Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference

At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns

The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series

Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
Major Roman Reigns Scrapped Plans Revealed

Major scrapped plans for Roman Reigns following the Bloodline’s WarGames victory at Survivor Series have been revealed. At the November 26 premium live event, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn defeated the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The leaders of...
WWE Star Breaks Down After Dedicating Survivor Series Match To Late Father

WWE is set to hold it’s Survivor Series WarGames event tonight, with a five match card. Along with two of the titular matches, the SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to be defended. Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against challenger Shotzi. Shotzi heads into tonight’s...
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed

WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Plans Reportedly Revealed

A spoiler has reportedly emerged on plans for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Following Survivor Series, the next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Royal Rumble, which is slated for January 28, 2023. Royal Rumble 2023 has already drawn a huge...
AEW Star Praises Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat After Return Match

An AEW star has high praise for the return match of Ricky Steamboat at WrestleCade, after Steamboat had been away from in-ring action for over a decade. After participating in the match featuring the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat, an AEW star has shared glowing praise.
AEW Star Comments On Criticism Of The Company Having A Bloated Roster

An AEW star has commented on the criticism of the company having a bloated roster. One of the most common complaints of All Elite Wrestling from fans is that the roster is too bloated. This has led to some wrestlers often going weeks without being seen on television. Appearing on...
WWE Raw Star Considered Retirement During Wrestling Hiatus

Mia Yim has opened up about her passion for wrestling, noting that she almost stepped away from the ring for good after her previous WWE departure. Yim was let go by WWE in November 2021, along with a number of other stars including her now-husband Keith Lee. While Lee joined...
Report: Roman Reigns ‘Very Heated’ Following Survivor Series Spot

UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE officially brought WarGames to the main roster on Saturday night, with two of the titular matches at Survivor Series WarGames. The...
Becky Lynch Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Moments Before SmackDown Return

The WWE women’s division received a major boost on last night’s episode of SmackDown, when Becky Lynch made her return. Becky returned as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. Becky’s return kicked off the...
Details On Big E New WWE Role

New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
Tony Khan On What Surprised Him The Most When Starting AEW

Tony Khan has revealed what surprised him most after starting AEW. Khan notably founded AEW along with Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Cody Rhodes. While Cody Rhodes has since returned to WWE, Omega and the Bucks remain with the company as Executive Vice-Presidents. Khan currently serves as the...
Recent AEW Signings Say AEW Is Where They ‘Belonged’

AEW has made several new signings in recent weeks, confirming that names such as Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita and AR Fox were officially All Elite. More names that recently signed with AEW were the Kingdom. The trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis arrived on the October 14 episode...
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Importance To The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has discussed Sami Zayn’s importance to the Bloodline. At WWE Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn reinforced his allegiance to the Bloodline by betraying Kevin Owens and setting up Jey Uso to win the Men’s WarGames match against Team Brawling Brutes. At the WWE Survivor Series press...
WWE Hints At Another Released Star Returning?

During tonight’s inaugural main roster display of a Women’s WarGames match, a bit of a history lesson from commentary and a return tease?. With Michael Cole on commentary serving as somewhat of an expanded professional wrestling historian since the retirement of Vince McMahon, you can add some more previously unthought of references to the list!
Former Champion Wants To See New WWE Stars Hold Titles

Decorated WWE star Alexa Bliss has noted that she wants to see new stars have championship runs. Since arriving on the WWE main roster in 2016, Alexa Bliss has won pretty much every accolade available. The Triple Crown Champion has had multiple reigns with the Raw Women’s, SmackDown Women’s and...
AEW Star Breaks Silence After Betrayal & Heel Turn

Pres10 Vance (10) has now addressed his heel turn on the November 25 edition of AEW Rampage. During the show, Vance turned his back on the Dark Order, costing John Silver and Alex Reynold their match against La Faccion Ingobernable, before removing Evil Uno’s mask. Vance dropped the mask...

