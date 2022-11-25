Read full article on original website
NPR
With inflation looming, Americans are shopping smart this holiday season
With holiday shopping season coinciding with a year of inflation, we hear from Americans about their spending plans for the season. Thanksgiving is now safely in the rearview mirror, and we're accelerating into the holiday shopping season. This week, an estimated 166 million people - and yes, that's half of the U.S. population - all these folks will be shopping. That's according to the National Retail Federation. Businesses welcomed this news, but there is a potential bump in the road, and that's inflation, of course. It's revving concerns about how much consumers will actually spend. So how are Americans feeling right now? Well, we headed out to a big box store in Landover Hills, Md., to find out.
"Families and food banks are facing a perfect storm," said Stephanie Sullivan of Omaha-based Food Bank for the Heartland. It's a "scary situation."
NPR
It's Black Friday. Welcome to holiday shopping in the year of high inflation. Retailers are gearing up for another record year of spending, and higher prices have a lot to do with that. NPR's Alina Selyukh spent the day talking with shoppers in Hyattsville, Md., just outside Washington, D.C. And, Alina, I know you go to the shopping mall every year 'cause it's usually bustling. What are the crowds like today?
queencreeksuntimes.com
It is the most wonderful time of the year, but holiday expenses can trip up even the savviest shoppers and savers. With supply chain shortages, shipping delays and inflation driving up the cost of holiday goods, it is important for consumers to be mindful about their spending to avoid a post-holiday debt hangover.
One organization says families face a "looming hunger cliff."
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They...
Due to the upcoming holiday, some Social Security and SNAP recipients may notice benefit payments hitting on different days than expected. Payments are not typically distributed on federal holidays,...
Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
NPR
Audio will be available later today. Now that Thanksgiving is over, when do Americans like to hang up Christmas lights?
NPR
Audio will be available later today. A study finds medically tailored healthy meal delivery reduces the risk of patients ending up back in the hospital. These meal programs are benefiting people with diet-related conditions.
NPR
Every family has that one dish, the recipe that takes you back to childhood. Starting this month, NPR's sharing your kitchen gems in a series called All Things We're Cooking. We asked our audience to send us their special family recipes, and we're sharing those favorites along with the stories behind them. Today, we're hearing from Miriam Madetovic (ph), who shares a silly name her family uses for a beloved Bosnian dish.
NPR
Scott Simon speaks with David Nowak, emeritus research forester at the U.S. Department of Agriculture about how many cities are losing trees. Trees are struggling to survive in many cities, right at a time when the benefits of trees are needed most. Research published recently in the Journal of Forestry shows the number of urban trees has dropped in the U.S. David Nowak is one of the authors of that study. He's an emeritus senior scientist at the United States Forest Service, joins us from Albany, N.Y.
Are the glistening, freshly prepared entrees and sides at Panda Express actually healthy for you? You can eat healthfully there by making good choices.
