Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter's phone
Officials have released a note, found on the phone of the shooter in Tuesday's killings at a Virginia Walmart, that outlines grievances.
NPR
Dealing with collective trauma in the wake of mass shootings
NPR's Eric Deggans speaks with psychologist Manuel Zamarripa, Ph.D, on the collective and secondary trauma felt after events like mass shootings and ways to manage those feelings. ERIC DEGGANS, HOST:. Recent mass shootings at a Walmart in Virginia and a nightclub in Colorado just days apart are still fresh in...
NPR
Opinion: Our tragic new normal
There is a question that hangs over this holiday weekend of thanks. Have mass shootings become the American way of life? There's a mass shooting every few days - not seems - is. Devin Chandler, University of Virginia college football players were shot to death on November 13 in a...
Virginia Walmart mass shooting: Witness says gunman told her to go home
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead.
Chilling ‘manifesto’ on Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s phone reveals possible motive for Chesapeake shooting
A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, in which he allegedly laid out his motive for the horror mass shooting that left six coworkers dead and at least six other victims injured.A law enforcement source told 10 On Your Side that, in the document, Bing, 31, described being “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.Officials have not confirmed the existence of the manifesto and are yet to reveal the motive for Tuesday night’s massacre.However, several of Bing’s colleagues at the store...
Hear what stood out to CNN analyst about shooter's note
The man who opened fire inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a "death note," outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday.
NPR
Can Biden push gun control legislation through Congress before the end of the year?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with gun control expert Robert Spitzer about President Biden's push for an assault-style weapons ban after recent mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia.
NPR
Politics chat: Congress returns for a lame duck session
OK, the tryptophan may still be bouncing around your body, but we're about to leave the long Thanksgiving weekend behind. In Washington, that means Congress returns to work with an agenda defined by a phrase we're going to hear a lot these next few weeks, lame duck session. NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson joins me now to talk about what that means and what's ahead.
Local leaders honor Trans Day of Remembrance as Q Bar shooting looms large
BETHESDA, Md. — The Q Bar shooting was a dark cloud over an already difficult day for the LGBTQ+ community commemorating Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday. One by one, several religious leaders gathered at the Bethesda United Church of Christ read the names of the 71 trans and non-binary individuals killed this year in the United States according to Trans Lives Matter.
U.S. Soccer sparks controversy by scrubbing emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political […]
NPR
The Murdoch media empire is in trouble. Can Rupert Murdoch's heir save it?
It is a fraught and consequential moment for the media empire built by Rupert Murdoch. It is attempting to unravel its alliance with former President Donald Trump. The Murdochs are seeking to reunite their TV properties with their newspaper properties - think of Fox News with The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. They're defending Fox News against a pair of multibillion dollar lawsuits for defamation. And they're figuring out who leads after the 91-year-old Rupert Murdoch finally departs the scene.
NPR
Ukrainians face winter in Kyiv without electricity, heat and water
Much of Ukraine is still without electricity, heat and water two days after Russian cruise missiles hit the power grid and water supplies. The government has set up thousands of generator-powered shelters around the country where people can warm up and charge their phones. NPR's Joanna Kakissis visited a shelter in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
NPR
Kara Swisher talks Twitter under Musk so far
NPR's Eric Deggans speaks with tech journalist Kara Swisher about Elon Musk's tumultuous takeover of Twitter. Love him or hate him, Elon Musk has turned Twitter upside down. In the weeks since the billionaire investor bought the social media platform, more than half of Twitter's 7,500 employees have either resigned or been fired. Musk also started a new verification system that he quickly had to pull back after users impersonated celebrities and companies. And according to the watchdog group Media Matters for America, Twitter has lost 50 of its top 100 advertisers since Musk took it over. Now, this all raises serious questions about Twitter's future. And to help us think through all of this is Kara Swisher. She's a tech journalist and host of the "On With Kara Swisher" and "Pivot" podcast. Kara Swisher, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' is part-memoir, part-manual for journalism in authoritative states
Scott Simon speaks to journalist Maria Ressa about her new book, "How to Stand Up to a Dictator," and about the role of journalism in authoritarian states. Maria Ressa's new book is called "How To Stand Up To A Dictator." She knows. She has. Maria Ressa leads the news site that she co-founded, Rappler, and it's reporting on the corruption, malfeasance and human rights crimes of the Philippine regime of former President Rodrigo Duterte. She was recognized for her bravery in journalism, along with Russian editor Dmitry Muratov, with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. And yet Maria Ressa faces several criminal charges in the Philippines. The book is not only a memoir but an alarm bell for a world to resist the malicious disinformation on massive, divisive social media platforms. Maria Ressa joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Russian cruise missiles have smashed Ukraine's power grid and water system
Recent hits by Russian missles on Ukraine's power grid and water systems have affected hospitals, cell phone service, and basic necessities such as heating and cooking. Russian cruise missiles have smashed Ukraine's power grid and water system this week, causing outages at hospitals and making everyday activities, including cooking, often impossible. Just in the past day, the strikes killed at least 10 people around the country. NPR's Joanna Kakissis joins us from Kyiv.
NPR
Argentina's prison system is holding thousands more inmates than it can house
Argentina's prisons have been overcrowded for years. The country's Ministry of Justice and Human Rights has declared the system in a national state of emergency since 2019. Inmates routinely go without sufficient food, medical attention, soap, toilet paper, even beds. And it has fallen on their families to try and provide the basics for them. Lucila Pellettieri is on the line now from Buenos Aires. She's the senior reporter for the Global Press Journal and has been covering this story. Ms. Pellettieri, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
After gutting local newspapers, hedge fund Alden Global is going after mobile home parks
Scott Simon speaks to journalist Julie Reynolds about hedge fund Alden Global Capital's purchase of several mobile home parks and its eviction of many of their low-income residents. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. You might have heard of Alden Global Capital's purchase and evisceration of several American newspapers. Now, the New York...
NPR
Encore: A migration journey involves whether to look back or not
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MIGUEL MACIAS, BYLINE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: They talk about the family, whatever is happening in her life. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MACIAS: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: And some years ago, Miguel, who is a senior producer for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, started a documentary project, and he asked...
NPR
Writer says gender dynamics are shaping the war in Ukraine
One key aspect of the war in Ukraine has been the gender dynamics that shape it. That's according to Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group. That's a think tank that researches global crises. In a recent article in Foreign Affairs, she argues the war has prompted a fundamental shift in gender norms. That's especially true, she says, of the country's armed forces, which officials in Ukraine cite as a place of gender equality. But Oliker says that's not entirely true, and the realities of being a woman, both on and off the battlefield, are a big part of the issue.
NPR
Strategists are analyzing how abortion influenced people's voting in the midterms
Abortion became a pivotal issue for Democrats in the midterms. Pro- and anti-abortion rights groups are now analyzing what worked and what didn't as they prepare for the next wave of messaging. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Democrats were ready to lose in the midterms earlier this month, especially given President Biden's...
