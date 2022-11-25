ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Troopers investigate Beckley Travel Plaza robbery

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State police are investigating an alleged robbery at the Beckley Travel Plaza along the West Virginia Turnpike. According to troopers, a man wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached a travel plaza manager outside the travel plaza Sunday night at around 9:15 and demanded money from an ATM machine.
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Car goes over interstate wall in Charleston, injuries reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash involving injuries at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston is causing traffic headaches. All I-64 westbound lanes were closed as of 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The wreck occurred at about 9:40 a.m. when a car went over the wall at the interstate split. West...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Family of 4 injured, 2 dogs dead after car goes over interstate wall in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston has sent a family of four to the hospital and left their two dogs dead. Charleston Police said the wreck occurred around 9:49 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a cement barrier wall and landed below at the Martin Marietta Charleston Yard located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Former Charleston Mayor will close his downtown restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A fixture for lunch in downtown Charleston won’t be around much longer. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones has announced he’ll close Danny’s Barbecue Stand on Quarrier Street at the end of the year. “Father time is catching up with me. I have a...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

$200 million upgrade planned for Huntington’s aging sewer system

Huntington’s sanitary board has announced plans to upgrade a nearly century-old sewer system that is both at capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations. The Sanitary Board approved the proposed infrastructure upgrades at its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 10. City Council’s Finance...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Huntington city council approves employment contracts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington city council authorized pay improvements for various employee groups in the city. Each of those covered under a bargaining unit was granted an hourly pay improvement in their contract. Even those not in a bargaining unit were extended a raise in resolutions approved by the city council on Monday night.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Keys to victory in the Class AAA championship game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato break down keys to victory for the No. 2 Huntington Highlanders (12-1) and the No. 1 Parkersburg South Patriots (12-1). MetroNews will have broadcast coverage of all three state championship games at wvmetronews.com.
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy