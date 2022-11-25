ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milbank, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop that led to a multi-million dollar fentanyl bust. The post reads, at approximately 4 a.m., one of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate officers pulled over a car in the Lake Traverse District...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, three people were arrested on Thanksgiving Eve after an altercation led to multiple non-fatal stabbings. KXLG says deputies were called out to a bar in northern Florence, SD, after two suspects, Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls, were involved in a physical altercation with a third suspect, Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov on the side of his face.
FLORENCE, SD
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
WATERTOWN, SD

