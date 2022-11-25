2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Best Tools to Gift the Dedicated DIYer

Along with all the merriment the holidays bring , there's usually some downtime to finish those lingering projects, start up new ones, or just spend some quality hours of stress-free tinkering in the garage. And just like kids will (hopefully) continue playing with new gifts well into the New Year, the best new tools to gift the handyman in your life won't just light up their eyes on Christmas morning, but set 2023 off on the right foot.

To crush that list of projects this winter, which should hopefully free up some weekends for adventure in the spring, you need the right set of tools—not necessarily the biggest ones. The best holiday gifts for tool lovers come in all forms and price ranges—from a simple multi-tool they’ll carry daily to a storage solution that’ll streamline their organization. Not sure what to get? Start with this handy list.

2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Best Tools to Gift for the Dedicated DIYer

Courtesy Image

1. Leatherman Skeletool

A multi-tool that's all things to every user is typically too heavy to carry around everywhere. But that’s what the Leatherman Skeletool gets right: seven tools packed into a 5-oz body that folds up to 4 inches long. Fold-out essentials like a 2.5-inch-long blade, pliers, and a bit holder to drive Phillips and slotted screws can help in the car, on your bike, or when opening the mail.

[$75; leatherman.com ]

Courtesy Image

2. Ego Power+ Auger-Propelled Snow Blower

The pair of 56-volt batteries inside the Ego Power+ Auger-Propelled Snow Blower are gutsy enough to launch powder 45 feet while clearing a driveway big enough to hold 16 cars and 8 inches of snow on a single charge. Power aside, the Ego's push-button start requires no pull cord, runs quiet, lets you skip past mixing oil and gas, and—best of all—spares some juice to heat the handles.

[$999; egopowerplus.com ]