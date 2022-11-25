Read full article on original website
18 Brunch Spots For Special Occasions
Brunch is basically just breakfast with sugary cocktails. Which makes it even more annoying that, for some reason, picking a brunch place is more stressful than anything you dealt with at work this week. When you just got a promotion, or it’s someone’s birthday, or you won Best Optometrist In Midtown East (for the fourth year in a row), you need a brunch restaurant that feels fancy enough for the occasion. Here are 18 great options around the city.
Shinka Ramen & Sake Bar
Tucked away inside the Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, this place isn’t the easiest to find, but that’s good (for you) because it keeps the crowds away. Stop by for a bowl of Shinka’s bone marrow ramen with murky, beefy broth. It comes with well-marbled slices of brisket, tons of garlic chips, discs of daikon, and a big bone sawed in half so you can scoop out all the marrow. If you want some small bites, get the crawfish salad in a wonton taco shell or pork belly bao (one of the best in the city). The space looks like a small sports bar with only a few high tops and TVs, and you can order anything from the connected beer garden or taqueria in case you want BBQ wings or birria tacos with your ramen.
Irene’s Finer Diner
Irene’s Finer Diner in North Center is a decent, utility breakfast spot. Its bright space has lots of tables and retro leather booths that give it a classic diner atmosphere. Nothing on the menu is mind-blowing, but dishes like their breakfast burrito and skillets are still satisfying. Just know that the waffles are a bit dense and chewy, like pancakes that took a detour into a waffle iron.
Smyth Tavern
This restaurant is from the team behind Lure Fishbar, which has one of the best burgers in the city. So it’s no surprise that the burger at Smyth Tavern, with its bacon onion jam mixed with melty American cheese, is something you’ll want to tell your friends about. However, not much else here is worth mentioning. Sliders made with deep-fried branzino have no detectable salt and taste too fishy, and the veal chop milanese is overcooked, dry, and equally as bland. The mafaldine with uni butter and lobster should be an easy win, but it’s borderline inedible due to all the overpowering lemon juice squeezed into it. This restaurant is convenient if you’re staying at the adjacent Smyth Tribeca Hotel. But unless there’s a blizzard or a hurricane, we suggest venturing out and hitting up one of the many better spots in the neighborhood.
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar is your only option for sushi at Rockefeller Center, and you could do a lot worse. Open only for lunch, this casual place has all the usual suspects like edamame, a chirashi bowl, and some combos like a $24 one with six pieces of nigiri and a roll. You can also customize your own poke bowl or grab sushi and sides to go if you don’t have time to sit down at the 11-seat sushi counter. (The only other seating is at a window counter with four stools.) The fish quality is like the third Strokes album: good, but not special. We recommend getting anything with the blue crab.
Monster Vegan
In the old days, the only food you could get while watching a movie was gummy bears, stale popcorn, and sad nachos. Lucky for us, Center City’s Monster Vegan came along. Inside you’ll find a long bar and cushioned seating with great views of the horror flicks they show nightly. The plant-based menu includes belly-filling options like spicy rigatoni bolognese, General Tso's wings with a syrupy citrusy glaze, and fluffy cinnamon apple french toast for brunch. Bring a group of friends for cocktails and focus on your truffle parmesan fries when the movie gets too scary.
Miki’s Park
The loud music, neon lights, and free-flowing soju cocktails at Miki’s Park gives this small River North Korean bar a surprising amount of energy. This is particularly true on Thursdays which is karaoke night, or during their Friday K-pop DJ sets when this place becomes especially packed. But aside from the party atmosphere, we also like coming to Miki’s for Korean-inspired bar food. There are dishes like a fried chicken sandwich with gochujang aioli or tiger fries topped with bulgogi. Plus, since their kitchen is open until 1am, you can grab a bite after belting "Love On Top" at midnight.
Where To Have A Unique Dinner In Philadelphia
When you live in a place for a while, you get the feeling that you’ve been everywhere and done everything. You've made the rounds at karaoke bars, underground dance clubs, and finally met that date you’d been avoiding on a hotel rooftop with amazing views. But we’re here to tell you that there’s still a list of delicious places that will keep things fresh and exciting. From a restaurant dinner party with friends or a night of belly dancing to a private hoagie room and horror movies, these nine places have the experience-to-food ratio down to a science.
Empire Pizza
SF’s pizza scene has tangy sourdough pizzas topped with seasonal sweet potatoes and corn galore. Empire Pizza, a straightforward New York-style slice shop in SoMa, is a welcome change-up. The decor is a nostalgic nod to the East Coast—the walls are covered with photos of the New York skyline, subway station signs, and framed “Knicks Win It!” headlines. It’s just where you want to be while devouring snappy thin slices bigger than the average adult face. And you should get here for the square slice of pepperoni alone. If you’re shopping at Union Square or working in a high-rise nearby, Empire Pizza is an easy lunch destination to seek out.
Arcade Food Hall
Food halls are a great idea in theory. Big spaces, vast options, walk-ins welcome. But the reality tends to involve weeping into a stodgy taco, while being elbowed off of a table by a tourist and shouting "I’M BY THE CHURRO STAND, NO THE OTHER ONE" into your phone. Not anymore, not at Arcade. This modern food hall near Tottenham Court Road is reimagined for people who objectively hate neon signs and refuse to eat standing up because they respect the confines of proper digestion. Forget nightmare scenes of Midsommar by way of a 2-4-1 pink gin happy hour, at Arcade the food comes first.
21 Greenpoint
This second outpost of 21 Greenpoint is on the concourse at Rockefeller Center, and it has a bright space that feels part daytime cafe, part wine bar. Cocktails and a handful of wines are available, in addition to some perfectly fine dishes like a mortadella sandwich with parmesan cream, crab toast, and a wedge salad. Hot items (a burger and pastas, for example) will be added to the menu eventually. If you happen to see Bill Murray here, it’s not a random encounter—his son is the chef and owner of this place.
Moto Ramen
A nice change of pace from Very Serious Ramen Joints with hour-long waits, Moto Ramen is a neighborhood spot in Culver City that does high-quality bowls of black garlic tonkotsu and spicy miso ramen without the fuss. There's a large patio out back where locals linger with their tiny dogs, and most of the dining room inside is taken by an open kitchen where chefs silently assemble bowls of noodles for takeout. The star dish here is the tantanmen, made with a thick, sesame-infused broth that’s topped with a heap of ground pork. You can also order the tantanmen cold, which swaps out the broth for a spicy sesame paste, and gives you a chance to better appreciate the delicate, curly noodles slicked with sauce.
Iza Ramen
Iza Ramen in Lower Haight is one of the most dependable ramen spots around. It’s consistent, easy to walk into, and lowkey enough that you won’t have to use your outside voice to catch up with someone across the table. There are exactly three options on the menu: house ramen with a “special” broth blend of pork, chicken, bonito, and vegetables, dipping ramen, and vegetarian miso. Funnel soup into your mouth while you catch a game on one of the TVs, and know this is the place to be for last-minute date nights, or anytime you're going through an existential crisis.
Coco's Ramen
When you want to pair ramen with izakaya standards like agedashi tofu and bacon-wrapped mochi, Coco’s Ramen is the answer. The cozy Bernal Heights spot excels at nigiri and sushi rolls—and bowls of ramen that are worth any cross-town journey. You can customize every aspect of them, from the type of soup (tonkotsu, miso, shoyu, shio, or curry) to the spice level. The noodles themselves are bouncy and ideally chewy, and the broth is complex. Toppings range from pork katsu and tempura shrimp to fried eggs—but if you don’t order the melt-in-your-mouth pork belly, you will have regrets.
Peaches Prime
This spot from the Peaches team serves American comfort food that you’d find at a nice cafeteria on the top floor of an office building that caters to executives. Situated just steps away from BAM in Fort Greene, Peaches Prime is technically part of a food hall, but it’s a full-service restaurant with its own enclosed space. The food here is hit or miss. Skip the salty fried chicken and overcooked calamari, but try their version of Oysters Rockefeller with nicely fried plump oysters. Our favorite item is the $18 burger that comes with a thick, be-careful-or-it’ll-drip-on-your-shirt patty made with a ribeye and short rib blend. This isn’t the type of place you go out of your way to eat at, but if you're in the area, it’s a good backup if your first choice is too crowded.
Fuku Ramen
Fuku Ramen is a casual spot in the Richmond where you can pop in for $12 tonkotsu ramen (classic, red garlic, and black garlic), and leave satisfied. No, they won’t be the most revolutionary bowls of noodles you’ve ever had, but they always get the job done. The fantastic chashu stands out. The pieces are sliced so thin you can almost see through them, and melt in your mouth like they’re trying to cosplay as cotton candy. The rest of Fuku Ramen’s menu is pretty simple, with standard appetizers like golden-brown chicken karaage and gyoza.
Where To Book Your End-Of-Year Team Dinner
It’s holiday party season, and you’ve been charged with finding the perfect spot for an end-of-year team dinner. This may seem like an impossible task—you know from experience that your coworkers can be difficult to please. But you already spend more time with these people than your real friends, so you need to make this as enjoyable as possible. Here are 18 places great for eating, drinking, and watching in amusement as your colleagues try to bond over something other than who’s responsible for that science experiment growing in the fridge.
Burger By Day
With so many smashburger places opening, you think we’d be tired of them by now. We’re not. The version at this plant-filled counter-service spot in Chinatown comes with two thin pressed patties with gooey American cheese and grilled onions between a soft and squishy bun. It’s easily one of the best smashburgers in the city, and the fried chicken sandwich is just as good. All the sandwiches (including the sliders) defy expectations. They’re bigger and less expensive than what you find at similar burger joints around town. Whether you choose chicken or beef, get some extra crispy fries, which we prefer over their tots. Burger by Day has a selection of shakes, but you can also grab bubble tea from the I’Milky location that shares the same space.
Jidaiya Ramen
The house specialty at Jidaiya is chicken-based ramen, which makes sense when you realize this strip mall shop in Gardena is run by the same owners as the excellent yakitori spot, Torihei. The dining room here has a strong Old Tokyo theme to it, with a faux wooden rooftop and lots of dark wood along the bar. Our favorite bowl is easily the Tokyo Yatai, a soothing, savory, lighter-style shoyu ramen that’s adorned with a seared piece of chashu, a slice of pink fishcake, and a perfectly soft-boiled egg. They’ve also got more unique ramen styles that are worth a try, like garlic tantanmen and soy butter-tossed “monja” noodles. And be sure to get an order of their pan-fried “UFO gyoza” too, which come linked together as a single disc of dumplings.
Karazishi Botan
Karazishi Botan is the kind of ramen shop you want to have in your neighborhood. There’s lots of counter seating, a few indoor tables, and a spacious heated backyard that’s one of the most pleasant places to slurp noodles in Brooklyn. Opened by the former ramen master at Ippudo, this place also serves some of the more inventive bowls of ramen in New York. The signature Pan Head, made with a pork and miso broth and straightforward toppings like chashu and bamboo, is assertively salty in the best way. Other options change often, but we recently had a chicken-based ramen that came with a scoop of mashed potatoes and a shot glass of lemon juice on the side. It was a wild ride.
