How Bachelor Nation Celebrated Thanksgiving 2022: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo and More

Party people! Bachelor Nation stars including Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick celebrated Thanksgiving in style — and dined like royalty.

The “Off the Vine” podcast host , 37, spent the Thursday, November 24, holiday with her fiancé, 34, and his parents watching football and chowing down on traditional American cuisine.

“Hope everyone’s enjoying their dead bird,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram while cozying up to her man in matching Buffalo Bills sweatshirts.

Tartick, meanwhile, couldn’t stop celebrating the Bills’ last-minute win against the Detroit Lions — toasting the victory by shotgunning beers with his family. (The former Bachelorette contestant was born and raised in Buffalo, New York.)

“Bills win, Detroit fans are nice but can’t shotgun beers, what a Thanksgiving day and win! #gobills,” the “Trading Secrets” podcast host captioned an Instagram video highlighting his holiday highs.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk , meanwhile, spent Thanksgiving in California with their 10-month-old son, Gates. They even coordinated their wardrobes for the occasion.

“He’s my sweet potato … I yam! 🍠 🦃 Happy Thanksgiving!!” the Arkansas native, who wed Gottschalk in 2021 , captioned her family Instagram post . “Can you tell Gates played really hard today 😂😂.”

New couple Serene Russell and Brandon Jones , who fell in love on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise , opted for a more low-key day. The lovebirds, whose engagement was revealed during the show’s finale earlier this month, took a mid-Thanksgiving nap while spending time with their loved ones.

Lauren Bushnell Lane , on the other hand, enjoyed her first fall holiday as a family of four after welcoming her and husband Chris Lane ’s second child, son Baker, in October. The ABC personality, 32, and the country crooner, 38, also share 17-month-old son Dutton.

“My little turkeys 🦃,” the former flight attendant wrote via Instagram while posing with her crew.

Scroll down to see how Bachelor Nation celebrated Thanksgiving: