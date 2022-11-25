ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Busy Philipps Addresses Claims She Was ‘Rude and Dismissive’ on Set of Her Short-Lived Talk Show

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jo7ay_0jNcrqEw00
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Sharing her truth. Busy Philipps addressed the claims that she was “rude and dismissive” on the set of her short-lived talk show, Busy Tonight .

Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps' Cutest BFF Moments

Read article

“@deuxmoi no need to be ANON FOR ME!,” the actress, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story late on Wednesday, November 23, acknowledging the claims made about her on the gossip account. “Someone sent me this and it’s probably very true to many of the executives who were at the network then.”

She continued: “It’s not T that I f—king hated working for the E! Execs when we were trying to make our show. I’ve talked about it with @instacais on our podcast multiple times as to why I felt that way and we’ve been specific about situations where I know I was rude and dismissive.”

The Cougar Town star started hosting the late-night show on E! in 2018. A year later, the series was canceled after one season. Shortly after the news broke of the cancellation , Philipps was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award .

Busy Philipps’ Honest Quotes About Motherhood, Marriage, More

Read article

“But I doubt you would find a crew member or pa or security guard who would tell you I’m rude and dismissive — I just don’t like it when people who are bad at their jobs are insistent on telling me how to do mine,” she added in the lengthy, since-deleted post on Wednesday. “But. Let’s be real. The idea that I was rude and dismissive is so steeped in misogyny it proves my f—king point anyway.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2bZm_0jNcrqEw00
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The White Chicks actress has been candid about her experience working with the entertainment network, stating that the former network “wasn’t the right place” for her show or her audience .

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein: The Way They Were

Read article

“I think that we’ve had a real point of view,” the He’s Just Not That Into You star said in an Instagram Story about her show in 2019. “And I’m so proud of all of the things that we’ve done, that we’ve been able to do, and I feel the show is really successful in that way.”

After the show’s cancellation , Philipps exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 that she was “taking a bunch of meetings” to find the late-night series a new home. However, the show was not picked up anywhere else. In 2020, the Freaks and Geeks actress started the "Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best” podcast with Caissie St. Onge , one of the former writers for Busy Tonight .

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Marlo Thomas Reacts To Heavy Backlash After Body-Shaming Sherri Shepherd On Her Own Show

Marlo Thomas issued a public apology after body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on her own talk show. Following her Tuesday, November 1, appearance on Sherri, in which the That Girl icon imitated what the show host used to look like by puffing her own cheeks, Thomas said on Good Day New York, "I am so sorry about that.""I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, 'Wow, you’ve really lost weight!' but I realized you’re not supposed to do that," the 84-year-old continued during her Thursday, November 3, appearance, emphasizing that she has "learned [her] lesson"...
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
AOL Corp

Maya Rudolph felt 'embarrassed and humiliated' during 'Late Show with David Letterman' appearance: 'I did not have a good time'

As an actress, frequent awards show fixture and Saturday Night Live veteran, Maya Rudolph knows how to think — and joke — on her feet. But in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the Loot star admits struggling to find her footing as a celebrity who also needed to be funny off stage, citing an awkward appearance on Late Show with David Letterman, in 2009.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this." A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said,...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

252K+
Followers
25K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy