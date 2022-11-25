ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

How Bachelor Nation Celebrated Thanksgiving 2022: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo and More

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pr4z2_0jNcrmxG00

Party people! Bachelor Nation stars including Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick celebrated Thanksgiving in style — and dined like royalty.

The “Off the Vine” podcast host , 37, spent the Thursday, November 24, holiday with her fiancé, 34, and his parents watching football and chowing down on traditional American cuisine.

“Hope everyone’s enjoying their dead bird,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram while cozying up to her man in matching Buffalo Bills sweatshirts.

Tartick, meanwhile, couldn’t stop celebrating the Bills’ last-minute win against the Detroit Lions — toasting the victory by shotgunning beers with his family. (The former Bachelorette contestant was born and raised in Buffalo, New York.)

“Bills win, Detroit fans are nice but can’t shotgun beers, what a Thanksgiving day and win! #gobills,” the “Trading Secrets” podcast host captioned an Instagram video highlighting his holiday highs.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk , meanwhile, spent Thanksgiving in California with their 10-month-old son, Gates. They even coordinated their wardrobes for the occasion.

“He’s my sweet potato … I yam! 🍠 🦃 Happy Thanksgiving!!” the Arkansas native, who wed Gottschalk in 2021 , captioned her family Instagram post . “Can you tell Gates played really hard today 😂😂.”

New couple Serene Russell and Brandon Jones , who fell in love on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise , opted for a more low-key day. The lovebirds, whose engagement was revealed during the show’s finale earlier this month, took a mid-Thanksgiving nap while spending time with their loved ones.

Lauren Bushnell Lane , on the other hand, enjoyed her first fall holiday as a family of four after welcoming her and husband Chris Lane ’s second child, son Baker, in October. The ABC personality, 32, and the country crooner, 38, also share 17-month-old son Dutton.

“My little turkeys 🦃,” the former flight attendant wrote via Instagram while posing with her crew.

Scroll down to see how Bachelor Nation celebrated Thanksgiving:

Comments / 0

Related
Bustle

Are Victoria & Greg Still Together After Bachelor In Paradise Reunion?

Going into Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo had one major thing in common: neither imagined they’d actually get engaged at the end of it. That’s what made it so surprising when the couple did leave the beach betrothed. However, after the proposal — and while...
OHIO STATE
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
ETOnline.com

'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Rodney Doesn't Want to Give It Another Chance With Eliza (Exclusive)

Rodney Matthews has shut the door on a potential reconciliation with Eliza Isichei. The seemingly perfect couple came crumbling down on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise when Justin Glaze arrived on the beach and Eliza jumped ship. Justin rejected Eliza, though, and, in a shocking reunion move, Eliza said that Rodney was actually the one she wanted all along.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

252K+
Followers
25K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy