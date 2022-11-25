Read full article on original website
Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Senegal Channels Late Legend Diop by Adding to World Cup Legacy
Before kickoff Kalidou Koulibaly had written the number 19 in black marker on his yellow captain’s armband in tribute to Papa Bouba Diop, who had died two years ago today at the age of 42. It was Diop who, wearing the number 19 shirt, had scored the most famous goal in Senegal’s history, poking in the winner as Senegal beat France in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup, its first ever match in the tournament. But it was what Koulibaly did after 70 minutes that stands as the greater tribute.
Social media erupts after Christian Pulisic's painful, 'heroic' goal vs. Iran
Though Pulisic was able to return to close out the first half after a brief absence, he wasn't on the pitch after intermission, due to what ESPN reported as an "abdominal injury." A member of the Chelsea Football Club since 2019, Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute held up over the entire second half - which included nearly 10 minutes of injury time.
China's security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests
China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place over...
‘The so-called golden era is over’: The U.K.’s prime minister sounds the alarm over China and says the country ‘poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests’
The U.K.'s leader took a tougher stance against China, saying the "golden era" has ended.
What protests in China may mean for the economy
Protests against China's prolonged and restrictive Covid regulations spread across the country over the weekend. The demonstrations against Chinese President Xi Jinping and his costly zero-Covid policy are an exceedingly rare case of widespread civil disobedience. While the protests represent an unprecedented challenge for Xi, they also carry economic and...
