Harold Franklin “Bud” Beck, Jr., 74, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Lawrence Medical Health Center in Lawrence, Kansas. Bud was born August 14, 1948 in Plainville, Kansas. He was the son of Harold F. Sr., and Reva (Rigby) Beck. He grew up in Natoma, Kansas and graduated from Natoma High School in the Class of 67.

RUSSELL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO