on a single charge. Power aside, the Ego's push-button start requires no pull cord, runs quiet, lets you skip past mixing oil and gas, and—best of all—spares some juice to heat the handles.

[$999; egopowerplus.com ]

Get it

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Mens Journal

The Best Gifts for Beer Lovers (That Aren’t Beer)

What do you buy for the dude on your list who loves beer? This isn’t a trick question—it’s obviously beer. But maybe this year you want to branch out and find those suds-loving connoisseurs something different—just not too different. With the holidays looming large on the calendar, we went looking for the best beer-related gifts. […]
Mens Journal

Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

The holidays are the prime time for the home chef to shine. There's the lure of tons of great holiday recipes to explore and the requirement to prepare a number of dishes. Plus, that means there won't be a shortage of techniques and styles to try and to build upon for a variety of holiday […]
Mens Journal

Best Alcohol Gifts for the Spirits Lover in Your Life

'Tis the season to be boozy. Responsibly enjoying alcohol during the holidays is life’s consolation prize for the fact Santa isn’t real. It’s the perfect time to indulge in the good stuff by reaching for the top shelf at the liquor store. Whether as a gift for the connoisseur of the family, a host present […]
TENNESSEE STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
GOBankingRates

10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November

With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
Mic

These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever

Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy