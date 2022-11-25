ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Harold 'Bud' Beck, Jr., age 74

Harold Franklin “Bud” Beck, Jr., 74, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Lawrence Medical Health Center in Lawrence, Kansas. Bud was born August 14, 1948 in Plainville, Kansas. He was the son of Harold F. Sr., and Reva (Rigby) Beck. He grew up in Natoma, Kansas and graduated from Natoma High School in the Class of 67.
RUSSELL, KS
Cop Shop (11/28)

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (11/28) At 6:44 a.m. a missing person/runaway was reported at 59 Karen Street. At 11:30 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 22nd & McKinley. Non-Injury Accident. At 12:24 p.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of NE 190 Road in Hoisington.
BARTON COUNTY, KS

