Read full article on original website
Related
grantcountyreview.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A VARIANCE • Paul Dendrenos 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A VARIANCE • Paul Dendrenos 2022. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., in the City Offices, 1001 E 4th Ave, Milbank, SD 57252 to consider in full or in part the following proposed variance requested by Paul Dendrenos.
KELOLAND TV
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to the post, the officers seized around 16.462 pounds...
dakotanewsnow.com
SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop that led to a multi-million dollar fentanyl bust. The post reads, at approximately 4 a.m., one of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate officers pulled over a car in the Lake Traverse District...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, three people were arrested on Thanksgiving Eve after an altercation led to multiple non-fatal stabbings. KXLG says deputies were called out to a bar in northern Florence, SD, after two suspects, Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls, were involved in a physical altercation with a third suspect, Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov on the side of his face.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
Comments / 0