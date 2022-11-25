84 years after Kristallnacht, a golden menorah stolen from the Great Synagogue of Nuremberg was returned to shliach Rabbi Eliezer Chitrik with a personal apology. On Kristallnacht 1938, thousands of shuls, homes, and shops were destroyed throughout Germany. Among them, the Great Synagogue of Nuremberg was ruined by a group of young German rioters. One of them, a German boy, took a golden menorah from the synagogue and kept it.

1 DAY AGO