Busy Philipps Addresses Claims She Was ‘Rude and Dismissive’ on Set of Her Short-Lived Talk Show

Sharing her truth. Busy Philipps addressed the claims that she was “rude and dismissive” on the set of her short-lived talk show, Busy Tonight .

“@deuxmoi no need to be ANON FOR ME!,” the actress, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story late on Wednesday, November 23, acknowledging the claims made about her on the gossip account. “Someone sent me this and it’s probably very true to many of the executives who were at the network then.”

She continued: “It’s not T that I f—king hated working for the E! Execs when we were trying to make our show. I’ve talked about it with @instacais on our podcast multiple times as to why I felt that way and we’ve been specific about situations where I know I was rude and dismissive.”

The Cougar Town star started hosting the late-night show on E! in 2018. A year later, the series was canceled after one season. Shortly after the news broke of the cancellation , Philipps was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award .

“But I doubt you would find a crew member or pa or security guard who would tell you I’m rude and dismissive — I just don’t like it when people who are bad at their jobs are insistent on telling me how to do mine,” she added in the lengthy, since-deleted post on Wednesday. “But. Let’s be real. The idea that I was rude and dismissive is so steeped in misogyny it proves my f—king point anyway.”

The White Chicks actress has been candid about her experience working with the entertainment network, stating that the former network “wasn’t the right place” for her show or her audience .

“I think that we’ve had a real point of view,” the He’s Just Not That Into You star said in an Instagram Story about her show in 2019. “And I’m so proud of all of the things that we’ve done, that we’ve been able to do, and I feel the show is really successful in that way.”

After the show’s cancellation , Philipps exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 that she was “taking a bunch of meetings” to find the late-night series a new home. However, the show was not picked up anywhere else. In 2020, the Freaks and Geeks actress started the "Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best” podcast with Caissie St. Onge , one of the former writers for Busy Tonight .