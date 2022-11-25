ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
NPR

Make the most of your budget this holiday shopping season

Financial advisor Kristin O'Keefe Merrick shares tips on how to maximize your savings during the holiday shopping season. It's the holiday season, and, for a lot of people, that means parties, spending time with loved ones and, yes, shopping. KRISTIN O'KEEFFE MERRICK: I think it can be really overwhelming, and...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
NPR

Here's how inflation is changing holiday deals and shopping

Near-record inflation has cast a shadow over this year's holiday shopping season, which officially kicked off on Black Friday. Higher prices are a top reason why retailers are predicting another record spending year. Still, there are some relatively big discounts, if you know where to look. Here are a few...
MARYLAND STATE
NPR

With inflation looming, Americans are shopping smart this holiday season

Thanksgiving is now safely in the rearview mirror, and we're accelerating into the holiday shopping season. This week, an estimated 166 million people - and yes, that's half of the U.S. population - all these folks will be shopping. That's according to the National Retail Federation. Businesses welcomed this news, but there is a potential bump in the road, and that's inflation, of course. It's revving concerns about how much consumers will actually spend. So how are Americans feeling right now? Well, we headed out to a big box store in Landover Hills, Md., to find out.
msn.com

US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Friday

(Bloomberg) -- US retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday to clear out bloated inventories but customers responded with only modest traffic, leaving profitability in doubt for many chains. Most Read from Bloomberg. Crowds were thin in the late morning at Connecticut’s Stamford Town Center mall, with few shoppers at Kay...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Stores open on Thanksgiving for Black Friday 2022

The days when you’d have to line up in front of retail stores to hunt the best Black Friday doorbuster deals are long gone. Most of us know that you don’t need to fight through crowds thanks to all the Black Friday deals you can get online. Retailers are more than happy to sell Black Friday deals all month long, with early sales usually starting at the beginning of November.
Washington Examiner

Black Friday shoppers spend over $9 billion in online sales despite inflation

Shoppers nationwide spent a total of $9.12 billion on Black Friday in online sales, an increase of 2.3% from last year. The resulting sales were more than Adobe Analytics's $8.9 billion estimate, with the largest increases seen in sales of toys at 285%, electronics at 221%, and exercise equipment at $218%. Over 48% of these purchases were made via mobile phones, which demonstrated a 44% increase from last year, according to Adobe Analytics.
PYMNTS

A Month of Black Friday Sales Has Crushed the Urgency to Buy

Six weeks after Amazon’s Early Access Sale and three weeks into Walmart’s month of Deals for Days events, and Black Friday — the mother of all holiday shopping occasions — has arrived. But rather than opening to her usual standing ovation, Black Friday takes the stage...
CNBC

Inflation? Recession? Starting Black Friday, holiday shoppers are planning to spend

Black Friday remains the most popular holiday sales event for Americans, and while inflation is a top concern, consumers are not saying they will cut back sharply on spending, according to an annual shopping poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. More in-person shopping is slowing pandemic gains made by e-commerce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy