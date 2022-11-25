Read full article on original website
South Korea in demographic crisis as many stop having babies
Yoo Young Yi’s grandmother gave birth to six children. Her mother birthed two. Yoo doesn’t want any. “My husband and I like babies so much … but there are things that we'd have to sacrifice if we raised kids,” said Yoo, a 30-year-old Seoul financial company employee. “So it’s become a matter of choice between two things, and we’ve agreed to focus more on ourselves.”There are many like Yoo in South Korea who have chosen either not to have children or not to marry. Other advanced countries have similar trends, but South Korea's demographic crisis is much worse. South...
South Korea transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday, with the impact of the strike expected to more keenly felt through the country early next week.
South Korea Prepares For Worst At World Cup Parties After Halloween Tragedy
South Korea is set to face off against Uruguay on Thursday in what will be its World Cup kickoff.
Russia to Punish Promoting LGBTQ Rights With Up to $82K Fine, Jail Time
A principle architect of the Russian legislation said: "LGBT today is an element of hybrid warfare."
Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program
Iran is determined to building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. must be equally committed to stopping them.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
FBI investigating ‘outrageous’ Chinese police stations in US
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. authorities are investigating claims that Chinese police are operating clandestine foreign stations in the United States, FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a watchdog that tracks disappearances of critics...
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
Taiwan president quits as party head after China threat bet fails to win votes
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday after her strategy to frame local elections as showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity failed to pay off and win public support.
FBI chief says shadowy Chinese police stations in the US are 'outrageous' and he's 'very concerned'
Slide 1 of 33: There are currently 32 countries that allow same-sex couples to marry. The latest country to pass legislation was Slovenia, which did so on October 4, 2022. Most countries have legalized same-sex marriage via legislation, but some were through court decisions. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. People fighting for same-sex marriage rights around the world have seen global support increase in recent years. Australia, Malta, and Germany legalized same-sex marriage in 2017, and Taiwan made history in 2019, becoming the first government in Asia to welcome legislation on marriage equality. Slovenia became the first post-communist country to legalize it on October 4, 2022, after the Constitutional Court of Slovenia overturned a prior ban on same-sex marriages in July, arguing that it violated the country's constitution. The court gave the Slovenian government six months to pass legislation to rectify it. "With these changes, we are recognizing the rights of same-sex couples that they should have had for a long time," State Secretary Simon Maljevac told lawmakers at the time. There are currently only 32 countries that allow same-sex couples to marry.Keep scrolling to read the full list:
To fight 'period shame,' women in China demand that trains sell tampons
Menstruation is a taboo subject in China, but women are fighting the stigma with open discussion and campaigns for better access to period products.
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
BEIJING (AP) — Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics, is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories such as Foxconn’s that assemble the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods. The ruling Communist Party is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020. Its tactics include “closed-loop management,” under which workers live in their factories with no outside contact.
Biden says it's unclear if China can stop a North Korean nuclear test
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of conducting a seventh nuclear test, although he said it was unclear whether China had the ability to do so.
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape
Hong Kong’s top court allows UK lawyer to defend publisher Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong's top court has upheld a ruling to allow a veteran British human rights lawyer to represent pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai in a national security trial.Hong Kong’s department of justice has made repeated attempts to block London-based Timothy Owen from representing Mr Lai.Mr Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper and a high-profile critic of the Communist Party, was arrested after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law following the 2019 pro-democracy protests. Critics have accused Beijing of throttling dissent with the help of the national security law, under which alleged crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism...
After India, US to ban TikTok too? FBI director and senators claim TikTok is a spying tool for China, flag it
Now, White House will be taking upon the issue and investigate. After Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers last week that he has national security concerns about TikTok’s operations in the U.S., two US senators have called TikTok a Chinese surveillance tool.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
British man to be deported from Denmark under post-Brexit rules
Will Hill says he was not told of 31 December 2021 deadline for residency application and his wedding plans are now in doubt
A push to codify same-sex marriage advances in Congress amid record public support
Here are two contrasting images of what being queer in America can look like right now. In Colorado, five people were killed during a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub. And in Washington, a strong bipartisan majority of senators voted to protect same-sex marriage. The latter is especially remarkable considering that just over a decade ago, even high-profile Democrats were hesitant.
