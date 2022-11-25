Read full article on original website
WWE Star Breaks Down After Dedicating Survivor Series Match To Late Father
WWE is set to hold it’s Survivor Series WarGames event tonight, with a five match card. Along with two of the titular matches, the SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to be defended. Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against challenger Shotzi. Shotzi heads into tonight’s...
Major Roman Reigns Scrapped Plans Revealed
Major scrapped plans for Roman Reigns following the Bloodline’s WarGames victory at Survivor Series have been revealed. At the November 26 premium live event, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn defeated the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The leaders of...
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed
WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Plans Reportedly Revealed
A spoiler has reportedly emerged on plans for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Following Survivor Series, the next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Royal Rumble, which is slated for January 28, 2023. Royal Rumble 2023 has already drawn a huge...
WWE Teases Major Heel Turn At Survivor Series?
Has WWE teased a major upcoming heel turn at their premium live event, Survivor Series WarGames tonight (November 26)?. After tonight’s awesome initial outing in the Women’s WarGames match, fans couldn’t help but notice some very specific demeanor. Despite being a part of the winning team at...
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
AEW Star Praises Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat After Return Match
An AEW star has high praise for the return match of Ricky Steamboat at WrestleCade, after Steamboat had been away from in-ring action for over a decade. After participating in the match featuring the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat, an AEW star has shared glowing praise.
Final Betting Odds For Survivor Series WarGames 2022
Here are the updated betting odds for Survivor Series WarGames 2022, ahead of tonight’s anticipated event. The first Survivor Series event under the Triple H regime, the November 26 premium live event will be one to remember. Two WarGames matches have been confirmed for the event. In one bout,...
WWE Stars Past & Present React To Women’s WarGames Match
After a raucous opener to Survivor Series WarGames featured the Women’s edition of the titular match and now several WWE stars have reacted. Hopping on to Twitter to share their thoughts, several legends weighed in on the Women’s WarGames effort. With Women’s Division pionner Amy Dumas (also known...
NXT Star Appears At Survivor Series
With WWE’s premium live event Survivor Series WarGames kicking off at the top of the hour, there has already been a surprise from NXT. An NXT name has appeared on the main roster at Survivor Series WarGames. Serving as ring announcer for the opening WarGames match between Team Bianca...
Former WWE Star Returns As Producer At Survivor Series WarGames
A former WWE star has returned to work as a producer at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage producer from 2020 to 2022 before being granted his release in February. Kendrick worked primarily for NXT and 205 Live...
Backstage Incident Causes Major WWE Star To Miss Planned Appearance
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE held a post-show press conference after the Survivor Series WarGames event last Saturday. The conference saw appearances from Becky Lynch, Bianca...
Current Champion In WWE Thinking About Life After Wrestling
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has commented on her in-ring future, noting that she does think about life after wrestling. After competing on the 2015 series of WWE Tough Enough, Rose was signed to the company’s NXT brand. After a run on the developmental brand, Rose was...
Real Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Have Red Gear For Survivor Series WarGames
WWE gear designer Sarath Ton has revealed the real reason why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red like the rest of the Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. At the November 26 premium live event, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn defeated the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the WarGames main event.
Spoiler For Men’s WarGames Match At Survivor Series?
Has a spoiler for the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series been revealed in advance of the main event?. With backstage segments threaded throughout the show featuring the Bloodline and their recent discord, fans were sure to notice a major potential spoiler. In an initial backstage segment between...
Major Star To Kick Off ‘Commercial Free’ First Hour Of WWE Raw
WWE has made two big announcements regarding tonight’s (November 28) episode of Monday Night Raw. The show will be the first show following Survivor Series WarGames on Saurday night, and kick off the road to the Royal Rumble. Well, WWE has now announced that the first hour of tonight’s...
Several WWE Stars Pulled From Indie Event
Several WWE stars were pulled from an independent event this weekend. This past weekend marked the 2022 edition of the Wrestlecade convention with various wrestlers and legends appeared as well as live events took place. Fightful Select (subscription required) reported that WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux...
Bayley Recruits Recent Celebrity WWE Signee to Damage CTRL?
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has shared praise for an up and coming WWE star on her social media accounts after Survivor Series WarGames. Taking time to share a snap with recent signee Gabi Butler, McMahon wrote:. “It great was to chat with @WWE’s newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I...
Former Champion Wants To See New WWE Stars Hold Titles
Decorated WWE star Alexa Bliss has noted that she wants to see new stars have championship runs. Since arriving on the WWE main roster in 2016, Alexa Bliss has won pretty much every accolade available. The Triple Crown Champion has had multiple reigns with the Raw Women’s, SmackDown Women’s and...
