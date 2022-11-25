ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NFL World Not Happy With Lamar Jackson Tonight

The NFL World isn't very happy with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. Jackson went off on a fan following the Ravens' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens quarterback went a bit overboard with his message. Jackson's vulgar response has gone viral on social media...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract

Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Only a stone’s throw away from our nation’s capital, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maryland falls. A pleasant mix of forests and oceans, Maryland has a lot to offer the average outdoor enthusiast and traveler. But what can you expect out of visiting Maryland during the wintertime season and how much does it truly snow in this state?
MARYLAND STATE
The early game day betting lines for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Finishing the 2022 college football regular season 10-2 (8-0 ACC), Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are coming off a letdown 31-30 loss against Shane Beamer and South Carolina.  It was a meltdown performance from the Tigers who failed to take advantage of the multiple opportunities they had to win the game. With South Carolina behind the team, the Tigers next matchup is against a North Carolina team that has struggled down the stretch though anything can happen in a game such as the ACC Championship. For the 13th straight game this season, Clemson will enter their Saturday game as the betting favorite. They have been the favorites in every game they’ve played this season.  Wondering what the lines are looking like for the Tigers’ matchup with the Tar Heels? We’ve got you covered with a look at all MGM Sportsbook’s lines for Clemson’s Week 13 game. Point spread: Clemson -7.5 Clemson moneyline: -300 North Carolina moneyline: +240 Over/Under: 63.5 List Five takeaways from Clemson's loss to South Carolina
CLEMSON, SC
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will meet the Virginia Tech Hokies in college basketball action on Monday night at the Cassell Coliseum. Minnesota will look to rebound after a 71-62 loss to UNLV in their last game as they look for their fifth win of the season. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech improved to 6-1 on the season after knocking off Charleston Southern 69-64 on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

