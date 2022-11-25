Read full article on original website
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
Backstage News On WWE Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILER)
The WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches are upon and now we know what the main event will likely be. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event will feature the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. While NXT has had WarGames matches from 2017 to 2021, WWE’s Chief Content Officer made the announcement in September that WarGames was coming to the main roster featuring the stars of Raw & Smackdown.
TJRWrestling WWE Survivor Series 2022 Preview
It’s WWE Survivor Series featuring men’s and women’s WarGames for the first time on the main roster on a card with five matches with two titles on the line. John: I am really looking forward to this year’s Survivor Series. It’s weird writing about a card with only five matches, but just knowing how Triple H booked the NXT WarGames shows in the past, they will definitely be able to fill up three hours and even more with this card. I do feel bad for some wrestlers that aren’t on the show, but it’s a big roster, so some people are going to be left out.
WWE Hall Of Famer Hails Survivor Series Match As ‘Incredible’
Amy Dumas — you may know her as WWE Hall of Famer Lita — was certainly a fan of the Women’s WarGames Match that took place at WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Survivor Series, the show kicked off with the Women’s WarGames Match between Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim) and Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross), and it ended up being a chaotic half an hour with both sides pounded each other with their bodies and outside weaponry.
AJ Styles Tops Finn Balor In The Battle Of Bullet Club Legends
AJ Styles is your victor out of the Bullet Club contest we saw at Survivor Series. During WWE Survivor Series on November 26, 2022, AJ Styles and Finn Balor squared off in a rivalry match, stemming from their days of originally being faction mates in the legendary Bullet Club. At first, Balor tried to get Styles to join The Judgement Day, but he refused. After weeks of the stable digging into Styles, he then brought backup, with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows coming out to his defense to re-form The O.C. — this after The Judgment Day nearly launched another attack on Styles.
The Bloodline Wins Men’s WarGames Match After Sami Zayn Declares 100% Loyalty
Sami Zayn is officially a part of The Bloodline. The main event for WWE Survivor Series was Men’s WarGames Match that featured The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) squaring off against Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens). Earlier during the show prior to the bout, there was some tension in The Bloodline with the faction having trust issues with Zayn, however, the “Tribal Chief” cleared it up with the “Honorary Uce” before the match took place.
WWE Set For Major International Event In January 2023
It looks like WWE will be heading far from home once again with a report saying the company will be holding a major international event in early 2023. 2022 will be remembered for a lot of reasons in the wrestling world. The return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ring, the return to WWE of Cody Rhodes, the rise and rise of Logan Paul, the All Out fight between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, and of course, the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Brock Lesnar Has Surprising Business Venture That You Might Have Missed
Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Brock Lesnar haven’t always gotten along throughout their time in WWE, especially with “The Beast Incarnate” even breaking the arms of both Triple H and his long-time D-Generation X faction mate and friend Shawn Michaels. However, here in 2022 with...
Maria Kanellis On Why The Kingdom Signed With AEW
After having a discussion with WWE, Maria Kanellis said her and Mike Bennett felt like All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was their home. Both Kanellis and Bennett have previously been in WWE, with the two joining the company in 2017 before they were ultimately released back in 2020. Their next move would be working with Ring of Honor (ROH) until they went on hiatus in 2021 after their ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.
IMPACT Wrestling Champions Get New Title Belts [Photos]
The championship belts of IMPACT Wrestling have gotten an upgrade!. Holding a championship is wrestling’s highest honor, but between the rigors wrestlers’ schedules as well as the danger of being caught in a scuffle, championship belts run the risk of dulling over time. In order to keep up a pristine and prestigious image, the champions of IMPACT Wrestling recently received brand new title belts as made by Top Rope Belts. The belts haven’t been redesigned, but have instead been re-made as the other belts were showing signs of age.
WWE Raw News: Becky Lynch Appearance, Commercial-Free First Hour
Becky Lynch is back on WWE Monday Night Raw while the first hour will be presented commercial-free. At WWE Survivor Series this past Saturday, former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was back in a WWE ring for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury at SummerSlam on July 30th. Lynch was part of Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s team in the WarGames match that opened Survivor Series. It was Lynch’s months in nearly four months.
5-Star Match Reviews: Shingo Takagi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam 2021
As I write this in late 2022, New Japan is at its coldest in years. Despite having a solid roster and some interesting international partnerships, interest in its matches and shows has taken a nosedive. But how is this possible? How can a company that boasts talented wrestlers like Hiroshi...
The New Day Pays Tribute To Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event
The New Day recently paid tribute to the late actor Jason David Frank as they competed in a match at a WWE Live Event. There was some very sad news in the entertainment world on November 19th when it was reported that actor Jason David Frank passed away by suicide, according to TMZ. Frank was 49 years old.
Survivor Series 2022 Sets Incredible New WWE Record
After WWE Survivor Series, the promotion held a post-show press conference, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque being the final individual to speak to the press. In the Thanksgiving spirit, Triple H thanked the fans and everyone else who was involved in making the 2022 version of Survivor Series a record-breaker. Levesque said that the Premium Live Event broke numerous records, and he also noted how he’s interested to see how the PLE looks in the future.
Road Dogg, Molly Holly & Alundra Blayze To Appear On Tuesday’s NXT With Shawn Michaels
Road Dogg, Molley Holly and Alundra Blayze are scheduled to be on the upcoming episode of NXT. The three of Road Dogg, Molly Holly and Alundra Blayze will help Shawn Michaels pick the competitors who will wrestle at NXT Deadline in the Iron Survivor Challenge, according to announcements from WWE. Also, there will be a fourth Hall of Famer eventually added who will also help Michaels and his team.
Kurt Angle Supports WWE Doing WarGames At Survivor Series
Kurt Angle believes that WWE made the right decision to change the format of Survivor Series to two WarGames matches. The WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view started in 1987 as WWE introduced a concept where teams of four or five wrestlers worked together in elimination tag team matches to find out who would be the “sole survivor” in the match. While WWE didn’t always do elimination matches at every Survivor Series, they did happen at most of them over the last 35 years.
Triple H Says Survivor Series And WarGames Together Was About Paying Respect
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is currently the WWE Chief Content Officer, took a trip down memory lane speaking about his childhood in the post-Survivor Series press conference. The late, great Dusty Rhodes introduced the WarGames Match in WCW back in 1987, but WWE didn’t use the bout...
WWE Hall Of Famer Praises “Very Valuable Asset” Braun Strowman
While not everyone has had good things to say recently about Braun Strowman, one WWE Hall of Famer sees him as a “very valuable asset.”. Kurt Angle squared off with Braun Strowman on a handful of occasions during his last run in WWE, including one memorable outing at TLC 2017 which saw Angle join The Shield for one night only.
Triple H On Survivor Series Elimination Matches – “Sometimes Stuff Needs A Break”
Triple H has explained why he chose to go away from doing Survivor Series elimination matches although he did not officially declare that they are gone forever. It was in late July when Triple H was named as WWE’s Chief Content Officer, which meant that he was taking over the job as the Head of Creative in WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon, who got to call the shots for the last 40 years.
Revealed: What Happened With The Bloodline When WWE Survivor Series Went Off The Air
There’s some new information on what happened with The Bloodline when WWE Survivor Series went dark. At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) earned a WarGames Match victory against Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens), with Zayn knocking out Owens to ultimately get the win.
