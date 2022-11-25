Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Down After Dedicating Survivor Series Match To Late Father
WWE is set to hold it’s Survivor Series WarGames event tonight, with a five match card. Along with two of the titular matches, the SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to be defended. Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against challenger Shotzi. Shotzi heads into tonight’s...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Plans Reportedly Revealed
A spoiler has reportedly emerged on plans for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Following Survivor Series, the next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Royal Rumble, which is slated for January 28, 2023. Royal Rumble 2023 has already drawn a huge...
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Importance To The Bloodline
Paul Heyman has discussed Sami Zayn’s importance to the Bloodline. At WWE Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn reinforced his allegiance to the Bloodline by betraying Kevin Owens and setting up Jey Uso to win the Men’s WarGames match against Team Brawling Brutes. At the WWE Survivor Series press...
wrestletalk.com
Wild Spots You Need To See From Women’s WarGames Match At Survivor Series
It was all out War in the opening match of Survivor Series WarGames as the Women’s edition of the titular showdown kicked off the night. The team of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch took home the victory after Bianca neutralized Bayley with a KOD into the cage.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Was ‘Terrified’ About Huge Survivor Series WarGames Spot
Becky Lynch has opened up about her in-ring return at Survivor Series WarGames, admitting that she was initially ‘terrified’ about her leg drop spot. Lynch notably teamed with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim to battle Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley in a WarGames bout at the November 26 premium live event.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Praises Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat After Return Match
An AEW star has high praise for the return match of Ricky Steamboat at WrestleCade, after Steamboat had been away from in-ring action for over a decade. After participating in the match featuring the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat, an AEW star has shared glowing praise.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Roman Reigns ‘Very Heated’ Following Survivor Series Spot
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE officially brought WarGames to the main roster on Saturday night, with two of the titular matches at Survivor Series WarGames. The...
wrestletalk.com
Details On Why Colt Cabana’s Podcast Stopped After All Out
Colt Cabana has explained why his podcast The Art of Wrestling went on hiatus following AEW All Out in September. At All Out, then-AEW World Champion CM Punk launched into an angry tirade at several of his fellow wrestlers and high ranking members of the company. The incident began with...
wrestletalk.com
Bayley’s Final Message To Bianca Belair Before Survivor Series WarGames
Bayley has shared one last message for Bianca Belair ahead of their huge bout at Survivor Series WarGames. During the show, Bayley will team with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley to battle Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and a returning Becky Lynch in a WarGames bout.
wrestletalk.com
Final Betting Odds For Survivor Series WarGames 2022
Here are the updated betting odds for Survivor Series WarGames 2022, ahead of tonight’s anticipated event. The first Survivor Series event under the Triple H regime, the November 26 premium live event will be one to remember. Two WarGames matches have been confirmed for the event. In one bout,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Tells Boston Crowd He’s ‘Better Than John Cena’
For the past few months, WWE has seemingly been teasing an eventual clash between John Cena and Austin Theory. The match was rumoured for this year’s SummerSlam event in Nashville, which didn’t end up happening. However, with Cena reportedly expected for next year’s WrestleMania event, fans have speculated...
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Hold More Post-Event Press Conferences
WWE plans to host more press conferences after their premium live events, due to the success of the ones it has held so far. Though usually post-event press conferences are usually the domain of more sports-based promotions such as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE has adopted the trend in recent months with the ascension of Triple H to the Head of WWE Creative.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Have Red Gear For Survivor Series WarGames
WWE gear designer Sarath Ton has revealed the real reason why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red like the rest of the Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. At the November 26 premium live event, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn defeated the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the WarGames main event.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Explains How He Helps Roman Reigns’ Character
Sami Zayn has quickly become one of the most popular members of the WWE roster since he joined the Bloodline earlier this year. Sami has been feeling very Ucey in recent weeks after being officially crowned the Honorary Uce of the Bloodline. Roman put over Sami in an interview with...
wrestletalk.com
Current Champion In WWE Thinking About Life After Wrestling
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has commented on her in-ring future, noting that she does think about life after wrestling. After competing on the 2015 series of WWE Tough Enough, Rose was signed to the company’s NXT brand. After a run on the developmental brand, Rose was...
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Recruits Recent Celebrity WWE Signee to Damage CTRL?
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has shared praise for an up and coming WWE star on her social media accounts after Survivor Series WarGames. Taking time to share a snap with recent signee Gabi Butler, McMahon wrote:. “It great was to chat with @WWE’s newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Unique Stipulation Match Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble
With Survivor Series now in the rear view mirror, it’s weird to think that WWE’s next premium live event is the Royal Rumble. Since the change in WWE regime, WWE has begun more long-term booking, including hiring a new director of long-term creative. As such, WrestlingNews.co is reporting...
wrestletalk.com
Latest On Plans For Next WWE Draft
Here is the latest on WWE plans for the next draft, following the November 26 Survivor Series 2022 premium live event. Saturday’s show marked a change for Survivor Series, with Triple H swapping out the traditional 5-on-5 tag-team matches and ‘brand supremacy’ presentation in favour of storyline-centric WarGames matches.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Stars Past & Present React To Women’s WarGames Match
After a raucous opener to Survivor Series WarGames featured the Women’s edition of the titular match and now several WWE stars have reacted. Hopping on to Twitter to share their thoughts, several legends weighed in on the Women’s WarGames effort. With Women’s Division pionner Amy Dumas (also known...
Comments / 0