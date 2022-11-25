Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
Melbourne Unites to Celebrate Rosh Chodesh Kislev
In an unprecedented show of unity, over 300 men, bochurim, and young boys of the Melbourne Anash kehillah turned out for a community-wide celebration commemorating 45 years since Rosh Chodesh Kislev 5738. Photos: Yehuda Ber Rosenthal. In an unprecedented show of unity, in honor of Shnas Hakhel, over 300 men,...
anash.org
Tzivos Hashem Celebrates 42 Years With Gala Dinner
Tzivos Hashem celebrated their 42nd year with a gala dinner this past week, honoring Yossi and Michelle Zakon and others for their dedication to the mission of changing the lives of children around the globe. On Tuesday evening, November 22, more than two hundred guests gathered at the Jewish Children’s...
anash.org
Shluchim Hakhel Where Kohanim Once Blew Trumpets
This past Motzei Shabbos, English speaking Talmidim Hashluchim gathered for a hakhel event in Tzemach Tzedek shul, in the Old City of Yerushalayim, the same streets where kohanim once walked, blowing trumpets and gathering Am Yisrael to Hakhel. This past Motzei Shabbos, English speaking Talmidim Hashluchim gathered for a hakhel...
anash.org
Women’s Digest Releases Chanukah Edition
Bodies & Souls, a wellbeing platform for the Frum woman, is about to release its fourth print digest in honor of Chanukah. Bodies & Souls, a wellbeing platform for the Frum woman, is about to release its fourth print digest in honor of Chanukah. The digest, masterfully designed by Daniela...
anash.org
Torah vs. Social Science: Who Conforms to Whom?
In the newest episode of ‘Making Chassidus Real,’ Rabbi Michoel Gourarie draws lessons from the Rebbe’s immovable commitment to Torah teachings over science, and why it’s relevant to modern psychology’s teachings. Everyone wants to live a higher life based on the teachings of Chassidus. Yet,...
anash.org
Grand Mishmar Launch at Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto
After a 3 year pause, Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto re-launched its Thursday night Mishmar program. After a 3 year pause, Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto re-launched its Thursday night Mishmar program. Mishmar, a Thursday night program embraced in many communities around, brings together bochurim and talmidim of different ages to learn and connect.
anash.org
American 770 Bochurim Strategize To Boost Hakhel
American and English-speaking bochurim currently studying in the central Yeshivas Tomchei Tmimim in 770 met on Monday night to propose and discuss meaningful ways to promote Mivtza Hakhel. American and English-speaking bochurim currently studying in the central Yeshivas Tomchei Tmimim in 770 met on Monday night to propose and discuss...
anash.org
Kristallnacht Pillage Returned to Chabad After 84 Years
84 years after Kristallnacht, a golden menorah stolen from the Great Synagogue of Nuremberg was returned to shliach Rabbi Eliezer Chitrik with a personal apology. On Kristallnacht 1938, thousands of shuls, homes, and shops were destroyed throughout Germany. Among them, the Great Synagogue of Nuremberg was ruined by a group of young German rioters. One of them, a German boy, took a golden menorah from the synagogue and kept it.
anash.org
We Need ‘Start Up’ Shlichus
Article by Rabbi Mendel Dubov: More families than ever are looking to go on Shlichus, and so we need start-up shlichus: New, effective, and practical ways for the work of spreading Yiddishkeit and Chassidus. We need start-up shlichus: New, effective, and practical ways for the work of spreading Yiddishkeit and...
Comments / 0