Police raid Charleston convenience store, city gains preliminary injunction
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police raided a convenience store on Charleston’s East End Tuesday in connection with a drug investigation and the store was later closed after the city gained a preliminary injunction. The raid occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Par Mar store (the former Shop-n-Go) at the corner...
Troopers investigate Beckley Travel Plaza robbery
BECKLEY, W.Va. — State police are investigating an alleged robbery at the Beckley Travel Plaza along the West Virginia Turnpike. According to troopers, a man wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached a travel plaza manager outside the travel plaza Sunday night at around 9:15 and demanded money from an ATM machine.
Friends remember life of Greenbrier County mother, newlywed husband charged with murder
ALDERSON, W.Va. — There was a lot of emotion at a candlelight vigil Monday night in Alderson for a mother of five who police say was murdered by her newlywed husband. Family and friends of Marrisa Dawson (Marissa Mann-Bennett) gathered to remember her life. Dawson died Friday morning after...
Car goes over interstate wall in Charleston, injuries reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash involving injuries at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston is causing traffic headaches. All I-64 westbound lanes were closed as of 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The wreck occurred at about 9:40 a.m. when a car went over the wall at the interstate split. West...
Family of 4 injured, 2 dogs dead after car goes over interstate wall in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston has sent a family of four to the hospital and left their two dogs dead. Charleston Police said the wreck occurred around 9:49 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a cement barrier wall and landed below at the Martin Marietta Charleston Yard located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Former Charleston Mayor will close his downtown restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A fixture for lunch in downtown Charleston won’t be around much longer. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones has announced he’ll close Danny’s Barbecue Stand on Quarrier Street at the end of the year. “Father time is catching up with me. I have a...
Crime Lab test results getting to police, prosecutors faster thanks to new portal
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Police Crime Lab is making evidence testing results available more quickly to investigating police officers and county prosecutors across the state through a new online portal system. The Laboratory Informational Management System (LIMS) portal went live in mid-July and since then 50 of...
$200 million upgrade planned for Huntington’s aging sewer system
Huntington’s sanitary board has announced plans to upgrade a nearly century-old sewer system that is both at capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations. The Sanitary Board approved the proposed infrastructure upgrades at its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 10. City Council’s Finance...
Huntington city council approves employment contracts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington city council authorized pay improvements for various employee groups in the city. Each of those covered under a bargaining unit was granted an hourly pay improvement in their contract. Even those not in a bargaining unit were extended a raise in resolutions approved by the city council on Monday night.
Keys to victory in the Class AAA championship game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato break down keys to victory for the No. 2 Huntington Highlanders (12-1) and the No. 1 Parkersburg South Patriots (12-1). MetroNews will have broadcast coverage of all three state championship games at wvmetronews.com.
Class AAA title game will showcase two of state’s top quarterbacks in Shockey, Lochow
When top seed Parkersburg South and No. 2 Huntington meet at noon Saturday for the Class AAA championship, on display will be two of the state’s more prolific quarterbacks, each of whom has helped guide their teams to play on the final day of the season at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Marshall suffers 1-0 loss at Indiana in third round of NCAA Tournament
Indiana made its final home match of the 2022 season memorable Sunday night. Brett Bebej’s goal at 46:54 proved to be the game-winner as the Hoosiers edged Marshall, 1-0, in the third round of the NCAA Tournament at Jerry Yeager Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana...
