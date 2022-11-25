ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi’s World Cup goal

Magical. Mercurial. Magnanimous. Messi. In a FIFA World Cup grudge match between Mexico, Argentina broke the deadlock through the prodigious left foot of Lionel Messi. Having lost their opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1, this game was a must-win for Argentina. But, with all the hype, pressure, and expectations, the little wizard produced a moment of World Cup magic that may be the difference in Argentina’s World Cup run.
NPR

A traditional Hmong sport is putting down roots in the U.S.

There's lots of sports to watch this holiday week - the World Cup, the NFL. But if you happen to be in Newton, N.C., you can check out the year's biggest matches in a 5,000-year-old sport called tuj lub. It's popularly played by members of the Hmong diaspora. It's a little like bowling mixed with baseball, but it involves spinning tops and long sticks. And Mallory Cheng of member station WUWM in Milwaukee does a much better job explaining it.
NPR

What we're taking away from the first week of the FIFA World Cup

Thirty-two nations are fighting for the ultimate prize in soccer, the FIFA World Cup. This year, Qatar is playing host, and one week into the tournament, the big story is the upsets. Three powerhouse nations - Argentina, Germany and England - have struggled against underdogs, including Team USA. Jeremy Schaap is an anchor and correspondent at ESPN who has covered the World Cup and soccer for years. He joins us now to talk about it. Jeremy, welcome.
NPR

U.S. takes on England in the World Cup after it tied Wales in group play

The U.S. takes on England in the World Cup Friday. England dominated Iran in its opener while the U.S. tied Wales in group play. This is a critical game for both teams as they look to advance. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The United States men's soccer team took on powerhouse England...
NPR

Encore: A migration journey involves whether to look back or not

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MIGUEL MACIAS, BYLINE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: They talk about the family, whatever is happening in her life. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MACIAS: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: And some years ago, Miguel, who is a senior producer for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, started a documentary project, and he asked...
NPR

Blocking climate migration becomes a winning platform for far-right political parties

Globally, climate change is fueling migration. Blocking that migration has become a winning platform for far-right political parties. All over the world, climate change is fueling migration, and blocking that migration has become a winning platform for far-right political parties. For the last couple weeks, we've been following these trends through one route that many people take, from Senegal to Morocco to Spain.
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Netherlands, Ecuador battle to 1-1 draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday with more action on FOX, as the Netherlands and Ecuador battled to a 1-1 draw at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Both earned a point in Group A for their efforts. The Dutch extended their group stage unbeaten run at the World...
NPR

Iranians feel conflicted about watching the World Cup amid protests at home

On Tuesday, the U.S. faces Iran in the World Cup in a make-or-break match for both team in order to progress to the next round. But despite the importance of this upcoming game, some Iranians have conflicting views over how to watch their beloved soccer team as they compete in the tournament taking place in Qatar, right across the Persian Gulf. That's because, in Iran, security forces continue their violent months-long crackdown against protesters taking part in massive anti-government demonstrations.
NPR

'Winterland' explores the cost of perfection through the story of Soviet gymnasts

The setting is a country that no longer exists. The time, two generations ago. I'm speaking of "Winterland," a new novel with themes that endure. It's the story of a girl anticipating what it is to be a young woman, a girl struggling with aspirations, with her family's expectations and with her society's demands.
NPR

'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' is part-memoir, part-manual for journalism in authoritative states

Maria Ressa's new book is called "How To Stand Up To A Dictator." She knows. She has. Maria Ressa leads the news site that she co-founded, Rappler, and it's reporting on the corruption, malfeasance and human rights crimes of the Philippine regime of former President Rodrigo Duterte. She was recognized for her bravery in journalism, along with Russian editor Dmitry Muratov, with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. And yet Maria Ressa faces several criminal charges in the Philippines. The book is not only a memoir but an alarm bell for a world to resist the malicious disinformation on massive, divisive social media platforms. Maria Ressa joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us.
CNN

Qatar hosts World Cup Soccer

Qatar hosting this year's World Cup has brought world attention to its discriminatory practices and human rights abuses."If Qatar doesn't want these things brought up," says Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins, "don't host a world event."
WASHINGTON STATE

