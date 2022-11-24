ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches

CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power

LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
LOS MOLINOS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023

CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Film director from Chico debuts new Christmas movie on HBO Max

CHICO, Calif. - A movie director who grew up in Chico just debuted a new movie for the holidays. 'Holiday Harmony' is director Shaun Piccinino's third Christmas movie in three years. It premiered Nov. 24 and is streaming on HBO Max. On this most recent project he had the opportunity...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning

CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Paradise sends two to the hospital

PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her child were transported to a local hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on the Skyway Friday. At approximately 4:53 p.m., officers with the Paradise Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the crosswalk in front of the Skyway Antiques Mall.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

