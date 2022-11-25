Read full article on original website
anash.org
New ‘Tut Altz’ Workshop Created for Teachers
A free workshop from Tut Altz sets out to show teachers how the ‘Live with Geulah Now!’ Curriculum can transform their classroom and engage students in fun, interactive learning as they give over the Rebbe’s directive to live with Moshiach. A free workshop from Tut Altz sets...
anash.org
Melbourne Unites to Celebrate Rosh Chodesh Kislev
In an unprecedented show of unity, over 300 men, bochurim, and young boys of the Melbourne Anash kehillah turned out for a community-wide celebration commemorating 45 years since Rosh Chodesh Kislev 5738. Photos: Yehuda Ber Rosenthal. In an unprecedented show of unity, in honor of Shnas Hakhel, over 300 men,...
anash.org
Grand Mishmar Launch at Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto
After a 3 year pause, Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto re-launched its Thursday night Mishmar program. After a 3 year pause, Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto re-launched its Thursday night Mishmar program. Mishmar, a Thursday night program embraced in many communities around, brings together bochurim and talmidim of different ages to learn and connect.
anash.org
We Need ‘Start Up’ Shlichus
Article by Rabbi Mendel Dubov: More families than ever are looking to go on Shlichus, and so we need start-up shlichus: New, effective, and practical ways for the work of spreading Yiddishkeit and Chassidus. We need start-up shlichus: New, effective, and practical ways for the work of spreading Yiddishkeit and...
