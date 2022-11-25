ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

With inflation looming, Americans are shopping smart this holiday season

With holiday shopping season coinciding with a year of inflation, we hear from Americans about their spending plans for the season. Thanksgiving is now safely in the rearview mirror, and we're accelerating into the holiday shopping season. This week, an estimated 166 million people - and yes, that's half of the U.S. population - all these folks will be shopping. That's according to the National Retail Federation. Businesses welcomed this news, but there is a potential bump in the road, and that's inflation, of course. It's revving concerns about how much consumers will actually spend. So how are Americans feeling right now? Well, we headed out to a big box store in Landover Hills, Md., to find out.
NPR

Black Friday shoppers are expected to spend more money due to inflation

It's Black Friday. Welcome to holiday shopping in the year of high inflation. Retailers are gearing up for another record year of spending, and higher prices have a lot to do with that. NPR's Alina Selyukh spent the day talking with shoppers in Hyattsville, Md., just outside Washington, D.C. And, Alina, I know you go to the shopping mall every year 'cause it's usually bustling. What are the crowds like today?
HYATTSVILLE, MD
queencreeksuntimes.com

Avoid holiday debt: Ways to give mindfully this holiday season

It is the most wonderful time of the year, but holiday expenses can trip up even the savviest shoppers and savers. With supply chain shortages, shipping delays and inflation driving up the cost of holiday goods, it is important for consumers to be mindful about their spending to avoid a post-holiday debt hangover.
The Independent

Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis

Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
NPR

A family recipe for a beloved Bosnian dish

Every family has that one dish, the recipe that takes you back to childhood. Starting this month, NPR's sharing your kitchen gems in a series called All Things We're Cooking. We asked our audience to send us their special family recipes, and we're sharing those favorites along with the stories behind them. Today, we're hearing from Miriam Madetovic (ph), who shares a silly name her family uses for a beloved Bosnian dish.
MICHIGAN STATE
NPR

Cities are losing trees — fast. But it's not too late to change that

Scott Simon speaks with David Nowak, emeritus research forester at the U.S. Department of Agriculture about how many cities are losing trees. Trees are struggling to survive in many cities, right at a time when the benefits of trees are needed most. Research published recently in the Journal of Forestry shows the number of urban trees has dropped in the U.S. David Nowak is one of the authors of that study. He's an emeritus senior scientist at the United States Forest Service, joins us from Albany, N.Y.

Comments / 0

Community Policy