People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches
CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023
CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
Film director from Chico debuts new Christmas movie on HBO Max
CHICO, Calif. - A movie director who grew up in Chico just debuted a new movie for the holidays. 'Holiday Harmony' is director Shaun Piccinino's third Christmas movie in three years. It premiered Nov. 24 and is streaming on HBO Max. On this most recent project he had the opportunity...
Armed suspect threatens innocent bystanders at One Mile Recreation Area in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 26, at about 2:40 pm, Chico Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding an armed suspect threatening innocent bystanders near Sycamore Pool at One Mile Recreation Area. Police said that 39- year-old Chico resident Ralph DiCostanzo was armed with a knife and threatening...
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
Pleasant Valley shocks Foothill to claim Northern Section D2 championship, completes 'revenge tour'
REDDING, Calif. — Pleasant Valley-Chico went 3-2 in league play and in order to claim its ninth Northern Section title the Vikings had to go through both opponents they lost to in league — Enterprise and Foothill. After blowout losses to Enterprise and Foothill during the regular season, the ...
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
Vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Paradise sends two to the hospital
PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her child were transported to a local hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on the Skyway Friday. At approximately 4:53 p.m., officers with the Paradise Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the crosswalk in front of the Skyway Antiques Mall.
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
