It’s WWE Survivor Series featuring men’s and women’s WarGames for the first time on the main roster on a card with five matches with two titles on the line. John: I am really looking forward to this year’s Survivor Series. It’s weird writing about a card with only five matches, but just knowing how Triple H booked the NXT WarGames shows in the past, they will definitely be able to fill up three hours and even more with this card. I do feel bad for some wrestlers that aren’t on the show, but it’s a big roster, so some people are going to be left out.

2 DAYS AGO