FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, three people were arrested on Thanksgiving Eve after an altercation led to multiple non-fatal stabbings. KXLG says deputies were called out to a bar in northern Florence, SD, after two suspects, Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls, were involved in a physical altercation with a third suspect, Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov on the side of his face.

FLORENCE, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO